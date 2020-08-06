Daily Markets: U.S. Fires High-Caliber Warning Shot in Trade War With China

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia once again finished the day’s trading on a mixed note with Japan’s Nikkei shedding 0.4% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.7%, and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%. As of mid-day trading, European equities have traded off following the Bank of England holding interest rates steady - see Data Download below for more on this. U.S. futures point to a potential decline when those equity markets open later this morning, however, we suspect those futures will be a better gauge for today’s U.S. market open after we receive today’s weekly jobless claims report.

The U.S. fired a high-caliber warning shot in its trade war with China as U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced a new five-pronged "Clean Network" effort aimed at curbing potential national security risks. The announcement essentially names China as a “bad actor” and mandates that any and all data in transit and in storage not be allowed access by Chinese-owned entities or in any way passed through hardware manufactured by China given fears of embedded security risks. The notice names a number of companies specifically including Huawei (40978Z:CH), Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent (TCEHY).

As the week’s earnings report deluge continues, it appears Republicans and Democrats in Washington are “a long way apart” on the next round of pandemic-related economic stimulus. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows shared that should there is no deal by Friday (as in tomorrow), the White House will issue an executive order to expand unemployment benefits by $600 per week and to prevent evictions. While some may see that as clearing a path to a deal, our concern is it does the opposite. Always great to see elected officials playing a game of economic chicken with the lives of the people who elected them, during an election year. Perhaps we will get a surprise and see them extend discussions in lieu of their summer recess.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Yesterday the U.S. experienced its single largest 1-day increase in deaths from COVID-19, according to the Covid Tracking Project, reaching 1,401 on Wednesday after 1,176 lives were lost on Tuesday. The daily death toll from Covid-19 has been over 1,000 for 13 of the past 16 days. Florida now has over 500,000 cases, the second highest case count after California. California’s death toll rose by more than 200 yesterday, its second-biggest 1-day increase on record. Its worst day for deaths came on August 1 when 219 lives were lost. Georgia just became the fifth state in the U.S. to have over 200,000 confirmed cases.

Yesterday the University of Connecticut became the first major Division I program to cancel its football season for the coming year. No athletes at the university have tested positive for the virus since returning for voluntary workouts, but as the state was hit hard in the spring, it has joined New York and New Jersey in requiring income travelers from dozens of other states to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced yesterday that the Chicago public schools will be learning from home through the end of the first quarter. The city will assess the situation prior to the beginning of the second quarter. During the prior academic quarter, over 128,000 computing devices had been distributed to students as schools shifted to online. An additional 36,000 devices will be sent to children still in need - further evidence of the growth in demand for devices as a result of the lockdown as more of society is forced to shift into what we at Tematica Research refer to as the Digital Lifestyle investment theme.

International Economy

Brazil’s central bank cut its benchmark rate to a record low of 2.0% as the country slides into its second recession in less than five years. The country is suffering from broad shutdowns due to the pandemic, with the World Bank forecasting an 8% contraction in its economy.

The Bank of England held interest rates steady and maintained its existing level of asset purchases, but warned it is anticipating a slower economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis and does not expect the UK economy to exceed its pre-coronavirus levels until the end of 2021. All members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the main lending rate at 0.1%.

Germany factory orders jumped 27.9% MoM in June, well above the forecasted 10.1% increase. Foreign orders surged 22% and domestic orders jumped 35.3%.

July Eurozone Construction PMI data was compared to June, but in aggregate improved on a MoM basis:

European Union overall ticked higher to 48.9 in July following June’s 48.3.

France fell to 49.4 during July following last month’s 53.8.

Germany rebounded to 47.1 in July from June’s 41.3.

Italy’s July Construction PMI slipped to 51 from the June reading of 51.6.

Italy's Industrial Production rose 8.2% MoM in June versus expectations, beating the expected 5.1% increase. On YoY basis, however, the country's industrial production fell 13.7% in June versus the expected 16.8% drop.

Domestic Economy

U.S. exports and imports grew for the first time since March in June, narrowing the trade deficit. Exports rose 9.4% and imports rose 4.7% following monthly declines since March.

ADP’s private payroll report for July found that employers added only 167,000 jobs last month, well below expectations for an increase of 1.5 million. On a more positive note, June’s numbers were revised up significantly to an additional 4.3 million jobs versus the previous 2.37 million.

The U.S. service sector rose at its quickest pace in nearly 18 months with the ISM Services PMI rising to 58.1 in July from 57.1 in June, the highest mark since February 2019, and better than the expected drop to 55. Here again, we are seeing what we saw in manufacturing, with output increasing while employment continues to weaken as the employment sub-index fell from 43.1 to 42.1, the fifth consecutive month of contractions.

The U.S. Treasury is expected to sell a record $112 billion of debt maturing in 3, 10, and 30 years on August 15. The third quarter will see issuance increase by $132 billion versus the prior quarter.

The Senate has been scheduled to break for recess next week, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said they will likely remain in session as the House and Senate continue to try and reach a compromise for future stimulus.

Later today in the U.S. we will get the Challenger Job Cuts report for July, the usual weekly Jobless Claims which are expected to see initial claims drop to 1.415 million from last week’s 1.434 million and Continuing Claims which are expected to drop to 16.72 million from last week’s 17.018 million as well as the weekly EIA Natural Gas stocks report.

Markets.

Yesterday those market groups that had lagged started to catch up with the Russell 2000 and Dow Transports both moving above their June highs. The Nasdaq Composite briefly rose over 11,000 during the day for the first time, closing up 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3% on the day. The S&P 500 gained for the fourth consecutive day, rising 0.6% and nearing its February high, while the small-cap S&P 600 gained 2.2% and the VIX fell 3.2%. Treasury bond yields rose across the board, with the 2-year, 5-year and 10-year rising to 0.113%, 0.215% and 0.545% respectively after investors got a look at the planned Treasury issuance that will see the 2-year up 13% QoQ, the 3-year up 13.6%, the 5-year up 12.8%, the 7-year up 22.0%, the 10-year up 20.0%, the 20-year up 27.8%, and the 30-year up 20.0%.

Stocks to Watch

Bristol-Myers (BMY) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $1.63 per share, $0.16 better than the consensus estimate of $1.47 as revenues rose 61.5% YoY to $10.13 B versus the $10.04 B expectation. The company issued raised guidance for FY20, seeing EPS of $6.10-6.25 up from $6.00-6.20 versus expectations of $6.22 and reaffirms FY20 revenues of $40.5-42.0 B versus the consensus estimate of $42 B.

Nomad Foods (NOMD) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of €0.34 per share, €0.04 better than the consensus estimates of €0.30 as revenues rose 11.4% YoY to €599 M versus the €596.27 M expectation. The company stated that full year guidance now assumes organic revenue growth at a high-single-digit percentage range versus the prior expectation of mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and issued upside guidance for FY20, seeing EPS of higher than €1.27 versus the consensus estimate of €1.27.

Airline shares such as American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL), JetBlue (JBLU) and others are moving higher in remarked trading following reported bipartisan support builds for an additional $25 billion in aid that would extend job protection through March 2021.

June quarter EPS at Restaurant Brands International (QSR) came in slightly better than expected as revenue for the quarter fell 25% YoY, matching the consensus forecast. System-wide sales growth fell 20.9% YoY with Tim Hortons down 33.4% and Burger King off 25.2%, which was offset by the 24.0% YoY increase at Popeye’s. Seems that the chicken sandwich is killing it. Restaurant Brand also announced a $0.52 per share quarterly dividend that will be paid on October 2 to shareholders of record as of September 18.

Dentsply-Sirona (XRAY) announced a Q2 (Jun) loss of $0.18 per share, $0.16 worse than the consensus estimate of ($0.02) as revenues fell 51.4% YoY to $490.6 M versus expectations of $492.55 M. The company stated it is initiating a series of additional restructuring actions including exiting the traditional orthodontics business and exiting a portion of the analog laboratory business that manufactures removable dentures and related products. The repositioning is expected to result in the closure of several facilities and an incremental reduction of approximately 6% to 7% of the Company's workforce by the end of 2021. The changes are expected to provide an annual cost savings of approximately $250 million, up from the previous target range of $200 to $225 million. Overall restructuring expenses are now expected to be approximately $375 M as compared to initial estimates of $275 M.

Hilton (HLT) reported a June quarter loss per share of $0.61, well below the expected -$0.30 as revenue plunged 77.3% YoY during the quarter, missing the $854.1 million consensus. System-wide comparable RevPAR decreased 81.0% YoY on a currency neutral basis for the quarter.

Papa Johns (PZZA) reported June quarter EPS of $0.48, a penny shy of the consensus forecast. Revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% YoY but came in shy of the expected $467.5 million. Second quarter system-wide North America comparable sales increased 28.0% while international comparable sales for the quarter rose 5.3%. The company shared preliminary estimated comparable sales for July: 23.6% for Domestic Company-operated restaurants; 32.4% for North America franchised restaurants; and 13.9% for System-wide international restaurants.

YETI Holdings (YETI) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $0.41 per share, $0.25 better than the consensus estimate of $0.16 as revenues rose 6.6% YoY to $246.9 M versus expectations of $188.55 M. The company stated that "based on the level of continued market uncertainty, we are not providing a 2020 outlook at this time."

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor (TM) announced Q1 EPS of ¥56.87 versus an expected loss of (¥37.74) with revenues of ¥4.60 T as compared to the ¥4.45 T consensus estimate. Fiscal year 2021 guidance included FY21 EPS of ¥261.15 versus estimates of ¥233.96 and FY21 revenues of ¥24.0 T as compared to expectations of ¥24.5 T.

Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced Q2 (Jun) GAAP earnings of $0.08 per share, as compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 as revenues fell 4.2% YoY to $2.73 B versus the $2.74 B expectation. The company issued guidance in line with consensus estimates for FY20, seeing FY20 revenues of $11.5-12.0 B as compared to consensus of $11.6 B. The company stated “We now expect the overall COVID-19 recovery efforts will occur slower than anticipated and may continue throughout the rest of the year.”

Iron Mountain (IRM) announced Q2 (Jun) funds from operations of $0.53 per share, $0.10 better than the consensus estimate of $0.43 as revenues fell 7.9% YoY to $982.2 M versus expectations of $933.06 M. On August 5, 2020, Iron Mountain's board of directors declared a Q3 cash dividend of $0.6185 per share payable on October 2, 2020, for shareholders of record on September 15, 2020.

Nintendo (NTDOY) reported quarterly EPS of ¥893.88, compared to ¥139.38 in the year ago quarter as revenues surged 108.1% YoY to ¥358.1 billion. Sales of the company’s popular Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles grew around 167% to 5.68 million units in the quarter, and Nintendo has now sold 22.4 million copies of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” surpassing sales of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” For its fiscal 2021, the company now sees revenue of ¥1.2 trillion and EPS of ¥1678.93.

Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) announced a Q2 (Jun) loss of $1.69 per share, still, $0.52 better than the consensus estimate loss of ($2.21) as revenues fell 76.9% YoY to $305.5 M versus the $242.94 M expectation. The company stated that it expects revenue and EBITDAR trends to continue to improve ”despite the continuation of safety protocols, including capacity restrictions and social distancing mandates."

BMW (BMWYY) shared that by the end of 2021 it will be offering five all-electric, series-produced automobiles in the form of the BMW i3*, the MINI Cooper SE*, the BMW iX3*, the BMW iNEXT, and the BMW i4.

Rocket Companies (RKT) priced its IPO of 100 million shares at $18 per share, which is below its original plan to sell 150 million shares priced between $20-$22. Quicken founder Dan Gilbert will control 79% of the voting power of the common shares. Investors will want to see how this IPO trades ahead of the expected IPO of DoorDash (DOORD).

After today’s market close, AMC Entertainment (AMC), AMN Healthcare (AMN), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Cloudflare (NET), Dropbox (DBX), News Corp. (NWSA), Norton LifeLock (NLOK), TheRealReal (REAL), Uber (UBER), and a few dozen other companies will report their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: August 5: ADP Nonfarm Employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI August 7: Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate August 10: JOLTs report August 11: PPI August 12: Core CPI August 14: Retail Sales August 17: NY Empire State Manufacturing, TIC Net Long-Term August 18: Building Permits, Housing Starts August 20: Philly Fed Manufacturing August 21: Manufacturing PMI, Markit Composite PMI, Services PMI, Existing Home Sales and Options Expiration August 24: Chicago Fed Activity Index August 25: Case-Shiller Home Prices, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing, August 26: MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods August 27: GDP, Personal Consumption, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Pending Home Sales, Kan



Thought for the Day

