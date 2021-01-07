Daily Markets: The Fallout from Washington's Turmoil

Today’s Big Picture

Just when you think nothing can surpass the pandemic headlines, yesterday happens. We have not been able to find words adequate to describe what the world witnessed in the nation’s capital Wednesday as Congress was certifying the presidential election. For several hours, the United States was unable to protect the building at the heart of its government and those who work there from its own citizens. This was a day we are unlikely to forget.

The day’s events led to Twitter (TWTR) demanding the President delete three of his tweets, including his video message to those involved in the actions in DC, with a warning that his personal account could be permanently suspended. Twitter did suspend the President’s account for 12 hours for violating their Civic Integrity policy. Facebook (FB) and Alphabet’s (GOOG) YouTube also removed the video from the President addressing the rioters in Washington and later in the evening Facebook (including Instagram) decided to block the President from its platform for 24 hours.

Despite these intense images, the market’s reaction was muted and the Dow even closed at an all-time high.

Late yesterday, Congress formally confirmed the election of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States, and the second of two runoff elections in Georgia was called in the Democrats' favor, which gives the Democrats control of the Senate. Following the turmoil, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, and National Farmers Union called for the peaceful transfer. Reports suggest cabinet officials are discussing invoking the 25th amendment to remove President Trump from office, which would require a majority of the cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence to sign off. Meanwhile, other reports suggest some lawmakers are also discussing impeachment proceedings while several White House officials are mulling resignations.

This morning President Trump tweeted through the account of Dan Scavino, White House director of social media, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted… While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"

U.S. equity futures point to a higher open when those markets open later this morning. By mid-day trading, European equities were mixed while equities in Asia closed the day mostly higher.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Yesterday the U.S. experienced its second-highest daily increase of 243,346 new coronavirus cases and deaths while hospitalizations hit yet another record high for the fifth consecutive day. Over the past seven days, the U.S. has averaged nearly 220,000 new infections a day and just under 2,700 deaths, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project. For the first time since mid-November, 49 states say their 7-day average of new cases increased week-over-week with 11 of those states setting new record highs. For the first time since early December, 41 states are seeing their 7-day average number of deaths from Covid-19 rising week-over-week with three states - Arizona, California, and West Virginia - setting new records. For the first time since mid-December, 29 states are seeing their hospitalization rates higher week-over-week.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three adjacent prefectures on Jan. 7 to combat a rise in coronavirus infections. The emergency state would take effect on Friday, Jan 8, and run through Feb 7. Measures include asking restaurants and bars to close by 8 PM, requesting residents to refrain from non-urgent outings, urging telecommuting, and limiting attendance at sporting and other big events to 5,000 people.

Reports also suggest Chinese authorities are starting to lock down parts of the Hebei province, which neighbors Beijing, after a spike in coronavirus cases.

CureVac (CVAC) and Bayer (BAYRY) formed an alliance in which Bayer will provide access to international pharmaceutical markets, as well as its global supply chain and distribution network as CureVac targets approvals for its COVID vaccine.

International Economy

Germany

Factory Orders for November increased 2.3% MoM from an upwardly revised 3.3% prior and 1.2% expected.

Construction PMI in December climbed to 47.1 from November’s 45.6.

In the UK, the Construction PMI dipped to 54.6 in December from 54.7, missing the expected increase to 55.0.

Retail Sales in the Eurozone (the second-largest economy in the world) fell 2.9% YoY in November from a 4.3% increase in October vs. the expected decline of 0.8%. The flash Inflation Rate for December came in at -0.3%, matching the prior month and compares to the expected decline of 0.2%. Consumer Confidence in the block registered -13.9 in December, a sequential improvement from -17.6 in November that matched consensus expectations. The Economic Sentiment Indicator for the Euro Area rose by 2.7 points from November to reach 90.4 in December, beating the market consensus of 90.0.

Domestic Economy

The release of the Federal Reserve’s FOMC minutes from the December 15-16 meeting revealed that policymakers want to reassure markets that plenty of notice will be given before any reductions are made to asset purchases. Members agreed that the economy is highly dependent on the path of the pandemic, which continues to be a strong headwind to growth and is expected to slow the recovery in the coming months.

Yesterday’s ADP Employment Report found that U.S. companies unexpectedly cut 123,000 from their payrolls in December versus expectations for an addition of 75,000. This was the first decline in private-sector employment since April as the lockdowns once again took their toll. For the full year of 2020, private sector employment declined by 9.49 million versus an increase of 1.79 million in 2019.

The final Markit Service PMI for December from 58.4 in November to 54.8 in December, still a decent level but the underlying commentary was a bit concerning with Markit reporting that cost burdens “continued to soar” amid pandemic-induced weakening demand.

Factory Orders in the U.S. had a tough November, down 13.2% annualized while New Orders managed to increase 13.2% annualized, reaching a new recovery high. Overall total New Orders are down 1.9% from pre-pandemic February 2020 and sales and down 2.8%.

Later today in the U.S. we will get the balance of trade, weekly jobless claims, and the ISM Non-Manufacturing report for December.

Markets

Despite the events on Capitol Hill yesterday, equity markets held up remarkably well. The S&P 500 did drop about 0.75% from its intraday high but managed to finish the day up 0.6%. The Dow rose 1.4% to an all-time high and the Russell 2000 gained 1.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.4%. The VIX fell 1.1%.

Crude oil managed to hit its highest level since late February, rising 0.3% on the day as crude inventories fell by more than 8 million barrels, far more than the 2.7 million expected drawdown. Gasoline demand fell to the lowest level since the week of May 22 with the week-over-week decline the largest since April. Long-term Treasuries had their worst day in nearly two months.

Stocks to Watch

As we approach the December quarter earnings season, investors will pick through quarterly results and guidance from Acuity Brands (AYI), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), ConAgra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) this morning.

Water management and infrastructure solutions company Lindsay Corp. (LNN) missed November quarter expectations on both its top and bottom lines.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) issued preliminary 4Q 2020 results that included 1.7 million total net additions and 5.6 million for the full-year 2020, the highest annual number in four years. Exiting the year, the company’s customer count was a record-high of 102.1 million.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported its December comp sales, which rose 10.9% YoY. Adjusted comparable sales for the US, which excludes impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, increased +11% YoY. December adjusted comparable sales for Canada rose +15.8% YoY and E-Commerce comparable sales were +61.6%.

Casual apparel retailer Buckle (BKE) reported its December comparable store net sales rose 17.9% YoY.

Plug Power (PLUG) and South Korea’s SK Group announced they will form a strategic partnership to accelerate hydrogen as an alternative energy source in Asian markets. As part of the arrangement, SK Group will invest $1.5 billion in Plug for which it will receive 51.4 million PLUG shares, roughly 9.9% of the outstanding shares.

Fabless semiconductor company Himax Tech (HIMX) issued upside guidance for the December quarter with EPS of ~$0.20 vs the $0.15 consensus and revenue of $275.8 million vs. the $264.7 million consensus.

LGI Homes (LGHI) announced a record for home closings during a single month with 1,630 homes closed in December 2020, up 54.9% YoY. The company also announced record-breaking quarterly home closings of 3,408 during 4Q 2020 compared to 2,515 home closings in 4Q 2019.

Niu Technologies (NIU) reported its 4Q 2020 sales volume rose 40.9% YoY to 149,705 e-scooters, led by 179.6% growth in international markets. The number of e-scooters sold in its China markets grew 35% to 137,586, driven by retail network expansion and new products such as G0, MQi2, and MQiS, launched earlier in 2020. For all of 2020, the company sold ~600,892 e-scooters, up 42.6% YoY.

IBM (IBM) has appointed Martin Schroeter as CEO of soon to be spun out Managed Infrastructure Services business(NewCo), effective January 15.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) shared its Chairman and CEO Sheldon G. Adelson of both Las Vegas Sands and Sands China will take a personal leave of absence for medical reasons, effective immediately.

After today’s market close, Micron (MU) and WD-40 (WDFC) will be among the handful of companies expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

January 8: Nonfarm Payrolls, Wholesale Inventories

January 11-14: CES 2021

January 12: JOLTs report, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil stocks

January 13: Inflation Rate, EIA energy stocks, Monthly Budget Statement

January 14: Import Prices, Jobless claims, Export & Import Prices,

January 15: Retail Sales, PPI, Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

January 19 Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Net Long-term TIC flows

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President, NAHB Housing Marking Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

January 21: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

January 22: Markit Manufacturing and Services Flash PMIs, Existing Home Sales, Energy stocks

Thought for the Day

"I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring." —David Bowie, 1997 at Madison Square Garden

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.