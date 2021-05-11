Daily Markets: Tech Stocks Remain Under Pressure

Today’s Big Picture

Yesterday’s sell-off in U.S. equities spilled over to Asia today with the majority of those indices moving lower. Japan’s Nikkei closed 3.1% lower while the Hong Kong Hang Seng slumped 2.2% and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.4% higher despite warmer than expected producer price inflation data out of China – see Data Download for more. The continued climb in wholesale prices in Germany during April and the gravity of yesterday’s U.S. sell-off are weighing on European equity indices this morning, despite the May ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment reading for the Euro Area hitting its highest level since February 2000. U.S. futures point to further declines when those equity markets open later this morning as Big Tech stocks look to continue yesterday’s move lower amid the renewed climb in 10-year Treasury yield.

Data Download

International Economy

March Household Spending in Japan surged 6.2% YoY rebounding sharply from the 6.6% drop the prior month and easily beating the expected 1.5% increase.

China's inflation rate jumped to 0.9% in April 2021 from 0.4% a month earlier and compared with the market consensus of 1%. In terms of April producer prices in China, they rose by 6.8% YoY accelerating from a 4.4% gain the prior month and above the 6.5% consensus forecast.

Industrial production in Italy decreased 0.1% MoM in March, missing the expected 0.4% increase. On a YoY basis, industrial production in Italy jumped 37.7%.

Following a 4.4% jump in March, wholesale prices in Germany increased 7.2% YoY in April, the biggest rise since March of 2011. On a MoM basis, wholesale prices increased 1.1% vs. the 1.7% increase in March.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany jumped by 13.7 points MoM to 84.4 in May 2021, the highest level since February 2000 and well above market expectations of 72.0.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area jumped by 17.7 points to 84 in May, marking the highest reading since the beginning of the pandemic crisis and the strongest since February of 2000.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday was a light day for economic data, and today brings the NFIB Business Optimism Index, JOLTs Job Openings, and the usual weekly Redbook retail sales and API Crude Oil Stock Change.

Bloomberg reports gas stations along the U.S. East Coast are beginning to run out of fuel as North America’s biggest petroleum pipeline races to recover from a paralyzing cyberattack that has kept it shut for days.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is slotted to give a speech on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy at the Society for Advancing Business Writing and Editing Conference at 12 PM ET. We and others will be looking to see how closely Brainard follows the recent monetary policy playbook outlined by Fed Chair Powell.

Markets

The S&P 500 fell 1.0% yesterday as selling interest spread from the heavily-weighted growth stocks amid the latest upward move in the 10-year Treasury yield to 1.6%. That selling interest spread to the broader market late in the day leaving both the Nasdaq Composite and the Russell 2000 down 2.65. Even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9% intraday to all-time highs above 35,000, it retraced that move to finish the day 0.1% lower.

Stocks to Watch

Reuters reports production of the Apple (AAPL) iPhone 12 at a Foxconn (FITGF) factory in India has slumped by more than 50% because workers infected with COVID-19 have had to leave their posts.

IBM (IBM) is expected to announce advances in artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud, and quantum computing at the company's Think conference at 12:00 p.m. ET today.

While March quarter EPS at Hanesbrands (HBI) topped consensus expectations on in-line revenue the company guided the current quarter and 2021 revenue and EPS below consensus expectations. During the quarter, double-digit growth in both global innerwear and activewear businesses was driven by strong point-of-sale performance across all major channels, led by 82% growth in online channels, and market share gains in key categories. For 2021 the company now sees EPS of $1.51-1.59 vs. the $1.61 consensus with 2021 revenue in the range of $6.2-6.3 billion vs. the $6.7 billion consensus.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) reported better than expected revenue for its March quarter but missed consensus EPS expectations. Revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% YoY to $199.5 million. For the current quarter, SmileDirectClub expects revenue to be ~$195-$200 million as it recovers from a recent cyber-attack that caused disruptions to certain systems and manufacturing operations and continues to lean into marketing spend in international markets.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) missed consensus expectations for its March quarter as EPS fell to -$0.55. The company completed corrective EMI work on VSS Unity such that the spaceship is ready to start pre-flight procedures for flight and the timing of the next flight test is currently being evaluated.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its March quarter and boosted current-quarter revenue and EPS above consensus expectations. The company exited the quarter with 23 million direct consumers while consumer reported billings for the quarter rose 17% to $748 million. For the current quarter, the company sees EPS of $0.40-0.42 vs the $0.39 consensus on revenue of $680-690 million compared to the $657.2 consensus.

Repay Holdings (RPAY) signed a definitive agreement to acquire BillingTree for approximately $503 million and will expand Repay’s footprint and provider-of-choice positioning in healthcare, credit unions, and accounts receivable management.

Utz Brands (UTZ) entered into an agreement to acquire all of the assets related to the operation of Festida Foods, a manufacturer of tortilla chips, corn chips, and pellet snacks, and the largest manufacturer of tortilla chips for Utz’s ON THE BORDER® tortilla chip brand.

The FDA authorized Pfizer (PFE)-BioNTech (BNXT) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents.

After the close of trading for U.S. equities, B&G Foods (BGS), Darling Ingredients (DAR), Electronic Arts (EA), and Lemonade (LMND) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results. Investors looking to get the jump on those reports as well as the others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

May 12: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation Rate, EIA Energy Stocks reports, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report, Monthly Budget Statement

May 13: PPI, weekly Jobless Claims, EIA Natural Gas Stocks

May 14: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

May 17: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, NAHB Housing Market Index, Net Capital Flows

May 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, weekly Redbook Retail Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

May 19: weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, weekly EIA energy stocks, FOMC Minutes

May 20: weekly jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing

May 21: Markit Services, Manufacturing, and Composite PMIs; Existing Home Sales

May 24: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

May 25: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

May 26: Mortgage Applications

May 27: Durable Goods Orders, GDP Price Index, Corporate Profits, weekly Jobless Claims, PCE Prices, Pending Home Sales, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index

May 28: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

May 31: US equity markets are closed for the Memorial Day holiday

Thought for the Day

“The primary cause of unhappiness is never the situation but your thoughts about it.” ~ Eckhart Tolle

Disclosures

