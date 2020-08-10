Daily Markets: U.S.-China Tensions, Bickering in Washington to Drive Today's Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia began the week on a mostly higher note while Japan's Nikkei was closed for Mountain Day. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were higher for the most part and U.S. futures point to those equities opening higher later this morning. As we begin the week, issues that plagued investors last week have carried over into this one as U.S.-China tensions escalated over the weekend. China said it will sanction 11 American officials in retaliation for similar measures imposed by the U.S. While that list doesn't include any members of the Trump administration, it does mention Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, and Pat Toomey and Congressman Chris Smith. Also over the weekend, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they were open to restarting COVID-19 aid talks following President Trump’s inking an executive order to boost pandemic related economic aid

With little U.S.-facing economic data on today’s docket and a slower pace of quarterly earnings reports, odds are the day’s trading will reflect the latest developments on the U.S.-China front as well as those in Washington. We expect many will be digging into Trump’s executive order to determine not only its scope and feasibility but also how quickly it could help those who saw their coronavirus enhanced unemployment benefits expire at the end of July. As a reminder to readers, consumers have historically directly and indirectly driven roughly two-thirds of the domestic economy and the second half of the calendar year tends to be seasonally stronger from a shopping perspective given Back to School, Halloween, and the year-end holidays. The longer time between federal coronavirus relief packages, the greater the expected impact on GDP forecasts.

Data Download

International Economy

China’s inflation rate rose to 2.7% YoY in July, up from the previous 2.5% and faster than the 2.6% expected. China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) contracted 2.4% YoY in July after a 3% contraction in June and better than the 2.5% expected.

Domestic Economy

To most everyone’s surprise, Friday’s jobs report saw a 1.3% increase in employment in July despite expectations for a contraction. Granted, the increase was much slower than May and June, but still was a surprising increase. Digging into the details, much of the gains in July came from part-time employment increases in sectors that had been particularly hard by the pandemic in March and April.

The issue may now be that being better-than-expected will give fuel to those pushing back against negotiations in Washington concerning a second round of support for the economy. If a second round of stimulus doesn’t come soon, the more than 30 million people getting unemployment benefits will have to significantly cut their spending, which means weaker growth for the economy and could lead to further job losses.

Today will bring the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Markets

August so far has been one heck of a month in the markets. Every major index ETF gained more than 2% last week with small caps leading the way. The Nasdaq was the laggard last week, gaining only 2.1%.

The Nasdaq Composite managed to peak last week at 22.6% above its 200-day moving average, a level above its 200-day that it last saw back in September 2009. To put that into perspective, going back to 1971, the Nasdaq has traded an average of 4.0% above its 200-day moving average. Just 5.3% of the time it has traded further above its 200-day than it did last week.

Last week the S&P 500 managed to reach 9.4% above its 200-day moving average. To put that into perspective, going back to 1928, the S&P 500 has traded an average of 2.4% above its 200-day, and over 1/5th of the time the spread between the index and its 200-day has been higher than the peak of this week. On Friday the S&P 500 came within 1% of its February all-time high.

It has been a very different story for small-caps with the Russell 2000 last week trading all of 6.6% above its 200-day moving average. Throughout its history, it has traded higher than its current level, with respect to its 200-day, 40% of the time.

Stocks in the Russell 1000, which tracks the largest companies in the U.S., are up an average of 87.6% from their respective 52-week lows. Stocks in the energy sector are up an average of 136.8%, while tech stocks, which weren’t hit nearly as hard by the pandemic-crash, have more than doubled from their 52-week lows. Utilities, on the other hand, are up less than 50% from their 52-week lows, the only sector where stocks are up less than 50% on average.

Stocks to Watch

Ceva (CEVA) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $0.12 per share, $0.08 better than the consensus estimate of $0.04 as revenues rose 28.3% YoY to $23.6 M versus the $20.78 M expectation. The company stated it had closed eight new agreements the past quarter closing all but one with Chinese clients, the eighth with a U.S.-based customer.

Marriott (MAR) announced a Q2 (Jun) loss of $0.64 per share, $0.23 worse than the consensus estimate of ($0.41) as revenues fell 72.4% YoY to $1.46 B versus the $1.86 B expectation. YoY Q2 EBITDA fell approximately 94% to $61M and included $36 million of bad debt expense related to COVID-19.

Foot Locker (FL) issued upside guidance for its July quarter with EPS in the range of $0.66-0.70 vs. the -$0.52consensus. Given the uncertainty surrounding the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the back-to-school season, team sports participation, and additional government stimulus packages, the company did not provide a full-year 2020 outlook.

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) reported mixed June results with EPS that missed consensus expectations as revenue for the quarter plummeted almost 96% YoY. The revenue drop reflected the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in just 0.3 million guests during the quarter, a YoY drop of 6.2 million. As of August 10, nine of the company's twelve parks (including all five of its parks in Florida, its two parks in Texas, its park in Pennsylvania and one of its two parks in Virginia) have reopened with capacity limitations, reduced hours of operation or limited operating days.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $0.23 per share, $0.05 better than the consensus estimate of $0.18 as revenues rose 2.3% YoY to $2.11 B as compared to the $2.9 B expectation. The company stated they were on track to deliver production “well within annual production guidance, despite Covid-19 challenges.” Barrick declared a Q2 dividend of $0.08 per share, 14% over the previous quarter’s dividend.

Reports suggest Simon Property Group (SPG) and Amazon (AMZN) are in talks to transform some of its anchor department-store spaces, such as Sears Holdings (SHLDQ) and JC Penney (JCP) into Amazon fulfillment and distribution centers. According to its most recent public filings, Simon has 63 Penney stores and 11 Sears locations. We’d note Simon Property is set to report its quarterly results after the close of US trading today.

The Wall Street Journal reports Twitter (TWTR) has held preliminary talks about a potential tie-up with social media platform TikTok. With interest from Microsoft (MSFT) and reportedly Apple (AAPL) that boast far bigger balance sheets, odds are Twitter would be a long shot. Complicating factors in all of these discussions include calls from Washington that any acquiring company have minimal to zero ties to China as to remove any possibility of de facto Chinese control or access to user data. Another complication is that even as these various discussions are ongoing, TikTok parent ByteDance has been reported to be considering suing the Trump administration over the platform ban.

Shares of Korean automaker Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) rose on the launch of its new IONIQ brand electric vehicles (EVs), as part of its drive to become the world’s third-largest seller of EVs by 2025. In early 2021, Hyundai plans to introduce three all-electric models under the Ioniq brand - the Ioniq 5, a midsize EV CUV; in 2022, the Ioniq 6 sedan; and in early 2024, the Ioniq 7, a large SUV.

Beike Zhaofang (BEKE) intends to offer 106 million shares in a targeted $17-$19 range of $17, which if successful would be the biggest IPO by a Chinese company since iQIYI raised $2.4 billion in 2018. The Chinese online property platform is backed by heavy investments from Tencent (TCEHY) and SoftBank Group (SFTBY). Interested investors can read more about the offering in this F-1 filing.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng (XPEV) filed for an IPO on NYSE for 429.84M class B ordinary shares. The Alibaba (BABA) backed company did not clarify the number of class A ordinary shares.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) announced a Q1 (Jun) loss of $0.30 (CAD) per share, $0.16 (CAD) better than the consensus estimate of ($0.46) (CAD) as revenues rose 22.0% YoY to $110.4 M (CAD) versus the $98.62 M (CAD) expectation.

CoreLogic (CLGX) announced that its Board of Directors has called a Special Meeting of Shareholders on November 17 to consider and vote on the replacement of up to nine CoreLogic Directors with nominees identified by Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings. CoreLogic has previously rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from Cannae and Senator, saying the $65-per-share proposal “undervalues the real estate data company and raises regulatory concerns.”

Reuters reports Roper Technologies (ROP) is in talks to acquire PE-owned insurance software vendor Vertafore for nearly $5.5 billion. An agreement between Veratore, which provides software to the property and casualty industry and Roper, a provider of software and automated solutions to the healthcare, transportation, food, energy, and education sectors, could be had in the coming month.

The Telegraph reports Barclays (BCS) is under investigation by the U.K.'s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office, after allegations the bank spied on staff using computer monitoring software. Per the report, if found to have breached data privacy laws, Barclays faces a maximum fine of up to £865M.

After today’s market close, Comscore (SCOR), Grocery Outlet (GO), Inter Parfums (IPAR), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Simon Properties (SPG), Sunrun (RUN), and Tilray (TLRY) among others will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: August 11: PPI August 12: Core CPI August 14: Retail Sales August 17: NY Empire State Manufacturing, TIC Net Long-Term August 18: Building Permits, Housing Starts August 20: Philly Fed Manufacturing August 21: Manufacturing PMI, Markit Composite PMI, Services PMI, Existing Home Sales and Options Expiration August 24: Chicago Fed Activity Index August 25: Case-Shiller Home Prices, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing, August 26: MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods August 27: GDP, Personal Consumption, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Pending Home Sales, Kan



Thought for the Day

“If you live a life of make-believe, your life isn’t worth anything until you do something that does challenge your reality.” ~ Morgan Freeman

Disclosures

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) are constituents in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.