Daily Markets: Trade, Earnings Kick Markets Into Overdrive This Week

Last week was busy enough, but this week it gets kicked up yet another notch with more than 800 companies reporting their quarterly results, 156 of which are S&P 500 constituents. Added to that frenetic pace of reports, we also have the Federal Reserve's October monetary policy meeting and by week's end, the start of October economic data will be had. Yep, it is going to be a barn burner of a week that could take a few twists if earnings for the Fed come up short of expectations.

On the corporate earnings front, the final two trading days of last week saw twice as many companies lower guidance as raise it. A noticeable turn from the prior week, and we will be particularly focused on trends in guidance this week and what it collectively means for current quarter EPS growth expectations for the market barometer that is the S&P 500.

Investors are expecting a third rate cut from the Fed, but their attention will be focused on Chairman Powell's outlook - are more cuts likely or will the Fed expect to be on hold? A careful parsing of the Fed policy statement as well as Powell's press conference remarks will be likely be required.

Turning to Europe, earlier today the European Union nations ex-UK have agreed to extend the Brexit deadline until January 31, 2020, with a possible earlier departure, should the UK parliament agree to the terms offered by the union. That news along with disappointing earnings from HSBC Holdings (HSBC) has the FTSE down modestly, while the DAX and other European indices are in the green.

Stocks in Asia were mostly in the green as optimism grows concerning a US-China trade deal following a Xinhua press report that suggested the U.S. and China have made progress on the text of a "Phase One" trade agreement.

And as the stream of Monday morning earnings reports are hitting the tape, US equities are pointing to a positive start to trading today with the S&P 500 poised to hit an all-time high at the market open.

Earlier this morning, we learned household loan growth in the Euro Area rose 3.4% year over year in September, a tick below market expectations for a 3.5% increase. Credit to non-financial corporations, on the other hand, advanced 3.7% to EUR 4.59 trillion, down from 4.3% in August and marked the slowest rate of growth since January.

Over the weekend we learned that China's Industrial Profits for 2019 through September fell -2.1% year-over-year - yet another sign of slowing growth in the export-driven nation as the trade wars continue.

The only notable domestic economic data to be had today before US equity markets open will be the September reading for the Chicago Fed National Activity Index as well as September data for trade balances and wholesale inventories. Later this morning, the Dallas Federal Reserve will publish its October manufacturing index.

Today we will be hearing from a wide range of companies this morning including:

AT&T (T) reported inline September quarter EPS on revenue that modestly missed consensus expectations but issued upside guidance for fiscal 2020 with EPS of $3.60-3.70 vs. the consensus of $3.58. Revenue for 2020 are expected to be in the range of $184-$186 billion, up low single digits year over year, and a tad higher than the $182.45 consensus forecast. AT&T also issued 3-year financial guidance calling for 1%- 2% per year consolidated revenue growth with adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% by 2022, 200 bps higher than 2019 levels. The company said it will continue to actively review its portfolio, analyze the merits of each business and monetize non-core assets. In 2020, the company expects to monetize $5 billion to $10 billion of non-strategic assets.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) beat September quarter EPS expectations by $0.02 per share with revenue for the quarter of $33.95 billion, a touch ahead of the expected $33.88 billion. Walgreens introduced fiscal 2020 guidance calling for adjusted EPS to be roughly flat on a range of plus or minus 3% year over year on a constant currency basis. Management also upped targeted annual savings from its Transformational Cost Management Program to more than $1.8 billion by 2022 up from the prior guidance of more than $1.5 billion.

Shares of Europe’s largest lender, HSBC Holdings (HSBC) are trading down following September quarter results that showed revenue fell 3% year over year to $13.4 billion and profit attributable to ordinary shares for the quarter fell 24%. As part of that earnings report, HSBC noted "The revenue environment is more challenging than in the first half of 2019, and the outlook for revenue growth is softer than we anticipated at the half-year. As a result, we no longer expect to reach our RoTE target of more than 11% in 2020.”

Spotify (SPOT) crushed September quarter earnings expectations with EPS of €0.36 per share, €0.65 better than the consensus. Revenue for the quarter rose 28.0% year over year to €1.73 billion, a tad higher than the expected €1.72 billion. Digging into the reported metrics, total monthly active users grew 30% year over year to 248 million, besting the high end of guidance for 240-245 million. The number of Premium Subscribers exiting the quarter tallied 113 million, up 31% year over year, but wishing the company’s guided range of 110-114 million.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR), the home of Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons, reported September quarter EPS of $0.75, $0.03 ahead of expectations as revenue rose 6% year over year to $1.46 billion, which was in line with the consensus forecast. Of note during the quarter, system-wide sales rose nearly 7% in the quarter led by Popeyes and Burger King.

Check Point Software (CHKP) reported September quarter earnings of $1.44 per share, excluding non-recurring items, $0.04 better than expected, on revenue that rose 4.3% year over year, essentially inline with the consensus forecast.

Other earnings reports to watch this morning include those from Alliance Resource (ARLP), CNA Financial (CNA), Cooper Tire (CTB), Enterprise Products (EPD), Loews Corp (L), ON Semiconductor (ON) and Philips (PHG).

During its Money 20/20 keynote yesterday, Amazon (AMZN) announced it would be giving Amazon Pay users the ability to pay their utility bills either online or by voice using Amazon’s Alexa assistant.

French luxury goods company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) made an unsolicited $120 per share bid for Tiffany &Co. (TIF), which values the luxury jeweler at $14.5 billion, roughly 22% above its market cap at the close on Friday.

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are poised to open higher today following the news it scored a major cloud victory against Amazon’s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services by winning the $10 billion Pentagon contract for cloud computing services.

After today's market close, we'll get many earnings reports and these are the ones investors are likely to concentrate on:

Fangdd Network Group (DUO), an online real estate marketplace in China, is expected to offer 7 million shares at a price between $13 and $15 and will be trading on the Nasdaq.

(DUO), an online real estate marketplace in China, is expected to offer 7 million shares at a price between $13 and $15 and will be trading on the Nasdaq. LGL Systems Acquisition (DFNSU), a blank check company led by Marc Gabelli and the co-founder of L3 Technologies targeting the aerospace and defense industries, is expected to offer 12.5 million shares at $10 per share and will be trading on the Nasdaq.

Leaping Group Co ., LTD (YZCM), a Shenyang, China-based multimedia service provider that operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang and Liaoning, is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Capital on October 31st at a share price of $5.00.

., LTD (YZCM), a Shenyang, China-based multimedia service provider that operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang and Liaoning, is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Capital on October 31st at a share price of $5.00. Merida Merger I (MCMJU), a blank check company formed by Merida Capital Partners targeting the cannabis industry, is expected to offer 10 million shares at $10 a share and will be trading on the Nasdaq.

(MCMJU), a blank check company formed by Merida Capital Partners targeting the cannabis industry, is expected to offer 10 million shares at $10 a share and will be trading on the Nasdaq. Osprey Technology Acquisition (SFTW.U), a blank check company led by Edward and Johathan Cohen targeting the tech industry, is expected to begin trading on NYSE this week, offering 25 million shares to be priced at $10 a share.

(SFTW.U), a blank check company led by Edward and Johathan Cohen targeting the tech industry, is expected to begin trading on NYSE this week, offering 25 million shares to be priced at $10 a share. Oyster Point Pharma , Inc. (OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the development of treatments for ocular surface disease, is expected to start trading on Nasdaq Global on October 31st at a share price between $16 and $18.

October 29-30: Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting where expectations for a rate cut are currently over 94% . October 30: S&P SmallCap 600 constituent FTI Consulting (FCN) will replace Medidata Solutions (MDSO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) will replace FTI Consulting in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective before the open of trading. October 30-31: Bank of Japan policy meeting October 31: Brexit? November 1: Monthly US Employment Report, ISM Manufacturing Report and October Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI November 4: Tokyo Stock Exchange Closed



