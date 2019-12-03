Daily Markets: Things Take A Turn For The Ugly After Trump Trade Comments

Well, that got ugly fast. Today trade and geopolitical tensions are just plain ugly and they are weighing on equities.

Stocks in Asia were mostly in the red:

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200: -2.2%

Japan’s Nikkei 225: -0.6%

South Korea’s Kospi: -0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng: -0.2%

China’s Shanghai composite managed to eke out a +0.3% gain

Overall the MSCI Asia ex-Japan: -0.2%

Stocks in Europe were mixed by mid-day trading:

FTSE down -1.1%

CAC down -0.5%

DAX managed to gain +0.5%

FTSE MIB rose +0.6%

US equity futures indicate a drop at the open, which suggest a continuation of yesterday’s sell-off.

Despite all the rhetoric coming out of DC and Beijing on the progress being made in the trade talks in recent days and weeks, (of which your authors here have been exceedingly skeptical) this morning while in London, President Trump said that it just might be better to wait until after the 2020 election to close a trade deal with China.

Speaking to reporters in London, Trump said, “In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal, but they want to make a deal now and we will see whether or not the deal is going to be right.”

This comes after the White House said yesterday that it may impose duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion in imports from France including Champagne, cheese, butter, handbags, china, and other luxury goods in retaliation for France's digital service tax. Quel dommage! The US is looking into the digital service taxes of Austria, Italy, and Turkey as well.

In response, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union would strike back against the US if the President follows through on tariffs on French imports. As of the writing of this piece, the European Commission has not issued a response.

But wait, there’s more. This morning when speaking to the press ahead of today’s NATO meeting, President Trump said French President Macron’s statements to the Economist Magazine concerning the “brain death” of NATO and Macron’s warning to the members of the alliance that could no longer rely on the US were “very, very nasty” and that it was "very insulting." Previously President Trump had described NATO as obsolete. We suspect there will be fewer holiday cards going back and forth across the Atlantic this year.

Data Download

Today is a rather thin one on the economic data front with just a handful of key items. Industrial prices in the Eurozone rose 0.1% sequentially in November led by energy prices and non-durable goods. Year over year, however, producer prices fell 1.9%, marking the steepest annual drop since July 2016.

In the US, we’ll get the weekly retail facing Redbook Index for the week of November 30, which includes all the holiday shopping done on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Also today, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish November vehicle sales data and expectations are for 17 million light vehicles to have been sold, up from 16.5 million in October but down from 17.4 million in November 2018.

After yesterday’s disappointing news that the US manufacturing sector contracted more than expected according to the ISM Manufacturing Report for November, we’ll be looking closely at the ISM New York Index for November being released this morning. Keep in mind that all but one of the ISM report’s ten sub-components are in contraction territory month-over-month for the fourth consecutive month - something we haven’t since late 2008/early 2009.

Stocks to Watch

In a shock to almost no one, Amazon (AMZN) announced Cyber Monday was once again the single biggest shopping day in the company's history, based on the number of items ordered worldwide. Adobe Analytics (ADBE) forecasted $9.4 billion would be spent on Cyber Monday, and investors are waiting to match actual spending against that 19% increase in spending year over year.

Keeping with the holidays, Starbucks (SBUX) is adding Irish Cream Cold Brew to its beverage menu for the season. The cold brew drink is made with vanilla sweet cream cold foam, cocoa powder, and Irish cream syrup.

Lands’ End (LE) reported better than expected quarterly EPS on revenue that fell year-over-year and missed the consensus forecast. The company guided EPS for the current quarter higher to $0.74-$0.83 vs. the $0.72 consensus estimate.

Filtration systems company Donaldson Co. (DCI) missed quarterly EPS and revenue expectations but reiterated its 2020 guidance calling for adjusted EPS of $2. 05-$2.21.

Mining and natural resource company Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) will acquire AK Steel (AKS) with AK Steel shareholders receiving 0.40 CLF shares for each AKS share owned. Upon completion of the transaction, Cliffs shareholders will own approximately 68% and AK Steel shareholders will own approximately 32% of the combined company.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Co. (RGR) and American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) could see some play following the FBI’s November NICS firearm background checks data that showed total checks rising 7.5% year over year to 2.57 million.

Shares of CBL Properties (CBL) dropped like a rock in after-hours trading last night following the revelation the company is suspending all future dividends, citing the need to preserve free cash flow.

The flying car company Kitty Hawk that’s been backed by Google’s (GOOGL) Larry Page has been folded into a joint venture company with Boeing (BA) named Wisk Aero.

After today’s US market close, these are the companies reporting their quarterly results investors will be keen to focus on:

Marvell (MRVL) , which is expected to deliver EPS of $0.17 on revenue of $660.9 million;

, which is expected to deliver EPS of $0.17 on revenue of $660.9 million; Salesforce (CRM) and its expected EPS of $0.66 on revenue of $4.449 billion;

and its expected EPS of $0.66 on revenue of $4.449 billion; Workday (WDAY) , which is expected to deliver EPS of $0.37 on revenue of $920.6 million;

, which is expected to deliver EPS of $0.37 on revenue of $920.6 million; A more complete list of earnings reports can be found at Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) - which is expected to be the largest IPO in history, produces about 1/10th of the world's crude and is the world's most profitable company - is set to begin trading on the Saudi stock market in early December. November 17th Saudi Aramco said in a press statement that it is looking to sell a 1.5% stake in the company which translates into about 3 billion shares with the indicative price range for the shares $8 to $8.53 for an IPO valuation of $1.6 to $1.7 trillion - yes, that’s with a T. A final price is expected to be set on December 4th. Analytics and social management company Sprout Social (SPT) has launched its IPO offering of 8.8 million shares with an expected pricing range of $16-$18. For a more complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.



Dates to mark: December 2-6: Amazon Web Services re:invent 2019 December 3-4: NATO Summit December 5-6: OPEC meeting December 9: Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) will replace SunTrust Banks (STI) in the S&P 500. Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) will replace ODFL in the S&P MidCap 400 and Ready Capital (RC) will join the S&P SmallCap 600. December 15: New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal December 20: US government funding date December 25 - Christmas holiday



Thought for the Day

“Time is a great teacher, but unfortunately it kills all its pupils.” - Hector Berlioz

