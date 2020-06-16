Daily Markets: Today's Trading Hinges On Retail Data, Powell Testimony

Today’s Big Picture

Following yesterday’s sharp reversal in U.S. equities that was spurred by the New York Fed’s announcement it will begin buying corporate bonds directly through its secondary market corporate credit facility (SMCCF), global equities moved higher today in Asia. Adding fuel to the upward fire are reports the Trump administration is preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal and an executive order on police reform.

Reports suggest that the infrastructure proposal would preserve most of the money for traditional infrastructure work, like roads and bridges, but would also set aside funds for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband. Following those developments, European equities are higher across the board and US futures point to positive moves at the open. While we have long been supporters of an infrastructure spending bill, we have to point out that such a bill, if passed, isn’t likely to have an immediate impact on the economy and job creation. Anyone remember “shovel ready jobs” from 2009?

The trajectory of the day’s trading, however, will more than likely hinge on today’s Retail Sales report for May and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell when he kicks off his semi-annual two days of Congressional testimony. Expectations were high for the May Retail Sales report with a Reuters poll of economists calling for an 8.0% jump -- it didn't just beat that number. It shattered it, climbing 17.7%. That beats the previous record increase of 6.7% in October 2001, and puts a significant dent in the 8.3% fall in March Retail Sales and the 16.4% drop in April. Following Powell’s comments concerning last week’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting, we suspect he will reiterate the view the US economic recovery will be a “long road” and “take some time,” which could once again put investors in a less bullish mood.

Data Download

International Economy

The Bank of Japan kept its short-term interest rate at 0.1% today and maintained long-term borrowing costs around zero during the June meeting but did increase the size of its lending packages for companies to $1 trillion from the $700 billion announced last month to mitigate the damage from the pandemic.

The European Central Bank is mulling following in the Fed’s footsteps to start buying “fallen angel” bonds of companies and governments that recently lost their investment grade status. This certainly has nothing to do with concerns that Italy may be downgraded to junk status by at least one of the rating agencies.

Inflation continues to be the elusive unicorn of monetary policy as Germany’s wholesale prices fell 4.3% YoY in May with the harmonized inflation rate sitting at 0.5% YoY in May. The Zew poll of Germany investors found that economic sentiment has risen to a 14-year high with the assessment of the current condition improving for the first time since the pandemic began.

The UK’s unemployment rate for the three months to April 2020 remained steady at 3.9%, below expectations for an increase to 4.7%. However, other indicators paint a different picture of employment in the nation with nearly 9 million temporarily away from work, a drop of 600,000 in payrolls on top of 2.8 million jobless or low-income benefit claimants, and a 9% record-breaking drop-in hours worked. Average earnings including bonuses rose by 1% YoY in the three months to April 2020, down from the prior 2.4% increase and below expectations for a 1.4% increase.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Areas rose 12.6 points to 58.6 in June, the highest reading since May 2015. The indicator for the current economic situation rose 5.4 points to -89.5 while inflation expectations rose 20.8 points to 2.1. Hourly labor costs in the Euro Area rose 3.4% YoY in Q1 after a downwardly revised 2.3% increase in Q4, well above market expectations for a 2.3% increase. This was the biggest increase in labor costs since at least 2009.

Domestic Economy

According to Cass Transportation, freight volumes look to have bottomed out in April, but May only rose by 1.6% which meant shipping volumes remain down 23.6% YoY, even worse than in April where volumes were down 22.7% YoY. June is typically the best month in Q2, so we will be watching for next month’s report closely. Cass does not expect to return to 2019 freight activity levels until 2021 at the earliest - one more indicator that does not support the V-shaped recovery narrative.

Here are a few more data points that don’t support that narrative. At the worst point during the lockdowns, restaurant activity in the U.S. was down 80% YoY in early April and has improved to down 50% YoY. Air travel fell 96% YoY by mid-April and is now down all of 84% YoY. At their worst, retail sales were down 22.2% in early April, according to Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs. They’ve are now down 12/6% YoY.

What these data points do support is Fed Chair Jay Powell’s comments from last week, that “[T] the path ahead is extraordinarily uncertain,” and “The strains on household and business balance sheets from the economic and financial shocks since March will likely create persistent fragilities.” To really drive the point home, “While reliable data are limited, anecdotal evidence suggests that the economic downturn is putting downward pressure on wages.” Great! So those folks who are lucky enough to still have a job will have lower income going forward. Again we ask, “Where's the support for a V-shaped recovery?”

The St. Louis Federal reserve puts deflation risks at 76%, which is the second-highest level on record. The Dallas Fed estimates that a full 40% (and rising) of goods and services sold in the U.S. are currently deflating.

In a wholly unrelated move (note wry grin), data provider Bloomberg has urged its users to change the way they price U.S. dollar interest rate options just in case they are caught out by a move by the Federal Reserve to push rates below zero. 2020 just keeps on getting more interesting every month.

Today we will get the monthly retail sales report for May (up 17.7% for the month), Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, and NAHB Housing Market Index as well as the weekly Redbook retail sales report and API crude oil stock change.

Markets

Following declines in both the European and Asian markets, yesterday saw an incredible reversal in U.S. equities after opening down around 2% to rally around 3% off the lows then closed in positive territory, which was credited primarily to a press release from the Federal Reserve that coincided with the reversal, announcing it would begin buying corporate bonds directly today. The Fed began buying corporate bonds via ETS in mid-May as part of a $250 billion lending program but will now be purchasing individual bonds. Nothing says V-shaped recovery and health financial markets like the Fed buying corporate bonds, something which it is not technically allowed to do. The S&P 500 closed up 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4% and the Dow gained 0.6%.

The S&P 500 is today right around where it was last October, but back then operating EPS for 2020 was expected to be $180 and for 2021 $196. Those numbers have fallen to $135 (down 25%) for 2020 and $164 for 2021. This means that investors are today paying 20-30% more for earnings at a time when uncertainty is clearly much higher than it was back then.

Coronavirus

There are now over 8.14 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide with 440,000 lives lost to COVID-19. The U.S. has nearly 2.2 million cases with just under 120,000 lives lost. The 7-day moving average for daily new cases in the US has now been steadily rising since June 9 with active cases in the US rising since June 3rd. On a more positive note, daily deaths in the U.S. have been declining since June 2. Brazil saw nearly 24,000 new cases yesterday and has just under 900,000 confirmed cases. Some good news for both England and Wales which have recently experienced the lowest weekly excess deaths (over the average for the past five years), since March.

As companies look for ways to live with the virus, we are seeing companies take some rather interesting steps towards prevention and detection. Las Vegas Sands (LVS), which owns the Venetian and Palazzo resorts, just purchased 1,000 “smart rings” from Oura, a Finnish wearable tech start-up, after two independent studies found that the product can accurately predict the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

United Airlines (UAL) announced today that it, along with other members of Airlines for America, is strengthening its mandatory mask policy. According to the company, while the overwhelming majority of passengers comply with the policy, starting June 18, any passenger that refuses to do so with be place on an internal travel restriction list. Customers on the list will not be able to fly with United for some period TBD following an incident review.

Amazon (AMZN) today announced that it has launched a technology-aided system at some of its facilities called “Distance Assistant,” which uses AI and machine learning to review camera footage in its buildings to identify high-traffic areas that need additional measures to improve social distancing.

Stocks to Watch

The European Union has opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Apple's (AAPL) conduct in connection with Apple Pay violates EU competition rules. The investigation concerns Apple's terms, conditions, and other measures for integrating Apple Pay in merchant apps and websites on iPhones and iPads, Apple's limitation of access to the Near Field Communication (NFC) functionality on iPhones for payments in stores, and alleged refusals of access to Apple Pay. That news follows Apple’s announcing its App Store ecosystem supported $519 billion in global billings and sales in 2019.

Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) reported May quarterly results that topped consensus expectations with deliveries for the quarter “consistent” with year-ago levels despite a 10% YoY drop in new orders. The company provided 2020 guidance calling for home deliveries in the range of 50,500-51,000.

WW (WW) shared that as of June 6, its subscriber base totaled 4.9 million up 7% YoY, which included 3.8 million digital subscribers and 1.1 million Studio + Digital Subscribers. The company anticipates approximately 400 Studios in the U.S. will be open by June 30.

Audio company Turtle Beach (HEAR) updated its outlook for the current quarter, and now expected sales of $74-$77 million vs. the $43.8 million consensus estimate. The company commented consumer demand for both console and PC gaming headsets and accessories has remained stronger than expected and we suspect Turtle Beach is also benefitting from the adoption of video conferencing, such as Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Teams, across the work and school environments.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) shared its weekly traffic has exceeded 90% of prior year traffic and open stores as a percentage of occupied stores has approached 90% at centers where in-store retail has been reopened for 30 days or more.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) reports that roughly 98% of June cash base rent has been paid and collected. June rental collections remain consistent with 98% of May and April cash base rent that was paid and collected.

STORE Capital (STOR) disclosed that through June 15, it received cash payments representing approximately 76% of scheduled June rent and interest on its active contracts. The company also shared disclosed that, as a result of tenant prepayments on rent deferral arrangements, cash rent and interest payments received on active contracts for April and May improved from 68% to 70% and from 64% to 67%, respectively.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) reported that revenue for the reopened regional properties, for the period they were operating in May and/or June through June 10, were flat to up 2% YoY. For its reopened Nevada properties, revenue through June 10 dropped 56%-58% YoY.

Reuters reports Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week and is in the final stages of negotiating a roughly $900M debtor-in-possession loan, as well as "rolling up" some of its existing debt to bring its total DIP financing near $2 billion.

Fannie Mae (FNMA) has hired Morgan Stanley (MS) as a financial advisor to assist in developing a plan for recapitalizing the company and responsibly ending its conservatorship.

CNBC reports Walmart (WMT) has acquired technology and intellectual property from a start-up called CareZone that develops apps to help people manage their medicines. Per CareZone, its apps have about 3.5 million members. Separately, following the deployment of touch-free payment system Walmart Pay aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Walmart is testing a self-checkout only location in Fayetteville, Arkansas. And in a move to shore up its position against Amazon, yesterday Walmart announced a new partnership with Shopify (SHOP) to open Walmart’s marketplace to the million businesses that use Shopify’s platform

Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced it will resume service to China with two weekly flights to Shanghai from Seattle and Detroit, with the first flight beginning next week from Seattle and weekly flights from both cities starting in July. Under an agreement with Chinese authorities, the airline will take passengers' temperatures before departure.

Shares of online entertainment services company iQIYI Inc. (IQ) jumped yesterday following a report that Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) was looking to become the largest shareholder in the China-based provider of video streaming services.

After today’s market close, investors can expect to hear from H&R Block (HRB) and Oracle (ORCL) when both report their latest quarterly results. Investors that want to get the 411 on those reports and a jump on the corporate earnings reports coming at us later this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: June 17: May US Housing Starts, Building Permits June 18: Philly Fed Outlook June 19: Options Expiration June 22: Chicago Fed Activity, Existing Home Sales June 22: Apple’s (AAPL) WWDC Keynote June 23: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing June 25: Wholesale Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, Kansas City Fed Activity June 26: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment June 29: Pending Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing June 30: Case-Shiller Home Prices, MNI Chicago PMI, Consumer Confidence July 1: ADP Employment Report, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Wards Vehicle Sales July 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Factory Orders



Thought for the Day

“Stop looking for happiness in the same place you lost it.” ~ Anonymous

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.