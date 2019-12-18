Daily Markets: The Santa Claus Rally is in Full Swing

Today’s Big Picture

The equity markets have now been closing higher for five consecutive days, marking the longest winning streak since... wait for it... November. This is giving investors the usual Christmas rally after last year’s brutal lump of December coal. While yesterday did technically see a higher close for the major indices, it was only by a smidgen (technical term) with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.1% and the S&P 500 basically flat.

Equity markets in Asia closed mixed, but relatively flat outside of Japan's Nikkei, which closed down 0.6%, and India's Sensex that rose 0.5%. As we write this morning's note, the major European equity indices are up modestly due to rating upgrades for the UK from both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings as well as some better than expected economic data out of Germany (see today's Data Download, below). Citing the reduced risk of a no-deal Brexit, S&P shifted its outlook for the UK to stable from negative while Fitch removed the UK from its Rating Watch Negative list. Futures indicate a slightly positive move at the open for the US equity markets.

As melt-up of the last few days shows, so far, the equity markets have been utterly ignoring the impeachment process, but this morning the House will vote on two articles of impeachment, which are expected to pass, giving the President a legislative lump of coal for Christmas. Reports suggest that while the House has enough votes to impeach President Trump, he's likely to be acquitted in the Senate. TBD if the markets will price in any risk associated with these political fireworks.

One thing we had been waiting to happen in Washington occurred yesterday when the House passed along to the Senate a $1.4 trillion spending package to avoid yet another closure of the US federal government. President Trump would need to sign the measure before Friday to keep the federal government humming through September 30, 2020. Not quite the long-term plan we would have liked to have seen put in place, but we acknowledge that following the would-be phase-one deal between the US and China as well as the very recent UK elections, if signed, this is a short-term removal of an uncertainty that has been weighing on the stock market these past few months. Kick-the-can continues as those in DC vote to add an additional $2.75 billion to the national debt every day.

Japan’s trade deficit narrowed significantly in November to -¥82.1 billion compared to expectations for -¥359billion. Imports fell 15.7% for the seventh consecutive monthly decline, (due mostly to lower oil prices and the higher sales tax) while exports fell 7.9%, the twelfth consecutive drop, driven by fewer shipments to China and the US.

Germany’s PPI was weaker than expected, repeating what we’ve been seeing around the world, falling 0.7% YoY in November versus consensus for -0.6%. The nation’s lfo Business Climate came in surprisingly better than expected at 96.3 in December, up from the prior 95.1, and beating expectations for 95.5. The lfo Expectations component was also better than expected at 93.8, up from 92.3 and compared to consensus for 93.

Inflation in the UK was unchanged at 1.5% YoY in November versus expectations for a decline to 1.4% - core also remained unchanged at 1.7%, matching expectations. Retail Price Index rose slightly to 2.2% YoY, above expectations for it to remain unchanged at 2.1%. As has been the case throughout much of the developed world, PPI Output was weaker than expected at 0.5% YoY in November, down from 0.8% in October where it was expected to remain. PPI Input contracted 2.7% YoY, improving from the -5% in October, but below expectations for -2.5%.

Core Construction Output in the Eurozone was much weaker than expected, rising just 0.3% YoY, up from -0.3%previously, but well below expectations for 2.4%. The region’s Core Inflation Rate YoY met expectations at 1.3%, up from 1.1% previously.

Later today we will get the usual weekly domestic data including MBA Mortgage Applications, EIA Gasoline Stocks and Crude Oil Stocks. We’ll also get inflation data from Canada.

Consumer and pet food company General Mills (GIS) reported November quarterly EPS of $0.95, $0.07 ahead of the consensus forecast, on revenue that of $4.42 billion that came up ever so short of the expected $4.43 billion for the quarter. The company reiterated its 2020 guidance that calls for organic net sales to rise 1%-2%. Constant currency adjusted diluted EPS is expected to increase by 3% 5% from the base of $3.22 earned in 2019.

The boards of Peugeot (PEUGF) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) have signed off on a 50-50share merger that would result in the world's fourth-largest auto manufacturer by volume and the third largest by revenue. Technology, product, and platform-related savings are expected to account for approximately 40% of the total €3.7 billion in annual run-rate synergies while purchasing - benefiting principally from scale and best price alignment - will represent a further estimated 40% of the synergies.

Sweden's Volvo (VOLVY) is selling its Japan-based UD Trucks business to Isuzu Motors (ISUZY) in a deal worth around $2.3 billion.

Shares of FedEx (FDX) fell 7.5% in extended trading yesterday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and cut is 2020 profits forecast. Amazon’s (AMZN) announcement on Sunday that it will no longer let its sellers to use FedEx’s ground-delivery network during the holiday season, blaming poor delivery performance, likely isn’t helping either.

Merck (MRK) Animal Health announced the completion of its acquisition of Vaki, a leader in fish farming and wild fish conservation monitoring equipment, and real-time video monitoring technology to advance fish health and welfare, from Pentair (PNR).

The Federal Reserve Board and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced that they did not find any "deficiencies," which are weaknesses that could result in additional prudential requirements if not corrected, in the “living wills” of the largest and most complex domestic banks. In the plans of Bank of America (BAC), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Citigroup (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), State Street (STT), and Wells Fargo (WFC), the agencies found “shortcomings” related to the ability of the firms to reliably produce, in stressed conditions, data needed to execute their resolution strategy.

JPMorgan (JPM) has received the final approval from Chinese regulators to set up a majority-owned securities venture in the country. The joint venture’s services are expected to include brokerage, investment advisory, underwriting and sponsorship

NASA officials approved the final assembly of the X-59 QueSST, the supersonic X-plane designed and being put together by Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Infosys (INFY) announced the launch of three comprehensive blockchain-powered distributed applications for government services, insurance, and supply chain management domains.

Pearson (PSON) shares have moved higher on the news the company will sell its remaining 25% stake in publisher Penguin Random House for $675 million.

After today’s US equity markets close, we will have less than a handful of corporate earnings reports coming at us. The ones that will garner the bulk of investor attention are:

“In uncertainty lies the seed of wanting.” ― Esther Pere

