Daily Markets: Technology Earnings, Q3 GDP Forecast Send Mixed Signals

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.32% and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.55% while India’s Sensex gained 0.36%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.53%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.72%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.55% higher. South Korea’s KOSPI set the pace, up 1.74% on a broad rally led by Industrial Services and Energy Minerals names.

By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down except for the UK, and U.S. futures point to a mixed open later this morning.

While equity futures look to shrug off recent disappointing tech earnings, the outlook for today’s U.S. equity market open could pivot based on what’s learned when the European Central Bank announces its latest interest rate decision, one that is widely expected to be a 75-basis point increase, and share how it plans to shrink the size of its balance sheet. That will be quickly followed by the initial 3Q 2022 GDP print and the 3Q 2022 Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index.

The consensus 3Q 2022 GDP view is looking for a reading of +2.4% following -0.6% in 2Q 2022, while the Atlanta Fed’s GDP Now model sees +3.1%. Typically that data would be the focal point but given the latest round of push-pull over the upcoming size of potential Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, odds are the 3Q 202 reading for the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index will be scrutinized even more. The headline PCE Price Index figure is expected to come in at 5.3% vs. 9.1% the prior quarter, while the core reading is thought to slow to 4.5% from 4.7% in 2Q 2022.

The hope is for the data to show inflation pressures retreating, which theoretically could get the Fed to slow the size of its rate hikes. Still, readers should acknowledge that hotter than expected data will translate into the Fed not easing up on interest rate hikes. As we’ve shared before, whether the December Fed meeting results in a 50-basis point or 75-basis point rate hike, the Fed Funds rate will still be significantly higher entering 2023 than at the start of 2022. Given the lag effect of monetary policy on the economy, those who are hinging their bets that a somewhat smaller December rate hike will have a demonstrative impact are likely to be disappointed.

International Economy

The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany edged higher to -41.9 heading into November from a revised -42.8 in October, in line with market expectations.

At 8:15 AM ET, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest interest rate decision will be published and the consensus calls for a 75-basis point increase to 2%. Recent Eurozone inflation data remained white hot, likely leading the ECB to signal it isn’t done just yet despite having raised rates at the fastest pace on record. Also following today’s meeting the ECB expected to announce its first steps in reducing its €8.8 trillion balance sheet. While today’s interest rate hike is widely expected, there are likely to be more fireworks around reducing the ECB’s balance sheet.

Domestic Economy

If it’s Thursday, it means we have the latest weekly Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims data to look forward to at 8:30 AM ET as well as the weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventory report at 10:30 AM ET.

In addition to the initial prints for 3Q 2022 GDP and the 3Q 2022 PCE Price Index discussed above, the September Durable Orders report will be published at 8:30 AM ET. The headline data is forecasted to rise 0.6%, rebounding from -0.2% in August.

Markets

Technology company earnings put a damper on things yesterday as misses by Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) reverberated through markets. The tech-light Dow and Russell 2000 were able to sidestep these effects with the Dow eking out a 0.01% gain and the Russell 2000 rising 0.46%. The S&P 500 declined 0.74% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.04%. Sectors were mixed as Communication Services and Technology were down over 3% and 2%, respectively, offset somewhat by Energy and Healthcare names. In individual company stories, pest control provider Rollins was up 10.04% on strong reported Q3 earnings and an announced 30% increase in the company’s regular quarterly dividend.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -12.38%

S&P 500: -19.63%

Nasdaq Composite: -29.88%

Russell 2000: -19.64%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -55.17%

Ether (ETH-USD): -57.40%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Altria (MO), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), AutoNation (AN), Caterpillar (CAT), Check Point Software (CHKP), Comcast (CMCSA), Hertz Global (HTZ), Honeywell (HON), Laboratory Corp. (LH), Mastercard (MA), McDonald’s (MCD), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Shopify (SHOP), Southwest Air (LUV), Textron (TXT), and Twitter (TWTR) will be among the companies issuing their quarterly results. Readers will also want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies poised to report in the coming days and weeks.

Shares of Meta Platforms (META) were under pressure following last night’s September quarter earnings report and conference call. Revenue for the quarter fared better than expected, falling 4% to $27.71 billion, due to falling sequential average revenue per user (ARPU). the company’s operating margin fell to 20% from 36% in the year ago quarter with a 28% YoY jump and continued YoY growth in R&D, as well as marketing and sales spend impacting overall profitability. While Meta shares it is “making significant changes across the board to operate more efficiently” the company plans to invest further in its business and targets 2023 expenses in the range of $96-$101 billion, up from $85-$87 billion this year.

Twitter (TWTR) shares are set to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange effective on Friday, October 28.

Boeing (BA) announced its 2022 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) for China, forecasting that the country's growing economy will see its commercial airplane fleet more than double over the next 20 years.

There are no IPOs slated to price today. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Capital One (COF), First Solar (FSLR), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Intel (INTC), Pinterest (PINS), Terex (TEX), T-Mobile USA (TMUS), Verisign (VRSN), and Weyerhaeuser (WY) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Readers will want to take note of any earnings pre-announcements to be had and their implications. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Friday, October 28

Japan: Tokyo Consumer Price Index – October

Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey - October

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – September

US: Employment Cost Index – 3Q 2022

US: Pending Home Sales – September

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – Final

