Daily Markets: Trade Talks, Earnings, and Other Data Driving Today's Trading

Today Asian stocks were mostly higher, with South Korea’s Kospi and India’s Sensex the only major indices to close in the red, as Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, announced plans for a fiscal stimulus package that was in-line with recent speculation. European equities are mostly higher despite the combination of protests in France in reaction to Emmanuel Macron's plan for a top-to-bottom rebuilding of the pension system and weaker than expected eurozone economic data out earlier today. We chalk the move up in European equities to renewed enthusiasm that a phase-one trade deal between the US and China may be inked before the looming December 15 tariff date.

Earlier today, China's Ministry of Commerce said the US and China are in close contact on trade and that tariffs should be reduced if a partial trade deal is agreed upon. This follows President Trump saying yesterday that trade talks are“going well.” After President Trump’s comment earlier this week that he’s happy to wait until after the 2020 election, we take this to mean that both sides of this on-again-off-again battle across the negotiating table and in the headlines are under no pressure, or at least want to appear to be under no pressure to get ink a phase-one trade deal. As we said yesterday, the one thing we do know about this battle with no clear end is that the longer it goes on, the more global supply chains will be affected and the longer multi-nationals are facing headwinds to capital expenditures on their supply chains.

And while US equity futures point to a higher open today, we'd note House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is expected to make a statement regarding the impeachment inquiry into President Trump at 9 AM ET, and based on that statement US equity futures could shift dramatically before the market open.

Retail Sales in Australia were weaker than expected, flat MoM in October, falling from +0.2% in September and below the increase to +0.3% expected. Exports also fell significantly, down -5% MoM in October from +2.8% in September, indicating potential weakness in China’s economy.

Signs of weakness in global manufacturing continued this morning with German Factory Orders falling more than expected, down -0.4% in October MoM from 1.5% previously, well below the +0.3% expected. On the other hand Construction PMI improved from 51.5 to 52.5 in November.

The Eurozone saw 3Q employment increase less-than-expected, rising +0.9% YoY versus expectations for a +1% gain. The third estimate for Q3 GDP growth was in line with expectations QoQ (+0.2%) and YoY (+1.2%). Eurozone Retail Sales were weaker than expected, falling -0.6% MoM in October, versus expectations for -0.3% and compared to -0.2% in September. Retail Sales on a YoY basis are up just 1.4%, compared expectations for +2.2% growth slowing from the prior month’s +2.7%.

In France, Retail sales improved MoM in October, rising +0.1% versus the -1.5% decline in September, but YoY is up just +1.4% versus the prior +2.6%.

Consumer Confidence Spain jumped to 77.4 in November, up from 73.3 in October, primarily led by improved expectations which offset a dip in the current situation Indxx component.

November US Challenger Job Cuts fell 16% year over year and more than 11% sequentially to 44,569. November job cuts were led by the technology sector, which shed more than 7,000 jobs during the month, and were closely followed by cuts in the healthcare sector. Despite the November dip in overall job cuts, year to date employers have announced plans to cut 559,713 jobs from their payrolls, 13.1% higher than the 494,775 cuts announced through November last year.

In terms of US economic data, just a few data points will be had today, including the weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventory, Balance of Trade for October, and October Factory Orders.

After yesterday’s significantly weaker-than-expected private payroll data from ADP, today’s weekly jobless claims will get more attention than usual. Expectations are for 215k new claims, up slightly from the prior week’s 213k.

Reports suggest OPEC and allies that include Russia could reduce oil production by more than 400K barrels per day as well as extend the production cut timeline well into 2020. A final decision is expected to be had tomorrow as OPEC’s concludes its three-day meeting.

Shares of Dollar General (DG) are up in pre-market trading following October quarter results that not only beat revenue and EPS consensus expectations but quarterly same-store sales and customer traffic hit their best marks in nearly five years. Same-store sales for the quarter rose 4.6%, easily beating the 3.3% consensus. Dollar General sees full-year sales growth in the low 8% range and EPS of $6.55-$6.65 vs. its prior guidance of $6.45-$6.60 and the $6.61 consensus.

Craft and decorating company The Michaels Company (MIK) shares are down in pre-market trading after missing top and bottom line quarterly expectations, and guiding below consensus. The downside EPS forecast of $1.21-$1.27 vs. the $1.42 consensus reflects current quarter comparable sales growth of -3% to -2% vs. +1.0% consensus as well as the impact of competitive pricing pressures and tariffs associated with the current US-China trade war.

Things are not all so sparkly at Tiffany & Co. (TIF) as the company’s October quarter results missed both top and bottom-line expectations. Comp sales for the quarter were flat year over year, and excluding Hong Kong were up low single-digits. Given the pending merger with LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY), Tiffany will not be holding a conference call to discuss the results.

Today the world’s largest and most profitable company, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), is expected to price its shares today for an initial public offering. Shares will list locally on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, the Tadawul.

LMP Automotive (LMPX), the company whose automotive business model centers on “Buy, Rent or Subscribe, Sell and Repeat,” priced its upsized IPO of 2.3 million shares at $5.00, the low-end of the expected $5.00-6.00 range. Shares should begin trading on Nasdaq later today.

Tematica’s 2019 Middle-Class Squeeze Thematic Leader Costco Wholesale (COST) reported November comp sales rose 5.3% year over year (4.8% excluding gas and foreign exchange), topping the expected 4.0% for the month.

Yesterday in an industrial conference presentation, Union Pacific (UNP) updated its December quarter volume expectations and nows sees it falling 11% year over year compared to down 8% in October.

Canopy Growth (CGC) quietly launched its hemp-derived CBD brand, First & Free, with an initial line up that includes soft-gels, oil drops and topical creams in 31 states.

Shares of real estate company Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) move higher in after-market trading last night following Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square reporting a 14.8% stake in the company.

RH (RH) reported October quarterly EPs $2.73, $0.48 better than consensus. Revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% year over year to $676.7 million, beating the $676.5 million consensus. The company also boosted its long-term targets to net revenue growth of 8% to 12% and operating margins in the high teens to low twenties.

Yesterday Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) beat on both EPS and revenue and raised its full-year guidance and reported that the number of its customers generating $1 million or more in annual revenue rose to over 50 from 30 a year ago.

Verint Systems (VRNT) shares jumped in aftermarket trading last night on the news the company plans to split itself into two independent companies, one focusing on the existing customer engagement business and the other on the cyber intelligence business.

The Board of Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) agreed to hire a financial adviser to help it review strategic options for the company, including continuing its existing strategy, entering partnerships and joint ventures or other opportunities.

Shares of home decor superstore company At Home (HOME) fell sharply in aftermarket trading last night primarily due to the wide miss for its quarterly outlook relative to expectations despite beating October quarter expectations. The company's updated quarterly guidance calls for EPS of $0.31-$0.36 vs. the expected $0.50 and revenue in the range of $385-$393 million, below the consensus forecast of $413.7 million. One of the biggest factors in the company's guidance is the comp-store sales expectation of -6.0% to -4.0%.

After today’s market close, more than a dozen companies will be reporting their quarterly results. Some of the ones we’ll be focusing on include:

American Outdoor Brands (ABCO) , which recently announced it will split into two public companies, is expected to report EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $147.2 million;

, which recently announced it will split into two public companies, is expected to report EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $147.2 million; Cloudera (CLDR) is expected to report EPS of -$0.60 on revenue of $189.1 million;

is expected to report EPS of -$0.60 on revenue of $189.1 million; Consensus expectations call for CrowdStrike (CRWD) to deliver EPS of -$0.12 on revenue of $118.8 million;

to deliver EPS of -$0.12 on revenue of $118.8 million; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is expected to deliver EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $1.69 billion;

is expected to deliver EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $1.69 billion; Zoom Video (ZM) is expected to report EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $156.2 million;

is expected to report EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $156.2 million; A more complete list of earnings reports can be found at Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

Upcoming IPOs: Analytics and social management company Sprout Social (SPT) has launched its IPO offering of 8.8 million shares with an expected pricing range of $16-$18. For a more complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.



Dates to mark: December 2-6: Amazon Web Services re:invent 2019 December 5-6: OPEC meeting December 9: Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) will replace SunTrust Banks (STI) in the S&P 500. Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) will replace ODFL in the S&P MidCap 400 and Ready Capital (RC) will join the S&P SmallCap 600. December 11: Federal Reserve Rate Decision December 15: New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal December 20: US government funding date December 20: Options Expiration Date December 24: Christmas Eve Early Close (1 pm ET) December 25 - Christmas holiday



