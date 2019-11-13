Daily Markets: Trump Warned on Tariffs; Now It's Powell's Turn

Today’s Big Picture

Volatility in the US equity market often spikes from September through early October, then drops significantly through the end of the year - yesterday was certainly an example of hyper-low volatility as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed unchanged out to six decimal places, the third such stunningly "meh" trading day since 2000. US-China trade talk uncertainty is back in action following comments made by President Trump yesterday at the Economic Club of New York that if a trade deal with China isn't reached, "we're going to substantially raise those tariffs." Fresh reports suggest trade talks have once again hit a stalemate following China's comments last week about the need for the US to remove tariffs for a phase-one deal to be inked. What was that we said late last week about a potential Charlie Brown-football scenario for US-China trade talks and investors?

Today Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaks to the Congressional Joint Economic Committee at 11 am ET then the House Budget Committee tomorrow. Investors will be looking to see if Powell sticks to the script from the last Fed meeting after which he said the central bank would need to see a significant change in the economic outlook or persistent rise in inflation to change course. Also today, presidential impeachment hearings in the US will get underway.

Asian markets finished today on a down note as Hong Kong and renewed trade uncertainty were the focal points. Feeling the renewed trade tension, European markets are lower and US futures point to a down market open.

Data Download

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand left interest rates unchanged citing signs the economy will stop slowing and inflation will pick up. The consensus expectation was for a quarter-point rate cut.

There was no shortage of inflation data emanating from the UK today:

October consumer price inflation fell to 1.5% year-on-year in vs. 1.7% in September and the expected 1.6%. The annual core inflation rate, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, held steady at 1.7% for October, matching expectations.

October Producer Prices rose 0.8% in October, below both September’s 1.2% increase and the expected 0.9% reading for the month. Core Producer Prices moved up 1.3% year over year, down from 1.7% in September and the consensus forecast of 1.5%

Industrial production in the Eurozone fell 1.7% year over year in September, marking the 11th consecutive month of contraction. The September reading improved from the August drop of 2.8% but missed the consensus forecast of-2.3%.

In terms of US economic data out today, we have a light calendar that has the weekly MBA Mortgage Application data as well as the October Producer Price Index. Following year over year declines for both headline and core CPI in September, expectations call for a "rebound" to +0.3% for headline October PPI and +0.2% for core PPI. As we discussed above, the key focus today will be Federal Reserve Chair Powell appearing today before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee at 11 am ET then the House Budget Committee tomorrow. Today we will also hear from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker.

Late today (or early tomorrow depending on where in the world you are reading this), Japan’s September quarter GDP figures will be published. The annualized growth rate is forecasted to come in at 0.8%, down from 1.3% in the June quarter.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of premium outerwear company Canada Goose (GOOS) are trading higher following September quarter results that smoked expectations. Revenue for the quarter rose 28% year over year, with US Direct to Consumer revenue up 47%. The company reaffirmed its prior full-year guidance for revenue growth of at least 20% and EPS growth of at least 25%.

Shares of Meritor (MTOR) are down in pre-market trading following the company delivering guidance that falls well below Wall Street expectations. The company now sees 2020 revenue of $3.7-$3.8 billion compared to the $4.1 billion consensus and EPS of $2.75-$2.85 vs. the $3.18 consensus forecast.

Shares of Tower Semi (TSEM) are also falling in pre-market trading despite in-line September quarter results as the company’s guidance fell short of consensus forecasts.

Nike (NKE) has shared it will stop selling directly on Amazon's (AMZN) website, ending a pilot program that began in 2017. Not all that surprising given Nike is likely to double down on its Direct to Consumer business following the hiring of ex-eBay chief executive officer John Donahoe as the company’s next CEO.

Tech Data (TECD) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Apollo Global Management (APO) for $130 per share.

First a renewed focus on healthcare with its announced buy of Fitbit (FIT), now reports suggest Google (GOOGL) may enter banking in 2020 by offering checking accounts through a partnership with Citigroup (C) and the Stanford Federal Credit Union. We see concerns over consumer data and privacy becoming a key concern following these back to back news items.

Fresh off its record-breaking 2019 Singles Day results, Alibaba (BABA) has won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for a secondary listing in the city to raise as much as $15 billion. Pricing is expected to be confirmed on November 20 with the shares targeted for trading the week of November 25.

Tuesday Dean Foods (DF), America’s biggest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy and saw shares close the day up 2.3%.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares lost more than 5% yesterday, including during after-market trading, on the news that the FBI has begun a corruption investigation.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) shares were down as much as -4.6% yesterday in after-market trading after having hit a new year-to-date high during normal market hours and despite reporting a beat after the close on both top and bottom line.

Shares of SmileDirectClub (SDC) closed down -7% yesterday, but then were down as much as 15.8% in after-hours trading after the company reported a revenue beat and an EPS loss of -$0.89 - comparison to expectation is not possible due to inconsistencies in the outstanding share count.

Yesterday the Walt Disney Co (DIS) officially entered the streaming wars with the rather bumpy launch of Disney+. The first users of the new service from the company behind the “Happiest Place on Earth” didn’t look to be all that happy given issue with the service started being reported early Tuesday morning on Twitter. A spokesperson said the company was working quickly to resolve the service outages. Shares closed the day up 1.4%.

After today’s market close, we will get more earnings reports, including those listed below:

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is expected to report EPS of $0.81 and revenue of $13,088.3 million.

Hillenbrand (HI) is expected to deliver EPS of $0.73 and revenue of $475.9 million.

Netease (NTES) is expected to report EPS of $3.05 on revenue of $2,476.6 million.

Perspecta (PRSP) is expected to report EPS of $0.51 on revenue of $1,105.7 million.

On the Horizon

Coming up later this week, the October PPI will be reported followed by October takes on Retail Sales, Empire State Manufacturing and Industrial Production on Friday.

Upcoming IPOs:

Sitime Corp (SITM) , a provider of silicon timing systems solutions, is expected to price 4.3 million shares between $13 and $15 on November 21st. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) - which is expected to be the largest IPO in history, produces about 1/10th of the world’s crude and is the world’s most profitable company - is set to being trading on the Saudi stock market in early December with the IPO prospectus released on November 10th. For a more complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.



Dates to mark:

November 14 - US decision on European auto tariffs November 15 - US Retail Sales for October - after retail sales for the first time in seven months in September, investors will be paying close attention to this report. November 19 - Huawei compliance deadline for US companies November 21 - Tesla (TSLA) is expected to unveil its Cybertruck pickup in Los Angeles November 28 - US Stock Market Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday November 29 - Black Friday; US stock market closes at 1 PM ET December 2 - Cyber Monday December 5-6 - OPEC meeting December 15: New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal



Thoughts for the Day

In light of the struggles of hump day:

“I have left orders to be awakened at any time in case of a national emergency—even if I’m in a Cabinet meeting.”—Ronald Reagan

