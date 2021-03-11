Daily Markets: The Pandemic One Year Later; Biden Stimulus Passes the House

Today’s Big Picture

Today marks the 1-year anniversary of the pandemic in the US, a year that really, really, really did not fly by for most. The past year has seen economic upheaval and social strains, unlike anything the world has seen since World War II. Below we take a look at what has happened over the past year.

Aside from the 1-year anniversary of the pandemic, the big item of the day is the House’s passage yesterday of the massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Next stop Biden’s desk for his John Hancock. Overall the conditions for the market look constructive with a massive federal spending program on its way, the biggest yet for the pandemic despite more than half of the jobs losses having been recovered, in an environment in which bond yields might have peaked.

Equity indices in Asia finished the day’s trading higher across the board led by the 2.4% move in China’s Shanghai Composite. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were mixed and US futures point to a vibrant open, particularly for technology stocks, when those markets open later this morning. Before that open, investors will be watching the European Central Bank (ECB) and its latest interest rate policy decision as well as President Christine Lagarde’s press conference. While the central bank isn’t expected to make any major changes to its bond-buying program or interest rates, much like here at home when Fed Chair Powell speaks, the focus will be on the language used as investors and economists look for hints the ECB may look to contain rising bond yields.

Data Download

The Pandemic - One Year Later

According to Johns Hopkins data, there are nearly 120 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and more than 2.6 million people have died worldwide. The US has just under 30 million confirmed cases and nearly 530,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Dozens of vaccines for the virus are in clinical trials and have been developed at speeds never before seen in all of human history, a truly remarkable feat. The nation of Gibraltar currently has vaccinated the highest percent of its population at 46.2%, according to Johns Hopkins data. Israel is second at 42.7%, followed by Seychelles at 22.7%. The United States has vaccinated the largest portion of its population of any large nation at 9.6% with 18.8% having received at least one dose and as of yesterday that includes one of your authors. The US has also vaccinated the largest number of people of any nation at 31.3 million with Israel in a distant second place at 3.8 million. Within the United States, California has administered the most doses of any state at 11.1 million with 3.5 million people fully vaccinated. Texas comes in second at 7.5 million doses and 2.5 million fully vaccinated. Alaska has the highest percentage of its population vaccinated at 16.7%, followed by New Mexico at 14.5% and West Virginia at 13.1%.

In February 2020 the total number of employed persons in the United States stood at 152.5 million. The lockdowns cost millions of people their jobs overnight, with employment crashing to 132.2 million in April, a loss of 20.3 million jobs. As of February 2021, the economy regained some 53% of lost jobs, with 143 million in the labor force, which means the economy is still 9.5 million jobs short of where it was a year ago. More than 2.3 million women have left the US labor since the start of the pandemic, putting the labor force participation rate for women back to 1988 levels, erasing more than three decades of progress. Women of color were particularly hard hit, accounting for more than 53% of net US jobs lost in the past year.

While employees in the tech sector felt the shock of shutdowns and many saw layoffs, losses were far less than in other sectors such as hospitality and travel and the jobs came back much faster. The unemployment rate for tech occupations, which tracks jobs in technical fields, regardless of the sector, fell back to 2.4% in February, still well above the record low of 1.3% in 2019, but still impressive given the overall employment rate in the nation.

By June of last year, 42% of the entire US workforce was working from home as Zoom (ZM) meetings and maskne became commonplace. For a while we were all united, singing from balconies to support healthcare workers (and preserve our sanity) and watching in awe as the air in major cities cleared and the canals of Venice became crystal clear- by the way that whole thing about dolphins there was a hoax.

Companies reported saving millions on utilities and some operating costs and are starting coming around to the idea that perhaps this whole work-from-home thing isn’t utterly mental. As people shifted their work-life into the digital world, data networks were pushed to the breaking point. In 2020 the entire digital universe grew to an estimated 59 zettabytes from just 4.4 zettabytes in 2019, an increase of more than 13x - 1 zettabyte equals around one trillion gigabytes.

According to estimates from OpenVault, a provider of software for broadband operators, the average broadband consumption per household jump 69% YoY in April 2020. By the end of 2020 households were using almost 500 gigabytes on average per month, which is 40% higher than in 2019. OpenVault CEO Marc Trudeau expects that by the end of 2021, the average household bandwidth consumption will increase another 20% to 600 gigabytes per month.

This proliferation of data is unlikely to slow. According to Mercer, 94% of employers said productivity was the same as or higher than before the pandemic, even with their employees working remotely. Perhaps it isn’t that we are working smarter, but rather longer as home life and work-life and social life all merged into a seemingly endless series of video screens. A Harvard Business School team, using meeting and email metadata from roughly 3.1 million employees around the world, found that the workday has been, on average, 48.5 minutes longer. Microsoft found that a sample of its employees was more often working at night, through lunch, and over the weekends. Work may have changed, but it looks like employers are ok with the change. According to the World Economic Forum’s The Future of Jobs 2020report, globally employers say there is the potential to move 44% of their workforce to operate remotely.

This shift in employment is reflected in the office rental market. The vacancy rate for San Francisco was just over 5% pre-pandemic but rose to nearly 18% in January 2021, its highest level since 2005, according to Cushman & Wakefield. While some sectors saw revenues crushed as economies locked down around the world, many in the tech sector found the pandemic an unexpected boon. According to Dealogic, US-based tech companies raised $38 billion in IPOs last year, a 50% increase in dollar-terms over 2019.

The preference for tech has also been reflected in the outperformance of the Nasdaq Composite (up 64.4%) over the past year compared to the S&P 500, up 42.0%, and the Dow, up 35.4%. That said, it is stunning to see such numbers at a time when the economy has only recovered slightly more than half the jobs lost.

It has been a previously unimaginable year. Who could have conceived in 2019 that the world would end up spending more than a year behind face masks with families and friends unable to simply hug one another at a time when so much of our lives had been turned upside down? But it has also been a year of incredible technological advancements from the first-ever working mRNA vaccine to the Apple (APPL) M1 chip, and the launch of GPT-3. Peloton (PTON) saw its sales double in its most recent fiscal year to $1.8 billion as the only gym available became whatever space one could squeeze a workout into at home or in one’s backyard like James Campbell in the UK who ran an entire marathon in his 20-foot backyard in five hours on his 32nd birthday. You do what you gotta do to just get through!

The good news is that according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and someone we’ve all come to know way too well, the US should reach herd immunity from Covid-19 by the early autumn.

Moderna (MRNA) announced that it has administered the first doses of a modified vaccine to address the potential need for a booster to fight coronavirus variants. The company intends to enroll 60 patients who have already received the original two-shot version of the vaccine with some receiving a modified shot designed to address the variant known as B.1.351 aka the South African variant. Other participants will be receiving a shot that combines the modified version with the original that is hoped would help fight off multiple variants.

International Economy

Japan’s PPI dropped 0.7% YoY in February, as expected, after falling 1.6% in January.

Consumer Inflation Expectations in Australia for March accelerated to 4.1% from 3.7%.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s inflation data release found the headline inflation rate in February had risen to 1.7% YoY from 1.4% in January, as expected. Core inflation fell to 1.3% YoY from 1.4%, where it was expected to remain. Core inflation annualized over the past three months is up just 0.7%. The CPI report found that core goods prices fell 2.4% annualized, driven primarily by a fourth consecutive monthly decline in used cars, at a -10% annualized pace, which is the weakest 4-month stretch since 2008. Across the board, prices are under pressure from apparel to healthcare to tuition, school fees, and childcare. As we’ve been saying for a while now, the inflation narrative just doesn’t hold much water for us.

The federal budget report for February found that tax receipts rose an unexpected 29% (seasonally adjusted), leaving the federal deficit at around 10% of GDP, a level that has not been seen in decades outside of a brief period during the Great Financial Crisis. Total individual income tax receipts were up a record $295 billion in February (seasonally adjusted), a 102% YoY increase!

A quarterly poll of chief executives by the Business Roundtable, Washington DC’s leading big-business lobby group, saw a 21-point jump in its economic outlook index since December to 107, far above the historical average of 82.

Later today in the US we will get the usual weekly jobless claims report, the JOLTs report for January from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the usual weekly EIA natural gas stocks report.

Markets

The Dow was the big winner yesterday, closing up 1.5% at a new record high. The small-cap Russell 2000 was also strong, rising 1.8%. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, fell 4 basis points and the S&P 500 rose just 60 basis points, leaving it within 1% of its February 12 high. Treasury yields were little changed with a stronger-than-expected 10-year note auction that left the 10-year yield at 1.52%. For every dollar of Treasuries sold there were $2.38 in bids versus the February 25 7-year sale that attracted a record low level of bids. WTI rose 1% and gold rose slightly to $1,723 an ounce.

Stocks to Watch

GameStop (GME) shares were once again on a wild ride yesterday, rising as much as 40% from Tuesday’s close, then dropping all the way to nearly 20% below Tuesday’s close to finish the day up 7.7%. The NYSE halted trading several times during the day because of volatility. Shares closed yesterday up over 1,300% on the year, having been up as much as 1,740% in late January.

Shares of Roblox Corp (RBLX) rose 54.4% on their first day of trading yesterday as the company went public through a direct listing.

Cloudera (CLDR) reported January quarter results that topped consensus revenue and EPS expectations but the company issued mixed guidance for the current quarter and downside guidance for the current year. For its fiscal 2022, the company sees EPS of $0.35-0.39 vs. the $0.48 consensus with revenue in the range of $907-927 million vs. the $945.2 million consensus. Included in that revenue forecast is the expectation subscription revenue will be in the range of $822-$832 million.

Oracle (ORCL) reported February quarter EPS that topped consensus expectations while revenue for the quarter came in at $10.09 billion, essentially matching the consensus forecast. During the quarter, cloud services and license support revenues were up 5% to $7.3 billion while cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 4% to $1.3 billion. For the current quarter, Oracle sees EPS of $1.28-1.32 vs. the $1.27consensus with revenue growth of 5%-7%. Oracle also announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share from the prior $0.24 per share and the Board increased the company’s share repurchase authorization by $20 billion

LendingClub (LC) reported a better-than-expected December quarter bottom-line loss as revenue for the quarter plummeted 59.7% YoY to $75.9 million, missing the $77.6 million consensus. Loan originations in the quarter were $912.0 million, down 70% YoY but up 5% QoQ. The company sees net revenue growth of 55%, loan origination growth of 45%, and GAAP consolidated net loss of ($175)-($200) million in 2021.

T-Mobile (TMUS) invested just over $9.3 billion in the FCC's C-Band auction, selectively acquiring additional mid-band spectrum.

Nokia (NOK) announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with Samsung (SSNLF), which covers the use of Nokia's innovations in video standards.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews (RRGB) announced the rollout of three new delivery-only brands - The Wing Dept focuses on a variety of wings and sides; Fresh Set offers a wide array of fresh green salads, wraps, and sandwiches with freshly-prepared sauces and dressings; and Chicken Sammy's offers a selection of tasty chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, homemade kettle chips, and more.

Reports suggest MSG Networks (MSGN) is exploring a potential merger with Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE).

Reports indicate Tesla (TSLA) has increased the price of its Model Y Long Range and Model S Plaid plus by $10,000

After today’s market close, DocuSign (DOCU), El Pollo Loco (LOCO), GoodRx (GDRX), Ulta Beauty (ULTA) , and several other companies will report their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports and the sea of others to be had later today should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

March 12: Producer Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing, Net Capital Flows

March 16: Retail Sales, Export/Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, EIA Energy Stocks

March 18: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

March 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

March 23: Apple event?

Thought for the Day

“I am not in competition with anyone but myself. My goal is to improve myself continuously.” ~ Bill Gates

Disclosures

