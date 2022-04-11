Daily Markets: Traders Brace for Inflation and Earnings Reports

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session firmly in the red, led by the 3.30% drop in the Hong Kong Hang Seng and the 2.6% fall in China’s Shanghai Composite. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.6% and South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.3%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mostly lower, and U.S. futures point to equities starting the day off in the red as U.S. Treasury yields continued their upward trek following Friday’s jump that saw the benchmark 10-year yield hit a 3-year high.

In terms of the Russia-Ukraine war, reports suggest Russian troops will carry out a major offensive from Izium to the central city of Dnipro, a strategic target in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region raising fresh questions over the duration of the war. Other reports suggest China has accelerated an expansion of its nuclear arsenal because of a change in its assessment of the threat posed by the U.S., adding to not only U.S.-China tensions but overall geopolitical ones as well. Meanwhile, China’s Omicron lockdowns are reportedly leaving residents struggling for food and medical care with mandatory testing ramping up in other parts of the country. In the port city of Guangzhou, all 18 million residents faced mandatory testing after a handful of infections were found last week.

On a somewhat positive note, following a second straight weekly decline last week, oil prices are moving lower yet again today. The move likely reflects the stated plan to release a record volume of crude and oil products from strategic stocks as well as China’s continued Omicron lockdowns. Still, we are starting to see U.S. gas prices at the pump start to ease.

And while today is a relatively quiet day on the global economic data front and corporate earnings one, the pace of that activity will pick up as we move through this shortened trading week. U.S. equity markets are closed on Friday (April 15) to observe the Easter Holiday. Before we get there, however, we’ll have March CPI and PPI data that will be picked over with a fine-toothed comb ahead of the Fed’s next monetary policy meeting in the coming weeks. We also have March Retail Sales and March quarter earnings hitting their stride as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) report their results on Wednesday morning. As bank earnings continue on Thursday, European Central Bank policymakers will meet in Frankfurt as well to discuss their next monetary policy move. And with private equity firm Thoma Bravo buying SailPoint (SAIL), odds are private equity buyers may be licking their chops, seeking to take advantage of equity market conditions vs. longer-term opportunities.

Data Download

International Economy

China’s March CPI came in at +1.5% YoY, up from 0.9% the prior month and well ahead of the expected 1.2% figure. China’s Producer Price Index for March was also reported and it too came in hotter than expected at 8.3% vs. the forecasted 7.9% but it was down compared to February’s +8.8% YoY figure.

Industrial Production in the UK during February fell to 1.6% YoY missing the 2.1% consensus and slowing from January’s 3% reading. Construction Output for February mimicked that pattern falling to 6.1% YoY vs. the expected 6.8% figure and January’s 10%.

Domestic Economy

As we mentioned above, today is a very light day for US-facing economic data. As we wait for several pieces of key economic data this week, including the March figures for inflation and Retail Sales, exiting last week the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model put GDP for the March quarter at 1.1%.

On Sunday, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that she still believes the Fed can get inflation under control without causing major damage to the economy. We’d remind readers the Fed historically has been an optimistic bunch on its ability to soft-land the economy as it increases interest rates, but its track record in doing so is rather spotty. Today we have another round of Fed head speeches, and we expect them to reiterate Mester’s comments helping soothe economist, investor, and company concerns.

Markets

The S&P 500 declined 0.3% on Friday in a market that favored value stocks over growth ones as evidenced by the 1.3% drop in the Nasdaq Composite Index vs. the 0.4% gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Entering this week, here’s how the major market indicators stacked up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -4.5%

S&P 500: -5.8%

Nasdaq Composite: -12.4%

Russell 2000: -11.2%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -13.1%

Ether (ETH-USD): -18.4%

Stocks to Watch

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire cybersecurity firm SailPoint for $6.9 billion, which equates to $65.25 for each SailPoint share outstanding.

Over the weekend, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NIO) announced it has suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers. Reports from Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker show daily cases have been rising in Taiwan in the last few days.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) are slumping in pre-market trading following comments fromCEO Parag Agrawal that Elon Musk has decided against joining the company’s board of directors.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) is planning to trim its summer schedule to avoid flight disruptions as it scrambles to hire ahead of what executives expect to be a monster peak travel season. This follows a similar move by Alaska Air (ALK), which announced it would trim its schedule 2% through the end of June to handle a pilot shortage. Later this week Delta Air Lines will report its March quarter results making it the first major airline to do so.

On Friday, NVIDIA’s (NVDA) board asked shareholders to approve a Charter amendment to increase the number of authorized shares from 4 billion to 8 billion shares.

Discovery (DISCA) and AT&T (T) announced they have closed their transaction to combine the WarnerMedia business with Discovery, creating Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) that will begin trading today on Nasdaq. Under terms of the agreement, AT&T received $40.4 billion in cash and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt. Additionally, shareholders of AT&T received 0.241917 shares of WBD for each share of AT&T common stock they held at the close. Discovery's existing shareholders own the remainder of the new company.

Data analytics firm Airfininty reports the demand for COVID-19 vaccines has dropped by more than half from January to March amid reluctance for repeated vaccinations in richer nations and vaccine hesitancy in poorer nations. Not exactly good news for shares of Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA), and BioNTech (BNTX).

IPOs

Excelerate Energy (EE), a provider of flexible liquified natural gas solutions, is expected to price its IPO offerings this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Much like before today’s market open, there are no market-moving earnings reported but we will be watching for those that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, April 12

Japan: Domestic CGPI – March

Germany: CPI – March

UK: ILO Unemployment Rate – February

Germany: ZEW Current Situation and Economic Sentiment – April

US: NFIB Small Business Index – March

US: Consumer Price Index – March

US: Average Workweek, Hourly Earnings – March

Wednesday, April 13

China: Import/Export – March

UK: PPI Output – March

UK: CPI -March

Eurozone: Industrial Production – February

Canada: Bank of Canada Interest Rate Announcement

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Producer Price Index – March

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, April 14

Eurozone: ECB Governing Council decision on Monetary Policy

Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Import/Export Prices – March

US: Retail Sales – March

US: Business Inventories – February

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 15

US: Empire State Index – April

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – March

Thought for the Day

“The answers you seek never come when the mind is busy, they come when the mind is still.” ~ Anonymous

Disclosures

