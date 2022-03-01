Daily Markets: Ukraine-Russia Fighting Keeping Market Volatility High

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading up across the board for those markets that are open. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.21%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.71%, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.20% and Taiwan’s TAIEX finished up 1.39%. South Korea’s markets are closed today as the country celebrates Independence Day, while India’s equity markets are closed today to mark Maha Shivaratri Day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a soft market open later this morning.

The last month of the current quarter looks like it could start on a weak note as the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies with a convoy of Russian vehicles heading to the Ukrainian capital, and Ukraine forces taking delivery of donated MiG-29 fighter jets in Poland. Near-term stock market volatility will likely persist as the conflict continues, along with a growing number of sanctions on Russia. These developments will likely shape not only President Biden’s State of the Union address tonight that is expected to focus on inflation, foreign policy, and climate change, but also Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's semiannual testimony at the House Committee of Financial Services that begins tomorrow. Before we get to those events, today brings a slew of retail earnings reports and a swarm of February PMI data.

Data Download

International Economy

Today sees a number of February Purchasing Manager Index releases covering Manufacturing. PMI figures are a loose measure of activity with numbers above 50 indicating expansion and below 50 a contraction.

Last night saw the release of February Japanese Manufacturing PMI at 52.7, slightly softer than January’s 52.9 figure.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in February from 49.1 the previous month, which was the lowest reading in 23 months, beating market consensus of 49.3. By comparison, China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI inched higher to 50.2 in February vs. the expected reading of 49.9 and January's figure of 50.1.

With the exception of the UK, Italy, and Spain, Manufacturing edged down slightly as compared to January for Germany (58.4 vs 58.5), France (57.2 vs 57.6). Italy remained flat at 58.3 and Spain saw a slight uptick in activity to 56.9 from 56.2 in January.

The UK saw Manufacturing PMI rise to 58.0 from January’s 57.3 release.

The broader Eurozone followed the general trend posting 58.2 as compared to 58.4.

After reporting a surge in COVID cases, Hong Kong residents braced for a city-wide lockdown ahead of a compulsory mass COVID-19 testing plan for the city's 7.4 million residents that will take place over nine days starting in the second half of March.

Oil prices surged earlier today amid supply disruption concerns amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions outweighed talks of a coordinated global crude stocks release.

Domestic Economy

After the market open, U.S. Manufacturing PMI will be released at 9:45 AM ET with expectations of flat activity from January’s 57.5 reading. 10:00 AM ET will see an update on U.S. construction spending, which is expected remain flat in February as compared to the 0.20% growth in January.

Also at 10:00 AM ET, the Institute for Supply Management will release its figures for Manufacturing which are estimated to also show a slight pickup moving to 58.0 from January’s 57.6.

Markets

In another volatile market session driven by Russia-Ukraine headlines, the S&P 500 finished yesterday down 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% while the Nasdaq Composite and the Russell 2000 both closed the day 0.4% higher. From a sector perspective, financials, real estate, consumer staples, and materials all underperformed with losses over 1.0%. Energy jumped over 2.0% amid higher oil prices followed by industrials, consumer discretionary, and utilities with more modest gains. Shutting the books on February last night, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -6.7%

S&P 500: -8.2%

Nasdaq Composite: -12.1%

Russell 2000: -8.8%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -6.5%

Ether (ETH-USD): -20.6%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, ADT (ADT), AutoZone (AZO), Baidu (BIDU), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), JM Smucker (SJM), Kohl’s (KSS), Target (TGT), and Wendy’s (WEN) will report their latest quarterly results.

The Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported February 2022 gross revenue fell 8% YoY to HKD 7.759 billion. Investors will look to gauge the reaction to the report through the shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and MGM Resorts (MGM) as well as other gaming stocks. Year-to-date, Macau’s gross gaming revenue was down 8% YoY.

XPeng (XPEV) reported its monthly deliveries for February totaled 6,225 Smart EVs, up 180% YoY. By comparison, Li Auto (LI) delivered 8,414 Li Ones in February, up 266% YoY but down 31% MoM. Nio (NIO) delivered 6,131 vehicles during the month, up 9.9% YoY but down 36% MoM.

DoorDash (DASH) announced it will acquire hospitality technology startup Bbot to offer merchants more solutions for their in-store and online channels, including in-store digital ordering and payments.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

AMC Entertainment (AMC), Dutch Bros (BROS), First Solar (FSLR), Inter Parfums (IPAR), Ross Stores (ROST), Salesforce (CRM), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and WW (WW) will be among those companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, March 2

Eurozone: CPI - February

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – February

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Thursday, March 3

Japan: PMI Services – February

China: Markit/Caixin Services PMI – February

Eurozone: Markit PMI Services & Composite PMI – February

Eurozone: Producer Price Index – February

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Unit Labor Costs – 4Q 2021

US: Markit PMI Services – February

US: Durable Orders – January

US: Factory Orders – January

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – February

Friday, March 4

UK: CIPS Construction PMI – February

Eurozone: Retail Sales - February.

US: Employment Report – February

Thought for the Day

“It is fruitless to wish you had started years ago. In the future, you will wish you had started today. “ ~ Anonymous

Disclosures

