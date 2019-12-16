Daily Markets: There's a 'Phase One' U.S.-China Trade Deal, But Now What?

Today’s Big Picture

Over the weekend we had confirmation of the phase-one trade deal between the US and China, which is putting equity markets is in a risk-on kind of mood as we head into the last full week of trading of 2019. Asian equities closed mixed on the day, while European equities are trading higher. US futures point to a positive open.

The phase-one deal, which will increase China’s imports from the U.S. and other countries as well as remove tariffs on Chinese goods in phases is expected to be signed during the first week of 2020. Those looking to digest the proposed terms of the phase-one agreement, the Fact Sheet for the agreement can be found here. And as previously disclosed, phase-two negotiations are expected to begin shortly.

We'd note that post-phase-one trade mood is leading some on Wall Street to call for a 1Q 2019 melt-up in equities despite the slowing US Economic Momentum Indicator and this morning’s weaker than expected economic data emanating from the Eurozone. The picture for that slowing global economy is also being reinforced by reports China will trim its 2020 economic growth target to “around 6%” in 2020, down from this year’s 6%-6.5%. We continue to think 2020 EPS expectations for the S&P 500 will be one of, if not the factor, to watch in the coming weeks as companies begin reporting their December 2019 quarterly results soon after the New Year holiday.

And just because it is the last full week of trading for 2019 and we have a phase-one trade deal between the US and China, doesn’t mean there won’t be any drama emanating from Washington ahead of the Christmas holiday. This week President Trump could become the third US president to be impeached as the House takes up the issue mid-week and will likely be followed by a formal vote to send the matter to the Senate. We’d note Republicans hold 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate, which likely means they would prevail in any trial against Trump that would require a two-thirds majority to remove him from office. Even so, be prepared for impeachment drama in the coming days.

Data Download

Australia’s Manufacturing came in weaker than expected and is contracting as December’s CommBank Manufacturing PMI contracted a second month, falling to 49.4 from 49.9 versus expectations for an increase to 50.4, (anything below 50 is contraction). Services are also in contraction, although less than expected, dropping from 49.7 to 49.5 versus expectations for a drop to 49.1.

It is a similar story in Japan where Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for December dropped to 48.8 from 48.9 but was better than the expected 48.4. Services rose to 50.6 from 50.3 with the overall Composite PMI remaining flat at 49.8.

Home prices in China continue their seasonal deceleration, falling from 7.8% YoY increase in October to 7.1% in November. In May prices were increasing by 10.7% YoY. The peak from this year was below the last peak. China’s Retail Sales were stronger than expected, rising 8% YoY, up from 7.2% in October and beating expectations for a 7.6% increase. This was the biggest increase since June.

China’s Fixed Asset Investment YTD remained unchanged from October and matched consensus in November at 5.2%. This remains the weakest reading on record having hit an all-time high of 53% in February 2004.

China’s Industrial Production was stronger than expected, bucking the trend in much of the rest of the world by increasing by 6.2% YoY in November, up from the previous 4.7% and beating by a large margin consensus for 5%. This was the steepest yearly growth since June.

France’s Markit Manufacturing PMI was worse than expected in December, falling from 51.7 to 50.3 versus expectations for a slight decline to 51.5. Services (as is the case in much of the world) were stronger than expected, rising from 52.2 to 52.4 versus expectations for a decline to 52.1.

Germany was similar to Japan today with Markit Manufacturing PMI weaker than expected, contracting to 43.4 in December from 44.1 versus expectations for an increase to 44.5. Services matched expectations at 52, up from 51.7.

Now for something completely different, UK Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI (can you guess?) came in weaker than expected at 47.4 for December, falling from 48.9, versus expectations for an increase to 49.3. Services PMI was also weaker than expected dropping to 49 from 49.3 and below consensus 49.6.

Overall the Eurozone Markit Manufacturing PMI for December was (big surprise here) weaker than expected at 45.9 from 46.9 in November, compared to consensus 47.3. Services PMI (you can guess this one) was stronger than expected at 52.4, up from 51.9 and beating consensus for 52.

Eurozone Labor Cost Index rose 2.6% YoY as expected in Q3, down from the prior 2.8%. Wage growth in Q3 was also 2.6% YoY, down also from 2.8% in Q2.

Inflation remains low despite the European Central Bank’s efforts. Italy’s Inflation rate in November remained flat at 0.2% YoY, versus expectations for an increase to 0.4%.

Later today we will get the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, the US Markit PMIs for Services and Manufacturing, NAHB housing Index and data on investment flows with the Foreign bond investment, net long-term Tic flows and overall net capital flows.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Swedish appliance maker Electrolux (ELUX-A:SS) are down in pre-market trading following a company update that included a hit to expected earnings from its North American business as well as cuts to benefits associated with its expected 2020 investment program.

In a bid to combat video streaming service competition, Cineworld (CINE.LN) will buy Canada’s Cineplex (CGX.CN) for $1.65 billion in cash, making the British firm the biggest cinema operator in North America. The deal would add 1,695 screens across 165 cinemas to Cineworld’s network of 9,498 screens across 786 sites, inching it ahead of AMC Entertainment (AMC)’s 11,000 screens in 1,000 theaters.

Humana (HUM) has agreed to buy privately held Enclara Healthcare, a hospice pharmacy, and benefits management provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Reports suggest following its latest board meeting, Boeing (BA) may trim its production schedule for the 737 MAX aircraft. That would likely lead Wall Street to fine-tune revenue and EPS expectations for not only Boeing but also aerospace suppliers as well.

H&M (HNNMY) reported its sales for the September-November 2019 period rose 9% YoY to SEK 61.704 billion.

Bloomberg reports China's German ambassador threatened retaliation if German lawmakers exclude Chinese telecommunications company Huawei as a supplier of 5G wireless equipment. China is Germany's largest trading partner, particularly for the German automotive industry - China is the largest market for Volkswagen AG (VLKAF), BMW AG (BMWYY) and Daimler AG (DDAIF).

In other airline news, Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported its November revenue passenger miles (RPMs) fell 1.2% and now expects its full-year capacity to fall 2.1% and cost per available seat mile to drop 2.2%.

Over the weekend, Disney’s (DIS) Frozen 2 joined the billion-dollar club joining five other Disney films released this year. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set to open this weekend, odds are Disney isn’t done with the 2019 billion-dollar club just yet. In other Disney news, the company shared it will launch its Disney+ streaming service on Vivendi SA’s (VIVEF) pay-TV business Canal+ platform by the end of March 2020.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) will combine DuPont’s (DD) $26 billion nutrition business to its stable, which will make it a major supplier of soy protein and binders for plant-based meat alternatives, as well as colors and flavors used in those foods. Other products include capsules for the pharma industry, probiotics, enzymes and ingredients for creating scents and tastes for consumer products. The new company will simply be called IFF, and DuPont shareholders will own 55.4% of the combined company, while IFF’s shareholders will own 44.6%. DuPont will also receive a $7.3 billion cash payment.

Uber (UBER) has said it will "double down" on its electric bike and scooter investment during 2020, with an emphasis on Europe. The move follow’s Uber purchase of bike-sharing service Jump. Uber also said it is in talks to sell off its food delivery business in India

After today's US equity markets close, aerospace company Heico (HEI) is expected to land EPS of $0.57 on revenue of $529.6 million.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: December 17: Before the market open, Choice Hotels (CHH) will replace Plantronics (PLT )in the S&P MidCap 400, and Plantronics will replace Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Franchise Group (FRG) is acquiring Vitamin Shoppe. December 20: Options Expiration Date December 24: Christmas Eve Early Close (1 pm ET) December 25 - Christmas holiday January 1 - New Year’s Day



Thoughts for the Day

"Optimist: someone who figures that taking a step backward after taking a step forward is not a disaster; it's more like a cha-cha." – Robert Brault

