Daily Markets: U.S. Economy Pressured By Reimposed Coronavirus Restrictions

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia closed today on a mixed note with Japan’s Nikkei falling 0.4% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 1.4%, while China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.4%. By mid-day trading, European equities were lower across the board save for Italy’s FTSE MIB that was modestly higher, and U.S. futures point to initial losses when those markets open later this morning. Weighing on equities is the continued resurgence of the coronavirus and signs U.S. economic activity is leveling off as some states re-impose COVID-19 restrictions while others push on with reopening. Following the continued climb in equities, investors are likely digesting recent economic data against the coronavirus backdrop and questioning prospects for both the economy and earnings growth in the back half of 2020.

Our concern is the pronounced recovery in equities over the last few months is setting up a “priced to perfection” scenario that could lead equities to give back gains if the June quarter earnings and corporate guidance disappoints relative to expectations. We will continue to watch the response to the coronavirus resurgence and up-coming earnings reports to be had to assess that likelihood.

Data Download

Coronavirus

There are now 11.7 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 540,000 lives have been lost to Covid-19. The 7-day average for daily new cases continues to make new highs nearly every day and is now just shy of 200,000.

Monday the U.S. had over 50,000 new cases, for more than 3 million total confirmed cases, as the percentage of people testing positive for the disease, has hit its highest level - 9.1% - since May 8 according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The 7-day average for daily new cases is now over 50,000 and hit a record high Monday — the 28th record-setting day in a row. The number of daily deaths continues to decline on a national basis but is rising in some regions. Sadly, the U.S. has had more than twice as many reported deaths as any other country and accounts for nearly 25% of all Covid-19 deaths worldwide.

Dallas county saw its largest 1-day increase in hospitalizations since this nightmare began.

Houston’s main hospital has reported that the number of patients in its ICU has surpassed normal capacity.

California reported a 1-day record high of new cases Monday.

New Jersey is seeing its state’s transmission rate go above 1.0 for the first time in 10 weeks.

Arizona and Nevada have reported their highest numbers of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in recent days. In Arizona, 89% of the state’s ICU beds were full Monday morning, as the state surpassed 100,000 cases.

What’s old is new again as economies around the world that were emerging from lockdowns are finding they need to reverse course:

Miami-Dade’s mayor has ordered restaurants and gyms closed as of July 8, in response to spiking cases and hospitalizations. Florida has seen its caseload soar past 10,000 per day and 200,000 overall.

The 2020 baseball season is once again questionable after the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros canceled workouts on Monday because they had still not received results from coronavirus tests that were administered Friday with results to have been delivered on Sunday; similar stories with the St. Louis Cardinals and Oakland A’s. Add to this the frequency of players testing positive and those who have decided to forego the season entirely and that 60-game schedule that is to start July 23 looks iffy.

Israel, which fully reopened its economy in May, has once again shut down bars, gyms swimming pools, and cultural venues because of a resurgent outbreak over the past week. Around one-third of government employees are now working from home. Prime Minister Netanyahu told his cabinet that the country is a “step away from full lockdown.”

Air New Zealand has put international books for flights into the country on hold at the request of the government to help ensure the country can provide quarantine accommodations for inbound passengers.

Raphael Bostic, the President of Atlanta Federal Reserve, told the Financial Times that high-frequency data is seeing business openings and mobility leveling off, indicating that the trajectory of the recovery may not be all that smooth. He said that his team is trying to determine if the leveling off is just a pause or a new phase.

Yesterday, the investment bank Jeffries (JEF), reported that its index of U.S. economic activity has “clearly flat-lined” after two months of improvement with the loss of momentum broad-based.

U.S. immigration authorities announced that foreign students at U.S. universities and schools will have to leave the country if their courses move fully online due to the pandemic.

We are seeing more progress in treatments and vaccines:

Becton Dickinson (BDX) received emergency authorization from the U.S. FDA for a Covid-19 antigen test that can be administered at the point of care and generate results within 15 minutes.

received emergency authorization from the U.S. FDA for a Covid-19 antigen test that can be administered at the point of care and generate results within 15 minutes. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) launched late-stage clinical trials to evaluate the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail to prevent and treat Covid-19.

launched late-stage clinical trials to evaluate the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail to prevent and treat Covid-19. The Chinese biotech Sinovac (SVA) received approval in Brazil to start the final phase for human trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine. The study will recruit 9,000 medical workers in Brazil. According to the World Health Organization, there are currently 19 vaccine candidates in clinical trials.

So much for herd immunity given the recent data coming out of Spain which found that despite the nation being one of the hardest hit in the world by the pandemic, only around 5% of the 61,000 participants in a study tested positive for antibodies. That level is so low that herd immunity is not realistic.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is reportedly experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 and is being tested for the virus with results due out today. Do we file that under “Irony” or “Karma”?

Last week we told our readers about a new swine flu that scientists think may have “pandemic potential.” It turns out 2020 is the year that just keeps on giving as a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia issued a warning Sunday concerning a suspect case of bubonic plague, also known as the “Black Death” during the Middle Ages - so that’s awesome (on a more serious note -- the plague is not something to be worried about).

International Economy

Both household earnings and spending in Japan fell in May, with cash earnings for workers declining 2.1% YoY and spending falling 16.2% YoY - the biggest 1-month drop on record.

Germany Industrial Production rose 7.8% month over month in May, missing the expected 10% rebound following the record 17.5% drop in April.

Retail Sales in Italy jumped 24.3% MoM in May after falling 10.7% in April. On a year-over-year basis, sales fell 10.5, after crashing 26.7% in April.

The EU Commission now expects an 8.7% contraction in the eurozone economy in 2020, followed by 6.1% growth in 2021. The previous forecast called for a 7.7% contraction in 2020.

Domestic Economy

There’s no V-shaped recovery in travel. While the number of people passing through airport security during the July 4 weekend was up more than 90% over the first five days of June, traffic was down more than 72% YoY.

Yesterday’s Services sector data was a mixed bag with the Markit Services PMI for June rising to 47.9, which is still in contraction, but up from 37.5 and better than the 46.7 expected. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI had its largest single-month percentage point increase ever, rising from 45.4 to 57.1 in June, much better than the 50.1 expected and well in expansion territory after two consecutive months of contraction. The index had hit an 11-year low of 41.8 in April:

Business activity rose dramatically as well to 66 from 41 in May.

New orders jumped to 61.6 from 41.9.

New export orders increased to 58.9 from 41.5 and inventories to 60.7 from 48. sharply.

Despite all those positive moves, employment continued to contract but fell at a slower pace at 43.1 from the previous 31.8.

Prices increased faster at 62.4 from 55.6.

Later today we will get the usual weekly Redbook retail sales report and API Crude oil stock change, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTs) for May. Consensus expectations are for 4.9 million job openings as of the end of May, down from five million in April and seven million in February.

Markets

Once again stocks closed higher Monday, led by the tech sector. The Dow rose 1.8% and the S&P 500 gained 1.6%, its fifth consecutive close in the green, its longest such streak since December 2019. The S&P has risen 42% from its March lows and is just 6% below its all-time high from February. The Nasdaq Composite made its 24th record close, rising 2.2%. The big tech companies, Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), and Netflix (NFLX all rose more than 2% on the day, with Amazon gaining 5.8% (up 64% YTD) and closing above $3,000 for the first time.

Treasury yields rose slightly, with the long bond reaching 1.44% while gold rose to $1,795 and WTI crude closed around $41 and the VIX rose to just under 28.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of clinical-stage vaccine company Novavax (NVAX) are gapping up this morning on the news the U.S. government awarded the company $1.6 billion for testing, commercialization, and manufacturing of a potential coronavirus vaccine in the United States.

Samsung (SSNLF) shares are trading off despite the company sharing it expects better than expected 2Q 2020. While the company didn’t provide a segment performance breakdown, it mentioned a one-off gain in its display business, which counts Apple (AAPL) as a customer.

TikTok (BDNCE) announced it will soon exit the Hong Kong market and join other tech companies, including Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL), in suspending processing government requests for user data in the region. Late Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, amid concerns that its data could be accessed by Beijing.

Facebook's (FB) Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, and Chris Cox meet the heads of the civil rights group leading the “Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against the company that has support from more than 400 companies including Coca-Cola KO), Starbucks (SBUX), Unilever (UL), Ford (F), Microsoft (MSFT), and Verizon (VZ).

Digital real estate company Zillow Group (Z) resumed buying homes in five more markets - Atlanta; Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin, Texas; San Diego and Sacramento, California - bringing Zillow Offers to 15 of the 24 markets that were suspended in March.

LGI Homes (LGIH) announced 760 home closings in June 2020, up 16.7% YoY vs. the 651 homes it closed in June 2019. Alongside that news, the company also announced record-breaking quarterly home closings of 2,005 for 2Q 2020 vs. 1,944 home closings in the year-ago quarter.

In an 8-K filing, Intelligent identity platform company Ping Identity (PING) guided revenue for its June quarter to $55.5-56.5 million vs. $51.51 million consensus. The upside was driven by strong engagement with enterprise customers as work-from-home and increased virtual customer engagement highlighted the need for modernization of their identity security infrastructure.

Consumer digital health company Livongo Health (LVGO) boosted its outlook for the June quarter with revenue in the range of $86-$87 million vs. the $74.7 million consensus.

Citing strong demand for its COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics and Rapid Immunoassay products, diagnostic testing solution company Quidel guides (QDEL) guided its June quarter revenue to $201-4202 million, well ahead of the $172.60 million consensus.

Reckitt Benckiser's (RBGPF) Lysol Disinfectant Spray received US Environmental Protection Agency approval for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Retail Properties of America (RPAI) updated its rent collection data April, May, and June 2020. As of June 30, the company received 67.4% of April rent, 63.7% of May rent and 64.75 of June rent. In the aggregate, the company collected 65.3% of second-quarter 2020 rent as of June 30.

The Wall Street Journal reports EW Scripps (SSP) is nearing a deal to sell podcast platform Stitcher to SiriusXM (SIRI) for ~ $300 million. If consummated this follows moves by Spotify (SPOT) and iHeartMedia (IHRT) to capitalize on the growing podcast market.

Residential solar company Sunrun (RUN) announced it will acquire competitor Vivint Solar (VSLR) in a $3.2 billion all-stock transaction to form one of the world's largest provider of solar equipment with about 500K customers. Vivint shareholders will get 0.55 RUN shares of Sunrun for every VSLR share held.

Data analytics company Palantir Technologies filed confidentially with U.S. regulators for a public stock listing. The company told investors this year that it expects to break even in 2020 on revenue of about $1 billion.

After today’s market close, Levi Strauss (LEVI) will report its quarterly results. Investors that wish to get a jump on the corporate earnings reports to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: July 8: 30 Year Mortgage Rate, Mortgage Applications, Consumer Credit July 9: Jobless Claims, Wholesale Inventories, Bloomberg Comfort July 10: PPI, Baker Hughes Rig Count July 13: Budget statement July 14: NFIB Small Business, CPI, Real Average Hourly Earnings July 15: MBA Mortgage Apps, Import/Export Prices, Empire Manufacturing, Capacity Utilization, Industrial Production, Fed Beige Book July 16: Retail Sales, Philly Fed Outlook, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Business Inventories, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows July 17: Options Expiration, Building Permits, Housing starts, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment July 21: Chicago Fed Activity July 22: MBA Mortgage Apps, FHFA Home Prices, Existing Home Sales July 23: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing July 24: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales July 27: Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Dallas Fed Manufacturing July 28: Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing July 29: MBA Mortgage Apps, Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Pending Home Sales, FOMC Rate Decision July 30: GDP, Personal Consumption, Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort July 31: Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Employment Cost Index, Univ of Michigan Sentiment



Thoughts for the Day

In honor of one of your author’s newest family member:

“Happiness is a warm puppy.” — Charles M. Schulz

“I’ve seen a look in dogs’ eyes, a quickly vanishing look of amazed contempt, and I am convinced that basically, dogs think humans are nuts.” — John Steinbeck

