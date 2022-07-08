Daily Markets: The June Employment Report - Bullish or Bearish?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board except for China’s Shanghai Composite which ended the day down 0.25%. Japan’s Nikkei eked out a 0.10% gain despite news that former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was assassinated during a campaign event. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.36%, India’s Sensex advanced 0.56%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.59% and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.70%. Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way, up 0.89% on the day.

By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a mixed open later this morning as investors wait for today’s unemployment release. How that report stacks up against consensus expectations will fuel either the recession or inflation narrative that has been gripping equity markets.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw the release of Japanese Consumption and Income figures for May with YoY Consumption contracting 0.50%, a slower rate than the previous month’s 1.7% decline and YoY Income also slowing the pace of decline at -2.7% as compared to the previously reported -3.5%.

Domestic Economy

8:30 AM ET will see a slew of employment related releases as the June Unemployment Rate is estimated to remain flat at 3.6%, even though Nonfarm and Private Nonfarm payroll additions are expected to take a big hit. The consensus forecast for Nonfarm and Private Nonfarm payroll additions in June are 276,500 and 240,000, respectively vs. 390,000 and 333,000 in May. Inflation watchers will be focused on June’s preliminary YoY Hourly Earnings growths, which is expected to tick down slightly to 5.1% from the previous 5.2%. June Manufacturing Payrolls are estimated to rise to 25,000 from the previously reported 18,000.

10:00 AM ET will see final May Wholesale Inventories released with expectations for no change from the preliminary reports of 2.0% growth. While this figure is lower than the past few updates, inventories have been building at a quick pace, and have been posting higher highs and higher lows pretty much since the beginning of 2021 give or take a couple of months so it’s not clear when this metric will start to roll over.

3:00 PM ET will see May figures for Consumer Credit which are expected to come back down to more a normalized level of $28.5 billion from the previous update of $38.1 billion. This is still slightly elevated as compared to historical norms of around $20 billion but more manageable than March’s $47.3 billion-decade high peak.

Markets

Markets got a lift yesterday as all sectors closed up, except for Utilities which saw slight pressure, down 0.10%. Energy, Consumer Discretionary and Tech names led the way in that order and saw the Dow gain 1.12%, the S&P 500 rise 1.50%, the Russell 2000 advance 1.69% and the NASDAQ Composite add 2.28% on the day.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -13.63%

S&P 500: -18.12%

Nasdaq Composite: -25.72%

Russell 2000: -19.02%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -53.63%

Ether (ETH-USD): -66.58%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, no companies are expected to report their latest quarterly results but given we are in the quiet period for companies, readers should be on watch for earnings pre-announcements.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) announced its net revenue for June was ~NT$175.87 billion, down 5.3% vs. the prior month but up 18.5% YoY. The company issued upside guidance for its June quarter with revenue now expected to be NT$534.14 billion vs. the $519.86 billion consensus.

Acer (ACEYY) reported its desktop PC business revenue grew 9.3% in June, 2.9% in 2Q 2022 and 15.4% in in the first half of 2022 while revenue for its Gaming business grew 25.7% in June, declined by 12.3% in 2Q 2022 and rose 4.9% during the first half of 2022.

Costco (COST) reported its June comparable sales that excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange increased by 13.0%. U.S. comparable sales on an adjusted basis rose 13.2% for the month, while Canada adjusted comparable sales climbed 3.7%. June e-Commerce comparable sales on an adjusted basis of +8.3%. The company noted its June figures had one additional shopping day in the U.S. versus last year, due to the timing of Independence Day. This benefited total company total and comparable sales by approximately 2%, and U.S. total and comparable sales by approximately 3%.

Nu Skin (NUS) issued downside revenue guidance for its June quarter. The company now sees that revenue in the range of $557-$562 million vs. the $604.7 million consensus. Per the company, its “revenue was softer than expected due to extended COVID-related factors in Mainland China, distractions in EMEA related to the ongoing conflict in Russia and Ukraine, and the general global economic downturn that is particularly challenging for developing regions like Latin America."

AI lending marketplace Upstart (UPST) also issued downside guidance for its June quarter, with revenue now expected to be ~$228 million vs. the $297.6 million consensus and the company’s prior guidance of $295-$305 million. Revenue was negatively impacted by two factors - its marketplace is funding constrained, largely driven by concerns about the macroeconomy among lenders and capital market participants. Second, during the quarter, Upstart converted convert loans on its balance sheet into cash, “which given the quickly increasing rate environment, negatively impacted our revenue."

Mastercard’s (MA) SpendingPulse report for June showed US consumer retail spending excluding automotive increased +9.5% YoY; retail sales excluding auto, and gas rose +6.1% YoY. Per the report, excluding auto and gas, in-store spending was up +11.7% YoY in June, while e-commerce grew +1.1% YoY.

Tesla (TSLA) achieved its highest monthly sales of 78,906 China-made vehicles in June, up 138% YoY and ~145% MoM and well ahead of last December’s record high of 70,847 vehicles.

Twitter (TWTR) shared it has laid off 30% of its talent acquisition team. Meanwhile, The Washington Post reports Elon Musk’s deal to buy the company is in serious jeopardy “as Musk’s camp concluded that Twitter’s figures on spam accounts are not verifiable.”

GameStop (GME) terminated the employment of Chief Financial Officer Michael Recupero, sending shares of the video game retailer down in after-market trading last night.

TechCrunch reports Argo AI, the autonomous vehicle technology startup backed by Ford Motor (F) and Volkswagen(VLKAY) has joined the ranks of tech companies reducing its work force, laying off ~150 people and slowing its pace of hiring,

Reuters reports that a provisional agreement for privately held Qatar Airways to buy up to 50 Boeing (BA) 737 MAX jets has lapsed.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, July 11

Italy: Retail Sales – May

US: CB Employment Trends Index – June

Tuesday, July 12

Japan: Producer Price Index – June

Germany: ZEW Current Conditions, Economic Sentiment – July

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment - July

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – June

OPEC Monthly Report

Wednesday, July 13

China: Import/Exports – June

UK: Construction Output, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production – May

Germany: Consumer Price Index – June

Eurozone: Industrial Production - May

US: Consumer Price Index – June

Thursday, July 14

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization - May

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Producer Price Index – June

US: Fed Beige Book

Friday, July 15

China: Housing Prices, Industrial Production, Retail Sales – June

China: China Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI – July

China: 2Q 2022 GDP

UK: Car Registrations – June

Germany: Car Registrations – June

Italy: Consumer Price Index - June

US: Retail Sales – June

US: Empire Manufacturing Index – July

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – June

US: Business Inventories – May

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – July

Thought for the Day

“Before I can live with other folks I’ve got to live with myself.” ~ Atticus Finch

Disclosures

