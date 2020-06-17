Daily Markets: The Stock Market Is Reaching A Crossroads

Today’s Big Picture

Following yesterday’s positive finish for US equities, the major equity indices in Asia Pacific closed trading today on a mixed note following renewed geopolitical tensions between North and South Korea, while Australia’s ruling party is calling for tariffs on Chinese imports in retaliation for the coronavirus outbreak. On a positive note, China and India have agreed to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the death of 20 Indian soldiers. European equities are trading higher and U.S. equity futures point to the fourth day of gains despite rising coronavirus case counts. That resurgence has led China to cancel flights, bars, and restaurants to shut after only recently re-opening and Iran to warn it may need a new lockdown - see today’s Data Download for more.

In our view, the stock market is at a crossroads between recent economic data that has surprised to the upside, plans for new rounds of monetary and fiscal stimulus and the coronavirus resurgence both domestically and internationally. The current prevailing narrative is new virus outbreaks won’t lead to a pullback in re-openings, however, one of the risks to be had is consumer spending fails to live up to expectations as the impact of stimulus checks and other measures fade. With the S&P 500 expected to deliver essentially flat EPS growth over the 2019-2021 period, investors need to be far more selective as we get ready for the June quarter earnings season that will set the stage for the second half of 2020.

International Economy

Tensions between China and India continued to worsen, with at least 20 Indian soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the strategically important Galwan Valley in the Himalayas. The two sides have been locked in a stand-off in the disputed area since early May. Early this morning, China and India have agreed to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions.

Japan, a major export nation, saw exports fall 28.3% YoY in May, much worse than the expected 17.9% decline, after falling 21.9% in April. This was the 18th consecutive month of declines and the sharpest 1-month contraction in over 10 years as global trade continues to weaken. Imports fell 26.2% YoY in May after falling 7.1% in April for the 13th consecutive decline. Purchases from the US fell 27.5% while western Europe fell the hardest, down 30.9%, led by a 48.8% decline from France. The Reuters Tankan Index, a measure of business sentiment, fell again in June, down to -46from -44 in April and -30 in March and has been in negative territory for 11 consecutive months.

Inflation in the UK continues to slow, falling to 0.5% YoY in May, as expected, from the prior 0.8%. Core inflation slowed to 1.2% YoY from the prior 1.4% and below the expected 1.3%. PPI Output fell to -1.4% YoY from the prior-0.7%, well below the expected decline to -0.9%. PPI Core Output fell to 0.6% YoY in May from the prior 0.7%. PPI Input improved to -10% YoY from the prior -10.2% but remained below expectations for an improvement to -0.6%. Retail Price Index fell to 1% from the prior 1.5%.

Italy’s Industrial sales fell 29.4% MoM in April, the single largest decline on record, and 26.9% YoY after March’s 25.3% decline. Industrial Orders fell 32.2% MoM in April, the single largest decline on record, after falling 26.4% in March and were down 49% YoY.

Construction Output for the Euro Area fell 28.4% YoY in April, the steepest downturn on record going back to 1996. The region’s inflation rate slowed to 0.1% YoY in May.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Retail Sales report was one for the record books, with headline gains including food sales beating expectations for an 8% increase, rising a record 17.7% MoM which still leaves sales down 6.1% YoY. Clothing and accessories enjoyed the biggest increase, rising 188%, and furniture rose 90%, while sporting goods, hobby, musical instruments, and book stores rose 88.2%. Motor vehicles and parts rose 44.1%.

Yesterday also saw homebuilder sentiment rise by 21 points to 58 in June, the single largest 1-month increase ever in the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing market index. This comes after the index fell a record 42 points to 30 in April. Mortgage applications rose 10.9% annually in May according to Mortgage Bankers Association.

Yesterday Federal Reserve Chair Powell warned that “significant uncertainty” remains concerning the pace of the U.S. economic recovery with small businesses, lower-income, and minority Americans, particularly at risk. While the major equity indices are celebrating the reopening of the economy, Powell pointed out that the level of output and employment remains far below their pre-pandemic levels and that “much of that economic uncertainty comes from uncertainty about the path of the disease and the effects of measures to contain it. Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely."

Later today in the U.S. we will get data on housing and building starts and permits as well as the usual weekly EIA reports.

Coronavirus

We are nearing 8.3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and have lost about 450,000 lives. The U.S. remains the nation hardest-hit by a material margin, with over 2.2 million confirmed cases and almost 120,000 deaths from COVID-19, more than the US death toll from World War I and the cumulative lives lost from every war since the 1950 start of the Korean War. While heart disease and cancer remain the two leading causes of death in the US, the coronavirus will be one of the top 5 leading causes of death in 2020. Before the week is over, Brazil will reach 1 million confirmed cases as Russia, the third most-affected nation, is nearing 600,000 cases.

Almost 70% of flights from Beijing have been canceled following an outbreak of the coronavirus in China’s capital city as of this morning. Residents have been warned to not travel outside of the city as the number of cases rose to over 100 after 31 new cases were reported yesterday.

New Zealand saw its 24-day coronavirus-free streak end after two women from the UK tested positive after they were allowed into the country under compassionate leave provisions to attend a funeral. The two tested positive after they left an isolation facility and drove from Auckland to Wellington. The compassionate leave provisions have since been suspended.

Markets

Markets started the day well into positive territory yesterday after the better-than-expected retail sales report and news that a relatively inexpensive and wildly available generic steroid is proving to be a life-saving drug for COVID-19 patients, reducing the deaths of those on ventilators by 35%. Momentum is building for the next trillion-dollar stimulus package, this time focused on infrastructure. Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s testimony before Congress took a bit of shine off the buoyant mood from investors, as did word that Beijing is imposing a lockdown as COVID-19 cases are rising there. Markets still managed to close well in positive territory, with the Dow up 2.0%, the S&P 500 up 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.8%.

Stocks to Watch

As part of a $6 billion cost-cutting initiative, AT&T (T) told “thousands of employees” their jobs will be eliminated. The Communications Workers of America said it was informed that 3,400 technician and clerical jobs were being eliminated in the US by AT&T “over the next few weeks.” Another area under the knife is AT&T’s 2,200 retail stores, which the company intends to shrink as it shifts more sales online. T-Mobile (TMUS) also announced “hundreds” of Sprint workers were being laid off following the April 1 closing of the merger with Sprint.

Emerson (EMR) shared its three-month trailing orders for May were down 15% vs. -10% in April. Three-month trailing orders for its Automation solutions fell 13% in May while those for its Commercial & Residential Solutions orders down 20%. By geography, three-month trailing orders for May dropped 20% in North America and Asia Pacific while those in Europe dropped 15%.

Oracle (ORCL) reported mixed quarterly results last night as EPS came in better than expected but quarterly revenue, which fell 6.3% YoY, missed the consensus forecast. The company guided EPS for its August quarter to $0.84-$0.88 vs. the $0.85 consensus but opted not to issue full-year guidance.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) announced it has extended its cruise suspension through September 20 for its Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. Due to travel and port restrictions, the company also canceled select cruises through October 2020, including those in Canada and New England.

Southwest Air (LUV) announced it plans to keep middle seats open through at least Sep 30 and will require customers to complete a Health Declaration before traveling.

Microsoft (MSFT) shared it is still taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to its retail stores, which unlike those from Apple (AAPL), Best Buy (BBY) and others will remain closed until further notice.

National Health (NHI) reported it has collected 99.4% of contractual rent in June to date and collected 100% of contractual rent in May.

JC Penney (JCPNQ) begins its going out of business sale at 137 stores today with discounts of 25%-40% off original prices storewide.

Reuters reports HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is resuming plans to cut around 35,000 jobs and maintain a freeze on “almost all” external hiring as part of its previously announced plan to cut $4.5 billion in costs

In keeping with our Cleaner Living investing theme, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) announced a partnership with clean beauty pioneer Credo Beauty that will debut with eight clean brands including EleVen by Venus Williams x Credo SPF, Innersense Organic Beauty and One Love Organics, among others, across 100 Ulta Beauty stores and on Ulta.com this fall.

Qualcomm (QCOM) debuted the Snapdragon 690, its first product in its 6-series chips to get support for 5G. The chipset is expected to offer 20% better CPU performance and 60% faster graphics rendering vs. its Snapdragon 675.

ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) will relaunch CBS All Access in 2021, adding 15,000 hours of new Viacom and CBS programming, including CBS News as well as a "critical mass" of live sports, including PGA Golf and NFL games.

Facebook (FB) will now label political ads with who paid for them when they're shared by users on their own feeds. CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the company will add a Voter Information Center tab at the top of Facebook news feeds and on Instagram, and users will be given the ability to turn off political advertising.

After today’s market close there are no expected corporate earnings reports to be had. Investors that want to get a jump on the corporate earnings reports from Kroger (KR) and other companies reporting before the end of the week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: June 18: Philly Fed Outlook June 19: Options Expiration June 22: Chicago Fed Activity, Existing Home Sales June 22: Apple’s (AAPL) WWDC Keynote June 23: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing June 25: Wholesale Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, Kansas City Fed Activity June 26: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment June 29: Pending Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing June 30: Case-Shiller Home Prices, MNI Chicago PMI, Consumer Confidence July 1: ADP Employment Report, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Wards Vehicle Sales July 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Factory Orders



