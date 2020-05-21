Daily Markets: Trading Continues Its Seesaw Movements Amid Coronavirus and US-China Tensions

Today’s Big Picture

Following yesterday’s move higher in US equities, the recent seesaw (which feels an awful lot like a teeter-totter) trading environment looks to continue today as equities in Asia closed the lower while those in Europe are trading off and U.S. futures point to opening losses. The Bruce Springsteen-esque one step forward, two steps back we see in the market reflects several uncertainties tied the latest pandemic-hit earnings reports and economic data as well as reports China has locked down a northeastern city in response to a new outbreak of the coronavirus. That combination mixed with the continued escalation between the U.S. and China over the handling of the coronavirus stokes concern over the status of the U.S.-China “phase one” trade deal.

Given our recent comments that trading these days will reflect the latest but perhaps not greatest headlines, we suspect the tone of the day’s U.S. trading will hinge on today’s weekly Jobless Claims report and whether the data not only continues to decline but how it stacks up against the 2.4 million consensus.

There are now over 5.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and nearly 330,000 deaths from COVID-19. The U.S. will reach 1.6 million cases today and has lost just under 95,000 lives to the pandemic. Russia remains the second most affected with over 317,000 confirmed cases and 3,100 lives lost. Brazil just passed Spain to be the third most affected nation with over 293,000 cases and nearly 19,000 deaths.

China, whose Wuhan province was starting point for the pandemic, has locked down some parts of the northeastern province of Jilin after an outbreak affected around 40 people in recent weeks. No deaths have as yet been reported. Not all districts are locked down, but residents in high-risk parts of the city face strict limitations on movement. This new outbreak is seeing some new characteristics with the gene sequence of this round differing from the Wuhan outbreak, with new cases occasionally experiencing a longer incubation period. These cases are also mostly confined to the lungs rather than affecting the entire body.

This morning AstraZeneca (AZN) announced that it had secured orders for at least 400 million doses of its unproven COVID-19 vaccine, which is being developed with Oxford University and plans to deliver them in September. The company reported that it had also received over $1 billion in funding from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop the vaccine. The Oxford prototype has been one of the fastest-moving vaccines and began its first phase of clinical testing in healthy volunteers in late April.

Ford Motor Co (F) shut down its Dearborn Truck plant in Michigan yesterday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. It was expected to have reopened last night. Its Chicago Assembly plan closed and then reopened twice in less than 24 hours after two workers there tested positive for the virus. Workers from both the Dearborn and Chicago plans have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, and their work areas were disinfected. We expect to see more of this in the months to come as companies face higher costs, which means lower margins as they take steps to protect their employees and customers from infection.

Mastercard (MA), which employees nearly 20,000 worldwide, is reportedly not asking employees to return to its worldwide corporate offices until they are comfortable that the coronavirus is under control due to vaccines or treatments. Mastercard is in good company with the likes of American Express (AXP) and Visa (V), who have also said they do not plan to bring employees back to the office anytime soon.

The crypto company Coinbase has announced that it will be making work-from-home permanent, announcing that it will become a “remote-first” organization that will let employees decide where to work. CEO Brian Armstrong wrote in a blog post that the transition to work-from-home has been less complicated than expected. This Bay Area company is joining the likes of Twitter (TWTR) and Square (SQ) to adopt permanent work-from-home solutions.

Australia’s CommBank Manufacturing PMI fell further in May, down to 42.8 from the prior 44.1, the steepest contraction on record with output shrinking for the ninth consecutive months. Both new orders and export sales fell at the fastest pace on record, and job shedding accelerated at the quickest pace since the series began. Input prices continued to rise as the currency weakened while selling prices declined for the first time in 3 1/2 years. The country’s Service PMI improved slightly to 25.5 in May from April’s all-time low of 19.5. Activity dropped to an all-time low.

Japan’s exports fell 21.9% YoY, down from the prior 11.7% contraction and slightly better than the 22.7% decline expected. Imports contracted 7.2% YoY, also slightly better than the 12.9% contraction expected. Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI fell again, dropping to 38.4 in May from 41.9. Output fell the most in more than 11 years. Sentiment weakened further. Services PMI rose to 25.3 in May from a record low of 21.5 in April, for the second sharpest contraction since the survey began. Employment contracted further while new orders and export sales declined at a slower pace than in April. Business confidence continued to weaken.

As the lockdowns across the Eurozone are easing, economic activity is beginning to increase, even as the bloc is expected to see a record-breaking level of economic contraction in Q2. The IHS Markit Eurozone Flash PMI for services rose 28.7 in May from 12 in April, which was the lowest level on record. Manufacturing PMI rose to 39.5 from the previous 33.4.

Germany’s IHS Markit Flash PMI for services rose to 31.4 in May, above the 26.6 expected, from 16.2 in April, which was also the lowest on record. For manufacturing, the PMI rose to 36.8 from 34.5.

France’s IHS Markit Services rose to 29.4 from 10.2, better than the expected increase to 27.8. Manufacturing PMI rose to 40.3 from 31.5. Backlogs for work fell further in May for the third consecutive monthly contraction.

Yesterday the Federal Reserve released the minutes from the last Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC). The participants spoke a great deal about the pandemic, reaching no consensus concerning how and when to reopen the economy. There is a lot of that going around. We understand surprisingly little about this virus, and the latest “discoveries” often contradict the prior ones. A number of the FOMC participants believe there is a substantial likelihood of additional waves of outbreaks this winter, but the economy would be better off if businesses and households were able to relax the social distancing bit over the coming months. The Fed would like to have a more expansionary fiscal policy, reiterating Chair Powell’s sentiments from his 60 Minutes Interview last Sunday. In summary, nothing you didn’t already know. It appears that most everyone is at a loss for just where to balance health versus wealth.

Reports are that Congressional Republicans are looking at how to maintain the $600/week of unemployment insurance support, possibly at a lower level that would reduce work disincentives.

Crude oil inventories declined for the first time since January 17, which is normal for this time of year, but this week’s draw was larger than average at 3.1 million barrels. Domestic production contracted for the seventh consecutive week, the longest streak since 2016. Gasoline demand fell for the first time in five-week.

This morning brings the next iteration of the weekly Jobless Claims report, and investors will be once again watching to see if the number of new claims continues to wane as confirmation the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Consensus expectations call for another 2.4 million Americans filing jobless claims during the week ended May 16. Also, today we’ll get the May Philadelphia Fed Index, the April reports for Existing Home Sales and Leading Indicators, and the weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventory report.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.1%, the Nasdaq 100 2.0% and the Dow closed up 1.5% while the small-cap again outperformed with the S&P 600 gained 3.1% and the Russell 2000 gained 3.0%. The S&P 500 gained 1.7% to close at its highest point since March 6 but remains 12% below its February all-time high. We are facing an economic contraction, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the Great Depression, and this time around the job losses and contraction are occurring at roughly 12x the pace from back then, yet the major US equity indices aren’t all that far off their all-time highs. Something seems off. To add to that feeling of unease, yesterday’s top-performing stock was MGM Resorts International (MGM), which rose 8.8% and is up 22% over the past month.

For the four weeks ending May 13, the level of funds flowing into taxable bond ETS was in the top 2% of all readings since 2018 and is supporting the booming pace of corporate credit issuance. That’s not exactly an obvious situation when we see a record level of companies retract their guidance for 2020 because of the level of unknowns due to the pandemic lockdowns.

Tech and e-commerce continue to outperform with Facebook (FB) hitting a new all-time high yesterday, as did Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY). Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Lowe’s (LOW) are all outperforming the S&P 500, in large part thanks to their online sales.

An area that did not do well yesterday was ETFs that feature Chinese companies after the US Senate approved new legislation that could ultimately bar Chinese companies from listing on US exchanges. If the Senate bill were passed into law, it would require Chinese companies to establish that they are not owned nor controlled by a foreign government and would be required to submit to an audit that can be reviewed by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. On that news shares of Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), IQIYI Inc. (IQ), Sina Corp. (SINA), and Momo Inc. (MOMO) also traded off. This was yet another shot fired in what has become a not-so-cold cold war between the US and China.

Best Buy (BBY) topped top and bottom-line expectations for its despite shifting to a contactless, curbside only operating model on May 22 for its US business. Domestic revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% YoY, led by a 5.7% drop in comp-store sales, which was offset by the 155.4% YoY jump in domestic online revenue. For the quarter, online revenue increased to approximately 42.2% of total domestic revenue vs. 15.4% last year. The company’s International revenue fell 2.1% vs. year-ago levels.

Macy’s (M) issued downside guidance for its April quarter with revenue in the range of $3.0-3.03 billion vs. $3.38 billion consensus. For the quarter, Macy’s now sees an operating loss of $0.905 to $1.11 billion.

Shares of specialty pharmaceutical company Akorn (AKRX) are under pressure in premarket trading following its filing for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to execute an in‑court sale of its business while addressing litigation-related overhangs.

BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) crushed April quarter expectations for its top and bottom lines and reported quarterly comp club sales jumped 19.9% YoY; excluding the impact of gasoline sales, comp sales for the quarter rose 27.0% YoY.

Meat and food product company, as well as S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituent Hormel Foods (HRL) reported mixed April quarter results that included organic sales rising 6% YoY. The company reported market share gains in the majority of its retail categories as consumers purchased branded food products at an accelerated rate through various retail outlets, including traditional, mass, club, discount, and e-commerce retailers.

In a move to boost WiFi offerings for its PC products, Intel (INTC) acquired Rivet Networks, the company behind the Killer-branded WiFi cards and Ethernet in gaming laptops from Alienware, Dell, Lenovo, and HP among others.

Residential real estate brokerage company Redfin (RDFN) shared its offers have experienced a bidding war in late April and May - "The coronavirus pandemic is contributing to a shortage in the number of homes for sale across the U.S. as would-be sellers hold off on listing their homes amid ongoing uncertainty. The lack of inventory has led to a significant amount of bidding wars, particularly for single-family homes priced under $1 million in desirable areas."

Quick hits in airlines and travel:

Reuters reports Lufthansa (DLAKY) is in advanced talks over a 9 billion euros ($9.9 billion) state bailout that would see Germany take a 20% stake in its flagship airline Britain’s biggest discount carrier

is in advanced talks over a 9 billion euros ($9.9 billion) state bailout that would see Germany take a 20% stake in its flagship airline Britain’s biggest discount carrier EasyJet Plc (ESYJY) will resume flights from 22 European airports on June 15

will resume flights from 22 European airports on June 15 JetBlue (JBLU) announced it will "extend through the July 4 holiday" its measures to block out middle seats for passengers who aren't traveling together and will begin temperature checks for pilots and in-flight crew members during the first week of June

announced it will "extend through the July 4 holiday" its measures to block out middle seats for passengers who aren't traveling together and will begin temperature checks for pilots and in-flight crew members during the first week of June According to the travel website Kayak, which is owned by Booking Holdings (BKNG) , as the US begins to reopen its economy, it is seeing more demand for car rentals than air travel from customers looking to avoid crowds and stay closer to home

, as the US begins to reopen its economy, it is seeing more demand for car rentals than air travel from customers looking to avoid crowds and stay closer to home Shares of Expedia (EXPE) traded off following reporting better than expected quarterly EPS last night despite missing revenue expectations, but its gross bookings for the quarter fell 39% YoY while agency bookings dropped 43% and merchant booking tumbled 33%

L Brands (LB) saw its shares fall in aftermarket trading last night after it reported a greater than expected April quarter. The company shared it remained "committed" to spinning off its Bath & Body Works business and is "taking the necessary steps to prepare" its Victoria's Secret lingerie, Victoria's Secret beauty, and Pink businesses to operate as a standalone company.

Amazon (AMZN) released its first original big-budget videogame, Crucible, yesterday, which will be followed by New World in August. Crucible, a free to play game, marks a step up to compete in upper tiers of the $159 billion global videogame industry that includes the likes of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO). Amazon also announced five new renewable energy projects in China, Australia, and the U.S. that further support its commitment to reach 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by 2030 (and potentially as early as 2025), as well as to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is entering the US market via an all-stock deal for US-based CBD company Reliva.

After today’s close, we have earnings reports from Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Intuit (INTU), NVIDIA (NVDA), Palo Alto Networks (PAWN), Ross Stores (ROST), Splunk (SPLK) and other companies. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

Dates to mark: May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day May 26: Chicago Fed Activity, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing May 27: Fed Beige Book May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



