Daily Markets: Trade Hopes Rebound ... Again (But Details Will Make the Difference)

Today’s Big Picture

The S&P 500 closed at new all-time highs the last two days gaining a whopping 0.15% despite negative news on the trade-war front, the kick-off of public impeachment hearings and profits on pace for the third consecutive quarterly decline in corporate earnings. While we look to have another drop in earnings this quarter when it comes to the recent economic data and earnings prospects, the prevailing view is that this hasn't been as bad as feared.

Ah, the investing version of Einstein’s theory of relativity!

Last night White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow shared that phase-one trade talks between the US and China are in final stages with both sides “in close contact.”

Also last night, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed the US and China are holding trade talks today and the two countries are “down to the last details now.” That potentially favorable turn on trade talks has global equities mostly higher in trading today and US futures point to a solid opening.

We remain hopeful for a phase-one deal, we recognize not only will the devil be in the details of any inked agreement and that it is likely just the first step in what is expected to be a multi-part trade agreement. All eyes will be on what happens with both the existing US tariffs on Chinese goods and those slated to go into effect in December.

Data Download

September Industrial Production in Japan came in better than expected, hitting 1.3% year over year vs. the expected 1.1% consensus. This was a sharp rebound from the -4.7% August reading and reflected strength in general-purpose and business-oriented machinery, production machinery, electrical machinery, and information & communications electronics categories. This pickup led Japan's Capacity Utilization to 100.3 in September, up from 99.3 in August, but the indicator remains well below year-ago levels.

Hong Kong’s September quarter GDP registered -3.2% quarter over quarter and -2.9% year over year. The Hong Kong economy is now expected to contract 1.3% in 2019. For those keeping score, this marks the first annual contraction since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Today we learned the year over year headline October figure for consumer price inflation in the Eurozone was the lowest level since November 2016, coming in at 0.7%. One of the key factors in the sequential drop from 0.8% in September was the fall in energy prices. Stripping that out as well as food, alcohol & tobacco, the October core price inflation for the Eurozone rose 1.1% year over year, a tick higher than 1.0% in September.

In terms of US-facing economic data, today we will get the October reports for Retail Sales, the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization and Business Inventories.

After September’s 0.3% decline, the first contraction in seven months, investors will be keen for insight contained in the October Retail Sales, which are expected to have increased 0.2% (+0.4% ex-auto), as we head into the holiday shopping season.

Yesterday's October report from Cass Transportation Systems showed a 5.9% drop in the shipments index, continuing the string of year over year declines had since May. The report also revealed the fastest drop in linehaul trucking prices since the last recession. These two data points raise another red flag for consumers as the stuff we buy needs to get moved around the country.

Last month's United Auto Workers strike is expected to have once again depressed activity accounted for by the monthly Industrial Production report, particularly for the manufacturing component. We saw this in September with the 0.4% fall in reported Industrial Production and economists see that decline repeating itself in October.

Stocks to Watch

JC Penney (JCP) is expected to issue its latest quarterly earnings report before today's US market open. Consensus expectations call for EPS of -$0.54 on revenue of $2.4 billion, but the company's guidance for the all-important holiday shopping season will be under the microscope. That outlook will also set the tone for the wave of retail earnings reports to be had next week.

Chinese online direct sales company JD.com (JD) reported September quarter EPS of RMB 2.08, RMB 0.88 better than the consensus forecast. Revenue for the quarter rose almost 29% year over year to RMB 134.84 billion, ahead of the expected RMB 128.41 billion. Annual active customer accounts increased to 334.4 million up from 321.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Mobile monthly active users in September 2019 rose year over year. JD.Com issued in-line guidance for the current quarter with revenue of RMB 163-168 billion vs. the RMB 163.33 billion consensus forecast.

The European Union's financing arm, the European Investment Bank, will stop funding oil, natural gas, and coal projects at the end of 2021 as part of its bid to become the first climate-neutral continent.

Reports suggest Amazon (AMZN) is going to contest the October Department of Defense Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud computing contract win by Microsoft (MSFT) that is valued near $10 billion over the next decade.

The Canada-based Aurora Cannabis (ACB) lost over 7% in extended trading on a revenue miss, EPS was not comparable to estimates.

After last night’s market close, semiconductor capital equipment company Applied Materials (AMAT) crushed October quarter EPS expectations and served up revenue and EPS guidance for the current quarter that was also ahead of expectations. AMAT shares are up in pre-market trading today.

After hitting a new 2019 low during yesterday’s trading, shares of the online fashion house Farfetch Limited (FTCH) rose 20% in after-hours trading following better than expected September quarter results. Exiting the September 2019 quarter, Farfetch had 1.24 million active consumers, up from 1.89 million in September 2018. For the current quarter, Farfetch sees digital platform gross merchandise value growth of 30%-35% year over year and boosted its adjusted EBITDA forecast as well.

Nvidia (NVDA) reported a beat for both top and bottom line after the close but guided slightly below revenue and EPS estimates for the current quarter, which pushed shares down in aftermarket trading last night. Strong sequential growth is expected in the company's Data Center business, offset by seasonal declines in computer/notebook GPUs and SoC modules for gaming platforms.

Shares of the high-end home furnishings company RH (RH) gained nearly 9% in extended trading on the news that a quarterly SEC filing for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed the investing behemoth has a roughly $210 million stake in RH.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX), whose shares are up more than 30% in 2019, is opening its biggest store ever today on Chicago's magnificent mile. The company's latest Reserve Roastery has three coffee bars, a bakery and a cocktail bar housed in a modest 35,000 square feet of space - holy jumping java juice! This is the company's sixth Reserve Roastery with the others in Seattle (of course), Milan, Shanghai, New York, and Tokyo.

There are no expected earnings reports to be had after today’s US market close. Readers interested in getting a jump on those reports to be had next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs:

Sitime Corp (SITM) , a provider of silicon timing systems solutions, is expected to price 4.3 million shares between $13 and $15 on November 21st. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) - which is expected to be the largest IPO in history, produces about 1/10th of the world’s crude and is the world’s most profitable company - is set to being trading on the Saudi stock market in early December with the IPO prospectus released on November 10th. For a more complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.



Dates to mark:

November 19 - Huawei compliance deadline for US companies November 21 - Tesla (TSLA) is expected to unveil its Cybertruck pickup in Los Angeles November 28 - US Stock Market Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday November 29 - Black Friday; US stock market closes at 1 PM ET December 2 - Cyber Monday December 5-6 - OPEC meeting December 15: New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal



Thought for the Day

As we head into the weekend, I think many of us are stuck between “I know I need to save money” and “You only live once.”

