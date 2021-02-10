Daily Markets: Today's Equity Influencers: Earnings, Washington, and Powell

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the day’s trading higher across the board, led by the 1.9% move higher in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 1.4% gain in China’s Shanghai Composite. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were mixed and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

The morning focus for equities will largely remain the same as the last few days - the accelerating pace of December quarter earnings and commentary on current quarter as well as 2021 expectations; the impeachment of President Trump; and watching progress in Washington for President Biden’s stimulus plan. At 2 PM ET Federal Reserve Chair Powell will give a speech titled State of the U.S. Labor Market at the Economic Club of New York and investors will be dissecting his comments not only on monetary policy and the speed of the economy but also for the Fed’s latest thoughts on inflation prospects. Those comments will likely dictate how equities in the U.S. finish today’s trading and influence how equities in Asia start trading tomorrow.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The number of U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations fell below 80,000 for the first time since November 18 on Tuesday, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project, putting the hospitalization level at about 60% of what it was at the January peak.

International Economy

The unemployment rate in South Korea, a barometer for global trade, jumped up to 5.4% in January from 4.6%.

Japan’s Producer Price Index rose to -1.6% YoY from -2.0% in December.

China’s inflation rate fell 0.03% YoY in January from +0.2% in December, missing the expected reading of 0.0% for the month. Meanwhile, China’s January PPI reading rose 0.3% vs. the -0.4% in December and modestly missed the expected increase to 0.4%.

Germany’s Inflation Rate rose as expected in January, up 1% YoY compared to -0.3% in December.

Industrial production in France fell 0.8% MoM in December of 2020, following a downwardly revised 0.7% drop in November and compared to market forecasts of a 0.2% increase.

Domestic Economy

The state of Illinois yesterday announced a budget deficit forecast of $3 billion, which is 2/3rds of its prior estimate thanks to better-than-expected tax receipts, indicating an economy that has been stronger than expected.

Tuesday’s JOLTs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for December found that while layoffs and discharges did fall sequentially, hiring did as well, with an utter collapse in accommodations and services. On the positive side, while job openings remain well below pre-pandemic levels, they are higher as a share of the labor force than was the case earlier in the prior expansion. The spread between job openings and the level of unemployment is evidence of the continuing mismatch in skills in the economy. Quit rates have recovered, which is a good sign for labor confidence.

President Biden agreed with a proposal by Democratic lawmakers that would send $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans earning up to $75,000 in income and households making up to $150,000.

Later today we will get data on inflation, wholesale inventories, the usual weekly EIA energy stocks report, the weekly MBA Mortgage applications report, as well as the monthly budget statement.

Markets

Yesterday ended a six-day winning streak for both the Dow (-0.03%) and the S&P 500 (-0.1%), but the Nasdaq Composite (+0.1%) and the Russell 2000 (+0.4%) continued their winning streaks. Small caps have been on an absolute tear lately. According to Bespoke Investment Group, going back to 1979, the inception of the Russell 2000, the index has been up at least 5% month-to-day after just six trading days all of 35 times, which equates to 7% of all months. Never have there been more than two months in a row for which the index rose 5%+ to starts to the month, that is, until recently. In the last nine months, there have been seven 5%+ starts to a month including a streak of five consecutive months and three of those seven months saw gains over 10%. Before June 2020, that had never happened.

If anyone is feeling a bit queasy, you have a good reason. It took just seven trading days for the S&P 500 to slide from “extreme overbought” levels to sitting below its 50-day moving average. It took just another six days to rise back up to “extreme overbought” levels once again.

While the S&P 500 is up more than 4% in 2021, long-dated Treasuries (using ICE BofA 10+ year U.S. Treasury Index) are down more than 5%, placing the spread between the two at 9.3 percentage points for the first 28 trading days of 2021. There have only been two years when the spread was larger, 2012 and 2013, at 11.1 and 9.8 respectively.

Stocks to Watch

Coca-Cola (KO) reported December quarter EPS of $0.47, topping the consensus forecast, as cost reduction efforts offset the 5.5% YoY revenue decline for the quarter. Organic revenue growth for the quarter came in at -3% vs. the consensus of -3.7%. Per Coca-Cola, “Through early February 2021, the company has experienced a volume decline of mid-single digits globally, with continued elevated levels of sales in at-home channels being more than offset by pressure in away-from-home channels.” For 2021, the company expects to deliver organic revenue growth in the high single digits and forecasts a 2%-3% currency tailwind.

Under Armour (UAA) reported December quarter EPS of $0.12 vs. the -$0.07 as revenue came in at $1.47 billion vs. the $1.27 billion consensus. Wholesale revenue decreased 12% to $662 million and direct-to-consumer revenue increased 11% to $655 million, driven by 25% growth in the company’s eCommerce channel. North America revenue fell 6% to $924 million and international revenue rose 7% to $448 million. Under Armour issued in-line guidance for 2021 with EPS of $0.12-0.14 vs. the $0.13 consensus.

Philip Morris International (MO) reaffirmed its 2021 EPS guidance for $5.90-6.00 vs. $6.00 consensus.

After the close yesterday, Twitter (TWTR) reported results with daily average monetizable users that were nearly 1% below expectations, but the company generated a lot more revenue per user with EBITDA margins four percentage points higher than expected. Overall revenue grew 28% YoY to $1.3 billion, beating consensus estimates for $1.2 billion. Net income rose to $222 million with diluted EPS of $0.27. Twitter expects revenue to grow faster than expenses in 2021, assuming the pandemic continues to improve and what it sees as only a “modest impact” from Apple’s upcoming privacy changes to iOS 14. The company warned it expects headcount growth of more than 20% in 2021year, with overall expenses increasing more than 25%.

Ride-hailing company Lyft (LYFT) topped consensus expectations for its December quarter and reported a sequential improvement in riders, suggesting it has started to recover from the pandemic. The company signaled it is still on track to become EBITDA profitable by the December quarter, with a chance that could be achieved by the September quarter.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) reported better than expected quarterly results for both revenue and EPS but guided current quarter EPS in-line with the consensus forecast. For the reported quarter, Cloud Security Solutions totaled $296.1 million, ahead of the $284.2 million consensus while its CDN and Other Solutions revenue of $550.2 million was largely in line with the $549.8M consensus. Akamai sees its 2021 non-GAAP EPS of $5.33-5.46 vs. the $5.46 consensus with revenue of $3.37-3.42 billion vs. the $3.39 billion consensus.

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) traded off in after-market trading last night following the company reporting quarterly results that topped EPS expectations despite flat revenue at $12 billion. By revenue segment, Product fell 1.1% YoY while Service revenue rose 1.6% and deferred revenues posted double-digit growth as Cisco continues to shift its business toward a software subscription model. For the current quarter, Crisco sees revenue growth of 3.5%-5.5%, well ahead of the 2.8% consensus and EPS of $0.80-$0.82 vs. the $0.81 consensus.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported preliminary Q4 revenue of $1.09 billion vs. the $1.1 billion consensus. Comparable retail segment net sales fell 7% due to negative retail store net sales as stronger conversion rates could not offset the reduced store traffic caused by the pandemic and related restrictions. Those lower store net sales were partially offset by strong double-digit growth in the company’s digital channel sales. By brand, comparable retail segment net sales increased 6% at Free People and decreased 6% at Urban Outfitters and 11% at the Anthropologie Group. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 7%.

In an opinion piece published in The Wall Street Journal, NYSE (ICE) President Stacey Cunningham says the exchange may leave New York if a revived stock-transfer tax on stock sales is passed.

Among the several dozen companies reporting after today’s market close, investors will be digging into quarterly results from Equinix (EQIX), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), MGM Resorts (MGM), Sonos (SONO), Uber (UBER), and Zillow (ZG). Investors looking to get a jump on those reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

February 11: Weekly jobless claims

February 12: Lunar New Year in China: Year of the Ox, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig count

February 16: NY Empire State Manufacturing, weekly Redbook, Net Capital Flows

February 17: Retail Sales, PPI, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, FOMC Minutes, weekly API Crude Stock

February 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Import and Export Prices, EIA energy stocks

February 19: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI (flash), Existing Home Sales, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report

February 22: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

February 23: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, CB Consumer Confidence, weekly API Crude Oil Stocks

February 24: New Home Sales, weekly EIA Energy Stocks

February 25: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

February 26: Personal Income & Spending, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

"Knowledge is in every country the surest basis of public happiness." - George Washington

Disclosures

