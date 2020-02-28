Daily Markets: The Day 'Buy the Dip' Died

Today's Big Picture

It was an ugly sea of red in Asia today with all the major equity indices closing deep in negative territory. China's Shenzhen Composite fell 4.9%, the Shanghai Composite 3.7%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.4%, and Japan's Nikkei 222 lost 3.7%. The story in Europe is the same with the pan-European Stoxx 600 down more than 3% by midday trading, Germany's DAX down 3.6%, the UK's FTSE down 3.2%, and Italy's MIB down 3.0%.

US equity futures point to another significant decline at the open. This is getting ugly.

Yesterday the Dow and S&P 500 had their worst days since February 2018 while the Nasdaq had its worst since 2011. The S&P 500 has just experienced the sharpest 6-day decline from an all-time high in its history - we've never seen a decline this far, this fast, right after making a new all-time high. Previously such dramatic moves lower have occurred after an initial period of market weakness in which the markets were already experiencing notable declines. In the last four days, the S&P has lost 11.9% - the only other times the S&P 500 has lost 10% in a week was in October 1987, April 2000, September of 2001 and October 2008 - not exactly fun times.

The CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX) has spiked to its highest level since August 2015 and is up 184% year-to-date. As of yesterday's close, the backwardation of the VIX curve had reached the third-steepest level in history. The only two times that were more dramatic were the February 2018 XIV ETF fueled "volmageddon" and during the global financial crisis when the short-term VIX contracts quickly rose much higher than longer-term contracts - the hallmark of a market panic.

As the shock and awe of the expanding impact from the coronavirus wreak havoc on the markets this week, our position has been investors would be reassessing the impact on global growth and corporate earnings. There are many euphemisms we could use to describe how difficult a task that is, but we'll leave it up to Montgomery Scott from Star Trek, explaining the complexities behind the concept of transwarp beaming (cue the 3:10 mark here ) – it ain't easy. However, we are starting to see some firms share their updated views on the damage, and it ain't pretty.

Goldman Sachs (GS) : "US companies will generate no earnings growth in 2020," vs. despite a consensus forecast from Wall Street that, for now, still calls for corporate earnings to climb 7% year over year in 2020.

Bank of America (BAC): "We have cut our 2020 global growth forecast to 2.8% (from 3.2%). This would be the lowest reading since 2009. "The bank goes on to note that if the forecast proves out, it would be the first time since the financial crisis that global growth was expected to be under 3%.

Odds are these are just the beginning of the forecast updates to be shared, but given the continued spread of the virus, more than likely in the days ahead, we are going to see downward revisions to these revisions.

Given the week we've had, we suspect we could very well see a pronounced sell-off into today's market close. While we look to enjoy the time away from the market, especially after this week, traders are likely to trim their positions and assume defensive postures heading into the weekend in light of the level of headline risk we currently face.

Data Download

Data from South Korea was disappointing this morning. Industrial Production contracted more than expected in January, falling 2.4% YoY from a 6.2% prior increase and well below the expected 1.6% decline. Manufacturing production contracted 2.2% YoY in January, well below the prior 7% growth rate. Construction Output also contacted, down 4.8% YoY from the prior 0.9% increase. Retail sales grew 1.8% YoY in January, down from the previous 4.5%.

Data out of Japan was mostly better than expected. Industrial Production contracted 2.5% YoY, up from the prior 3.1% contraction and better than the 9.5% expected decline. Retail Sales fell 0.4% YoY in January, up from the prior 2.6% decline and better than the 1.1% expected decline. Inflation remains elusive with the Tokyo Core CPI up all of 0.5% YoY in February, down from the prior 0.7% and weaker than the expected 0.6%. Housing Starts contracted 10.1% YoY in January, falling further from the 7.9% prior decline compared to expectations for an improvement to a 6.1% decline. January Construction Orders rose 17%, down from the prior 21.4%

France's economy slid into contraction during Q4, declining 0.1% QoQ, down from the prior 0.3%. Household Consumption contracted 1.1% MoM in January, declining further from the 0.3% contraction previously and compared to expectations for growth of 0.1%.

Inflation in Europe also remains low and is falling. France's inflation rate in February dropped to 1.4% YoY from the prior 1.5%. Italy's inflation rate slowed to 0.4% YoY in February from the prior 0.5%. Later this morning we will get Germany's inflation rate.

This morning will also bring Canada's GDP for Q4 2019 and data on PPI. In the US today we'll get data on Personal Income and Spending for January, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence report, and the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig data.

Late tonight, China will publish its NBS Manufacturing PMI for February, and investors will be sizing it up vs. the 50.0 reading recorded for January. Given the virus-related news of the last several weeks, we suspect investors will be closely watching this indicator as they attempt to gauge the degree of the virus's economic impact on both China and the global economy.

Stocks to Watch

As of yesterday's market close, only four stocks in the S&P 500 were in positive territory for the week, Regeneron Pharma (REGN), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Clorox (CLX), and CME Group (CME), up 7.1%, 4.2% 2.5% and 0.7% respectively.

Forty-Seven (FTSV), which is working on cancer treatments that harness the body's own immune system to fight tumors, rose 23% yesterday in extended trading after Bloomberg reported Gilead Sciences had approached the company with a takeover offer.

Unsurprisingly, the stocks getting hit the hardest have been in the energy and travel sectors, with the four worst performers in the S&P 500 so far this week being Cimarex Energy (XEC), Royal Caribbean, (RCL), American Airlines (AAL), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), which were down 27.9%, 27.4% 26% and 26% respectively, as of last night's market close. Cimarex will be moved from the S&P 500 to the S&P 400 March 3rd. American Airlines is currently waiving change fees for flights from/to/going through affected areas such as Italy, South Korea, and China for a limited period.

Oriental Land (4661:JP), the operator of Tokyo Disney Land Resorts, announced it will close its theme parks through March 15th to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In terms of how this impacts Walt Disney (DIS), Oriental Land pays a licensing fee to Disney beyond which there is no further capital relationship. The decision by Oriental Land follows the news yesterday that Japan has ordered all schools be closed until the end of March. Disney's Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks have already been closed for over a month. This means that all of the company's theme parks in Asia are now closed. While Disney previously telegraphed the closures will have a negative impact on its current quarter results, the continued and expanded closures could test Disney's impact assumptions.

Shares of Nutanix (NTNX), a data center software provide, lost nearly 30% yesterday after reporting beats for top and bottom line but forward EPS guidance that was below expectations and a warning that the company's full-year will be hurt by the coronavirus. The company also reported that its shift to a subscription model is progressing more quickly than expected, which will hit quarterly income because it will not recognize as much revenue immediately as it did previously.

Facebook (FB) canceled its F8 developer conference slated for early May due to "growing concerns" around the coronavirus. Microsoft (MSFT) shared it has opted to skip the Game Developers Conference next month in San Francisco because of coronavirus fears instead will stream its content. Those announcements follow the news that Workday (WDAY) pulled the plug on an internal sales conference in Orlando, Fla., next week for the same reason. JPMorgan (JPM) is joining the growing list of companies that are curbing "non-essential travel" globally, upgrading its travel limit from just Asia and northern Italy.

The Nikkei Asian Review is reporting Google (GOOG), and Microsoft are "accelerating efforts to shift production of their new phones, personal computers and other devices from China to Southeast Asia amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak, with factories in Vietnam and Thailand expected to be the beneficiaries."

After moving lower this week, shares of Big Lots (BIG) dropped more than 20% in aftermarket trading last night as the retailer not only missed profit expectations for the December quarter but shared it expects a "challenging" first quarter of 2020 partly on supply-chain disruptions due to the novel coronavirus health emergency.

This morning Foot Locker (FL) reported a 1.6% drop in comparable sales in Q4, worse than the expected 1.2% drop. Total sales declined by 2.2% during the quarter, coming in at $2.22 billion, $20 million below expectations. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.63, a beat of $0.05. CEO Richard Johnson noted that "While we had leading positions in key on-trend footwear styles, this was not enough to offset softer than expected demand during the compressed holiday season, a very promotional marketplace for apparel, and tougher launch comparisons."

YouTube TV, a subsidiary of Alphabet, is threatening to drop the Sinclair regional sports networks from its service as the two have not been able to agree on fees. This includes all the Fox regional sports networks and the Yankees' YES Network.

A new round of job cuts is underway at Cisco Systems (CSCO) with the company sharing it is "part of an ongoing process of aligning our investments and resources to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners."

Magellan Health Services (MGLN) reported a revenue miss and EPS beat. Revenues fell by 2.3%, net income rose 173.6%, GAAP EPS came in at $0.84 (a beat of $0.22) with cash flow from operations falling 29.7% to $30.8 million.

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) rallied in aftermarket trading last night following December quarter results that handily beat consensus expectations and surpassed 2 million active consumers during the quarter vs. 1.4 million exiting 2018. The company, which views itself as the largest global online destination for in-season luxury, shared it thus far has "not been a material impact to the business" associated with the coronavirus.

Dell (DELL) reported inline expectations for its January quarter last night but issued downside guidance for the coming year. The company is forecasting EPS of 5.90-6.60 vs. the $6.67 consensus. While the company was somewhat tight-lipped about the impact of the coronavirus, Dell shared that it does expect an impact on its China business.

Wayfair (W) this morning reported revenue growth of 25.9% that was in line with expectations, but an EPS loss of $3.54 was $0.18 worse than expected.

There are no companies expected to report after today's market close, but for readers looking to get the lowdown on those reports coming next week, we suggest visiting Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Genetics medicines company Passage Bio (PASG) is looking to price $7.4 million shares in the range of $16-$18. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: March 3: Prior to the market open, Gardner Denver (GDI) will replace Cimarex (XEC) in the S&P 500, and Cimarex Energy will replace Chesapeake Energy (CHK) in the S&P MidCap 400 March 3: 2020 Presidential Election Super Tuesday March 5-6: OPEC meeting March 12: European Central Bank rate decision March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thoughts for the Day

"Remember, today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday." - Dale Carnegie

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.