Daily Markets: The Fed's Sunday Surprise Flopped

Last night as the Federal Reserve, in its second surprise announcement in just four days, brought out its big bazooka, cutting the fed funds rate by 100 basis points for a target range of 0% to 0.25%. The Fed is conducting $700 billion of quantitative easing (QE) and has reduced reserve requirement ratios to zero and expanded dollar swap lines with other major central banks in a move intended to bolster dollar liquidity.

Near-term, however, your authors fear this is the equivalent of pushing on a string. We understand what the Fed is looking to do, but the simple issue is people cannot spend if stores, restaurants, and other businesses are not open for business. Even though the Fed is turning on its monetary policy jets, the combination of elective closures as well as forced ones (see today's Data Download and Stocks to Watch) greatly limits the effectiveness of such monetary stimulus. We suspect that when the virus passes, the easier monetary policies, as well as pent up demand will lead to some degree of snap back in the economy.

In recent days, we've seen markets realize that expectations for both the global economy and corporate earnings will need to be reworked dramatically. However, with the virus continuing to spread and actions to contain it mushrooming, the harsh reality is those recent revisions are already outdated. Today it is impossible to predict when the shutdowns will stop, and odds are we are at least several weeks away from knowing the full magnitude of the increasingly global shutdown.

This is total panic and the markets know it.

The S&P 500 has already dropped more than 25% in just 16 days. We have never seen a decline of this magnitude occur so fast. US equity futures fell again after Sunday's announcement and triggered the limit down stop again. This is getting to be a habit. As of this morning, equity futures are still stopped down with the major indices looking to get hit hard when they open, likely triggering the 7% down circuit breaker, which will stop trading for 15 minutes.

As a reminder market-wide circuit breakers:

Level 1 is 7% down before 3:25 means a 15 minute halt

Level 2 is 13% down before 3:25 means a 15 minute halt

Level 3 is 20% decline at any time halts trading for the remainder of the day

Stocks in Asia slide dramatically, again. Australia's ASX 200 closed down 9.5%. China's Shanghai Composite fell 3.4%, and the Shenzhen composite lost 4.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 4.0%, and Japan's Nikkei closed down 2.5%. South Korea's Kospi fell 3.2%.

In Europe, the markets continue to fall:

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hit a new all-time high on February 19, but by this morning had fallen to 2012 levels, down 7.9% from Friday's close.

Germany's DAX, just 4 weeks after making new all-time highs, is this morning back to 2013 levels.

The UK's FTSE is down 6.3%

The Federal Reserve looks to be, at least for now, out of bullets. TBD if the next version of QE includes the purchase of equities, as we have seen in Japan. Keep in mind that this would require Congress amending the Federal Reserve Act. Having not yet passed virus relief an amendment to change the nature of the Federal Reserve will not happen fast enough and could make things even worse.

Investors will now be looking to the federal government for fiscal stimulus. Businesses small and large around the world are being forced to shut down as nations sequester residents in order to slow the spread of this virus in an attempt to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. This is a demand shock of historic proportions, the magnitude of which is impossible to estimate until the spread of the pandemic slows materially.

Leaders from the Group of Seven nations will be discussing their response to the pandemic on a teleconference today. With monetary ammunition running low, fiscal policy is likely to take center stage as it can be targeted at the parts of an economy that need it most.

On a more personal note from your authors, this is a very frightening time both financially and personally. The US is likely to soon join other western countries in at minimum regional shutdown if not national. Per the Department of Homeland Security, the Trump administration is weighing "all options" to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the US, including a halt to all domestic air travel.

It is important to remember that civilization has survived unimaginable upheavals, and this too shall one day be in the past. We will recover. Life will get back to some sort of normal, albeit perhaps, and more alert one. This will become a painful shared memory and maybe a valuable one that helps us all refocus on what matters most. As the days and weeks unfold, and while the markets are trading, we will continue to do what we can to inform and perhaps bring a few smiles to the faces of our readers.

The global pandemic continued to wreak economic havoc over the weekend with Spain now on a 15-day (at least) nationwide lockdown, joining its neighbor Italy. France and Germany aren't far behind, having closed large portions of their economies as well. The UK government is under pressure to do more, and the Trump administration expanded the travel ban to include the UK and Ireland. The global case count is now over 171k, with over 6,500 deaths and is present in 158 countries and territories.

We are seeing businesses elect to close or significantly reduce their operations throughout the US, and more rigorous actions put into place to impede the spread of the virus. Illinois ordered all restaurants closed the with exception or delivery or drive-up options. New York City and Los Angeles have closed bars, restaurants, and movie theaters. New York City has shut the biggest school system in the US at least until April 20. California is advising the state's 5.3 million elderly to isolate themselves in their homes. All of that was followed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement late last night that Americans should cancel or postpone gatherings of 50 or more people for the next 8 weeks.

Over the weekend, in a note to its clients, Goldman Sachs revised its domestic GDP forecast, cutting full-year 2020 to 0.4% to 1.2% growth with Q2 contracting by 5% after flat-lining in Q1. We'd note the timing of those cuts to estimates was before the Fed's surprise move last night.

At this point, we think that with the exception of China, data from January and February is for the most part, fairly meaningless given the massive upheaval in the global economy. The data from China is useful as it gives insight into the magnitude of damage done to the economy thus far by the pandemic and gives some context as to what we are likely to see for the US and Europe in the weeks ahead.

China's Industrial production contracted 13.5% YoY January-February, far below the expected 1.5% gain. This marks the first drop in at least 30 years with production falling in all categories. China's retails sales also fell more than expected, declining 20.% YoY in January-February, well below the expected 0.8% increase. This was the first recorded time that retail sales have contracted. Sales fell across all categories. China's fixed-asset investment contracted 24.5% YoY in January versus the 5.4% increase in all of 2019 and below expectations for a 2.8% increase. This is also the biggest decline in recorded history.

In terms of US facing economic data, this morning brings the March Empire State Manufacturing Index, and then later today, we have the January Net Long-Term TIC Flows data.

Even Vin Diesel couldn't shake off the impact of the pandemic. This past weekend was the worst in nearly 20 years at the box office in the US and Canada as the reality of the coronavirus begins to sink in. Box office grosses were just $55.3 million, according to Comscore. The worst weekend in recent history came on September 15, 2020, when grosses reached just $54.5 million. Major theater chains such as AMC Entertainment (AMC), Cinemark (CNK), IMAX (IMAX), and Marcus (MCS) have reduced capacity by 50% in an attempt to soothe movie goers fears around exposure to the virus in large groups.

Apple (AAPL), Peloton (PTON), Nike (NKE), Urban Outfitters (URBN), Under Armour (UAA), Columbia Sportswear (COLM), and others have announced they will shut their retail locations through March 27 while Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR) and Amazon's (AMZN) Whole Foods have announced changes to regular operating hours to help give workers more time to stock products and perform additional sanitizing. Gap (GPS) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) have announced they will operate for now on reduced schedules, and we expect more retailers, especially those with a heavy mall presence, will join their ranks.

Starbucks (SBUX) said it would pause all in-store seating in the US and Canada, and also shut high-traffic area locations. The company intends to offer customers coffee-to-go.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) announced it would temporarily close all stores across its brands outside of the APAC region, effective yesterday (March 15) in North America and today (March 16) in EMEA, until March 28. The company also withdrew its current quarter outlook as well as its full-year 2020 one as well. VF Corp. (VFC) is closing its owned retail stores until April 5.

Hershey Foods (HSY) will temporarily close two of its Hershey's Chocolate World locations for two weeks. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is suspending all live entertainment shows at its venues through March 31, and even though its Las Vegas casinos are still operating, for now, reports indicate traffic is down significantly.

Vail Resorts (MTN) announced it will close all of its North American resorts and will provide an update on its plans for the rest of the season by March 20. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) will temporarily close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore for at least two weeks beginning March 17. Penn National Gaming (PENN) will temporarily suspend operations at its Greektown Casino-Hotel for a period of two weeks, effective today. Boyd Gaming (BYD) announced it has closed four properties — Belterra Casino Resort (Indiana), Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa (Indiana), Belterra Park (Ohio) and Par-A-Dice Casino Hotel (Illinois) - temporarily closed to the public. Churchill Downs (CHDN) announced all live races through the remainder of the racing meet ending March 29 will be conducted spectator-free.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) announced the global suspension of its entire cruising fleet, and Carnival Cruise (CCL) has suspended service across its North American fleet and currently targets resuming service on April 10. We'll see about that.

American Airlines (AAL) is cutting 75% of its international flights from March 16 through May 6 and ground nearly all its wide-body fleet. United Airlines (UAL) said it will cut flights to the UK after the US government expanded travel restrictions to Britain and Ireland. United also announced it will cut its capacity by 50% for both April and May and expects "these deep cuts to extend into the summer travel period. Even with those cuts, we're expecting load factors to drop into the 20-30% range -- and that's if things don't get worse." British Airways owner International Airlines Group (ICAGY) will slash capacity for April and May by at least 75%. Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYAAY) and Air France-KLM (AG: FP) announced even deeper cuts at 80% and 90%, respectively. In addition to closing some Paris terminals and suspending airline fees for parking jets, airport management company Aeroports de Paris (ADP: FP) has shut hubs in Amman, Jordan, Ohrid in Macedonia, and Riga, Latvia.

Ford (F) will shut its largest plant outside the United States in Spain for one week starting today after three employees tested positive for coronavirus. The plant employs over 7,000 workers and produces over 400,000 vehicles a year. Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) said its FCA Italy and Maserati subsidiaries will temporarily suspend production across the majority of their European manufacturing plants until March 27.

In a statement via the Financial Services Forum, Bank of America (BAC), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), State Street (STT), and Wells Fargo (WFC), agreed to temporarily suspend share buybacks for the remainder of the current quarter and through 2Q 2020.

Apple (AAPL) has been fined $1.23 billion by France's competition agency, France's L'Autorité de la concurrence, for conspiring with distributors such as Tech Data (TECD) and Ingram Micro (IM) to fix prices and limit competition for gadgets such as the iPad. The agency also levied fines of $84.7 million and $69 million against Tech Data and Ingram Micro, but the fine place on Apple is the agency's largest fine ever.

And after all of that, how about some positive news? Parents facing weeks of school closures around the world cheered as Walt Disney Company (DIS) announced that "Frozen 2" will be available three months ahead of schedule on Disney+ in the US beginning Sunday, March 15! Yay!

After US equity markets close today, investors will be picking through earnings from Coupa Software (COUP), PaySigns (PAYS), Tencent Music (TME), and TerraForm Power (TERP) as well as any fresh corporate guidance updates associated with the expanding coronavirus. Readers looking to get the lowdown on those reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

Upcoming IPOs: Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is looking to price 4.5 million shares in the range of $16-$18. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



"Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying 'I will try again tomorrow.'" ~Mary Anne Radmacher

"Fall seven times and stand up eight." ~ Japanese Proverb

