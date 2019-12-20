Daily Markets: Things To Begin Winding Down Soon As Investors Enter Final Stretch of 2019

Today's Big Picture

Yesterday, the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high, pushing past 3,200 in the process, following comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin the US and China are on track to sign their "phase one" trade agreement in early January. That enthusiasm generated mixed results in Asian equities, which finished trading today on a mixed note. European equities are currently trading higher, and US equity futures point to positive open, albeit only a modest one at this time.

Today is likely to be the last busy day of 2019 for the markets as both Wall Street and Main Street get into final preparation mode for the approaching Christmas and New Year's holidays. Given how they fall this year, we are likely to see a rather quiet two-week stretch ahead of us that sees a step down in trading volumes and market-driving news. Some of us have already started to see the holiday slowdown begin, and as it continues, we are likely to see a muted stock market in the coming days. However, between the presidential impeachment, the US House of Representatives passing legislation to implement the USMCA, and the US Senate passing a bill to fund the federal government, it looks like those in Washington still have a full plate ahead of them.

Following a "second reading," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit bill is likely to be approved in the House of Commons later today. Its passage would clear a hurdle in the Brexit process and moves the UK one step closer to exiting from the European Union by the end of January with no transition period beyond the end of 2020.

As both Main Street and Wall Street hunker down for the holidays, your team here at Daily Markets is taking a much needed holiday as well to recharge for the coming new year. We'll return on January 2, but before we bid you adieu, we want to wish everyone a magical and joyous holiday season filled with laughter and love. And for those needed some holiday cocktail inspiration, we'd make the following recommendation . We plan on sharing our "findings" when we're back in 2020.

Inflation in Japan remains muted, but increased in November more than expected, rising to 0.5% YoY from 0.2% where it was expected to remain. Core Inflation, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, rose 0.5% YoY, as expected, up from the prior 0.4%. Inflation ex-food and energy was stronger than expected at 0.8% YoY, up from 0.7% and well above the expected decline to 0.6%.

GfK Consumer Confidence in the UK improved to -11 in December from -14, which had been its lowest level since 2013 as the election cleared up some degree of uncertainty over Brexit. The index has failed to break into positive territory in the past four years due to uncertainty about the nation's future. Final GDP growth rate for Q3 was better than the expected 1% at 1.1% YoY, down from the prior 1.3%. Business Investment turned positive in Q3 YoY, rising 0.5% versus expectations for a decline of 0.6% and much better than the previous 1.4% decline. Public Sector Net Borrowing in the UK increased less than expected to £4.88 billion in November, more than the £4.68 billion in the same month in 2018, but less than the £5.6 billion increase expected.

GfK Consumer Confidence in Germany, while positive, declined to 9.6 for January from 9.7 previously versus expectations for an increase to 9.8.

Consumers in France weren't feeling all that great as Household Consumption rose just 0.1% MoM in November, falling from the prior 0.2% growth and well below expectations for 0.3%. PPI was stronger than expected in November, rising 1.1% MoM from a 0.2% decline, well above the 0% expected.

Consumer Confidence in Italy was slightly better than expected at 110.8 in December, up from 108.6 and better than the expected increase to 109. Business Confidence improved somewhat to 99.1 as expected from 99 in November. PPI in November declined less than the expected 3% at 2.5% YoY, improving from the prior 2.9% decline.

Retail Sales in Mexico were much weaker than expected in October, declining 2.3% MoM and rising just 0.4% YoY versus expectations for a 2.2% increase after the prior 2.4% increase.

Later today, we will get Housing Data and Retail Sales from Canada. From the US we'll get the final Q3 GDP numbers, Personal Income, Spending and PCE Price Index for November, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report for December, and the Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index as well as the usual weekly Baker Hughes oil rig count.

Shares of both Blackberry (BB) and Winnebago (WGO) are up in pre-market trading as both companies topped quarterly expectations.

Today is the opening weekend for Walt Disney's (DIS) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which as any would-be Jedi in training knows, is the ninth and supposedly final film (not holding our breaths) in the original Star Wars saga. Disney is predicting a $160 million open, which puts it on its way to yet another $1 billion film. Here's the thing, no matter how big of a box office hit Rise of Skywalker turns out to be, it will only push Disney's historic 2019 box office hall that much further past $10 billion.

As widely expected, the US Senate passed bills to fund the US federal government through September 30, 2020. Those bills now move to President Trump, who is expected to execute them in relatively short order. Of note inside this legislation:

The age to buy tobacco will be raised to 21 from 18, which could impact tobacco companies such as Altria (MO) and Philip Morris International (PMI)

and Repeal the "Cadillac Tax" on expensive healthcare plans and the medical device tax. Companies to watch include Anthem (ANTM) , CVS Health (CVS) , Humana (HUM) , United Health (UNH) , WellCare Health Plans (WCG) , and related ones.

, , , , , and related ones. Repeal minimum distribution provisions for stretch IRAs, which could impact assets at companies like Charles Schwab (SCHW), TD Ameritrade (AMTD), and E-Trade (ETFC) as it will force inherited IRAs to take distributions faster.

Amazon (AMZN) shared it is "on track to deliver 3.5 billion packages by the end of the year" through its in-house delivery network of 150 US delivery stations and more than 90,000 employees. While UPS (UPS) still handles roughly half of Amazon's global packages, Morgan Stanley (MS) sees the Amazon delivery network moving 6.5 billion packages by 2022, eclipsing both UPS and FedEx (FDX).

Conagra Brands (CAG) gained over 15% yesterday after the close thanks to a beat on both top and bottom line and putting FY2020 revenue growth range higher than consensus.

US Steel (X) issued downside guidance for the current quarter and cut its quarterly dividend to $0.01 per share from $0.05 per share. "While steel markets in North America are recovering, the Europe and Tubular segments remain weak," and this had led the company to adjust December quarter EPS expectations to -$1.15 vs the -$0.55 consensus.

France has fined Google (GOOGL) €150M for mistreating keyword advertisers on its search engine. "Google has the power of life or death for certain companies that live by these advertisements," said Isabelle de Silva, chairman of France's competition authority. Google said it would appeal.

F5 Networks (FFIV) announced it will acquire privately-held Shape for a total enterprise value of ~$1 billion in cash. Shape defends against credential stuffing attacks, where cybercriminals use stolen passwords from third-party data breaches to take over other online accounts. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2020.

Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) and NVIDIA (NVDA) received unconditional clearance from the European Commission for the proposed acquisition of Mellanox by NVIDIA.

Post Holdings (POST) and TreeHouse Foods (THS) announced the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) intends to file a complaint opposing Post's proposed acquisition of TreeHouse's private label ready-to-eat cereal business.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) fell in after-hours trading last night after the company cut its December quarter guidance due to an oversupply of truckload capacity. The company's new EPS guidance is $0.52-$0.55 vs the prior guidance of $0.62-$0.65 and the consensus of $0.62.

Despite meeting quarterly expectations, shares of wireless communications company CalAmp (CAMP) dropped in after-hours trading last night as the company's near-term outlook came up short relative to expectations. CalAmp sees February quarter EPS in the range of $0.10-$0.16 vs. the consensus forecast of $0.24.

Last night athletic apparel and footwear company Nike (NKE) reported better than expected quarterly revenue and EPS. On a segment basis, excluding the impact of currency, for the November quarter: Footwear +14%, Apparel +10%, and Equipment +8%. The company guided its February quarter to be up single digits.

After today's US equity markets close, there are no corporate earnings reports expected until January 2. Investors would be wise to keep at least one eye or ear open during the holiday weeks given the propensity of some companies to update their quarterly results or guidance when few are around. If you think that's a little sneaky, we are right there with you. For a fuller look at expected earnings reports to be had as we get ready to leave 2019 behind and begin 2020, we recommend checking in with Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

Dates to mark: December 23: Before the open of trading, Columbia Sportswear ( COLM ) will replace Uniti Group ( UNIT ) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Uniti Group will replace Carrizo Oil & Gas ( CRZO ) in the S&P SmallCap 600 December 24: Christmas Eve Early Close (1 pm ET) December 25 - Christmas holiday January 1: New Year's Day January 7-10: 2020 International CES



Thoughts for the Day

"What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future." - Agnes M. Pahro

As we get ready for the Christmas break that will have the Daily Markets note returning on January 2, we wish all a very Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and all the best as you ring in 2020. Thanks to Spotify (SPOT) and its list of "100 Greatest Christmas Songs Ever" to help everyone get into the holiday spirit! See you in 2020!

