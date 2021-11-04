Daily Markets: Taper Tantrum? Not This Time

Equity indices in Asia finished the day higher spurred on by the 0.9% increase in Japan’s Nikkei and the 0.8% gains in both Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite. Equity indices were higher almost across the board this morning and U.S. futures point to a positive open for equity markets later this morning.

Following the Fed’s much expected announcement regarding bond tapering, investors will be looking to see if the Bank of England beats the Fed to the interest rate hike punch later this morning. Also on tap today is the latest meeting of OPEC+ with investors bracing for what is likely to be no change in the group’s oil production plans. That likely means that pinch at the gas pump and jet fuel pain that is hampering airline margins will remain in place at least in the near-term. And yes, there is yet another sea of earnings reports to be had – hold steady dear reader, the worst of the earnings season, much like the worst of a torrential downpour that seemingly won’t quit, should ease up soon.

Data Download

International Economy

Today we got a few more Service PMIs from around the world for October that, with the exception of Italy were either in line or higher than estimates

Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI rose to 50.7 in October, up from 47.8 in September, matching the consensus forecast.

Spain’s Markit PMI inched lower to 56.6 from 56.9 MoM, which surprised slightly against a 55.8 estimate

Italy’s Markit PMI fell to 52.4 from 55.5 from, missing the expected 54.4 reading

France’s Markit PMI came in at 56.6, flat MoM, and was in line with expectations

Germany’s Markit PMI was also unchanged MoM at 52.4 and was also in line with expectations

The Eurozone’s Markit Composite PMI 54.2 from 54.3 from which was off 0.10 from expectations

German Factory Orders rose 1.3% in September after falling a downwardly revised 8.8% the prior month, missing the expected +2.0% MoM increase for September.

With only an estimated 3 of 9 governors expected to vote “Yea” The Bank of England is expected to leave rates unchanged at 0.10% today. Still, money market rates are pricing in at least a 15-basis point move higher to 0.25%. We will find out if indeed, the market is always right!

Also today, OPEC+ holds its last meeting of the year with economists, investors, airlines and those who line up at the gas pump looking to see if the group will increase oil production. The view heading into that meeting is it will not, opting instead to stick its current plan of a 400K bpd increase in output this month, unchanged from its plan to ease the production cuts that started after the pandemic.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday, as expected, the Federal Reserve affirmed its commitment to continuing to reduce market support to the tune of approximately $15 billion a month depending on circumstances. Fed tapering is expected to end around July 2022. The reductions will come in the form of a $10 billion reduction of Treasury securities and a $5 billion reduction in Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS). While acknowledging that inflation is indeed running higher that the 2% target, the Fed maintains that many factors attributing to these increases are a result of Coronavirus impact and response and are, indeed, transitory. The Fed further went on to state that, essentially, as supply chain and employment issues are resolved (partially due to increased vaccination adoption) they expect inflation pressures to ease.

Today we will get the Balance of Trade, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity, and the usual weekly jobless claims.

Markets

Each of the major domestic stock market indices set intraday and closing record highs yesterday as the market reacted positively to the Fed's taper announcement and Fed Chair Powell's press conference. Also boosting investor confidence were stronger than expected October ISM Non-Manufacturing Index, October ADP Employment Change, and September Factory Orders reports.

The big winner yesterday was the small-cap heavy Russell 2000, which gained 1.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite added +1.0% to its year-to-date move. The S&P 500 finished 0.7% higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3%. From a sector perspective, 8 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed the day higher led by consumer discretionary and materials.

Stocks to Watch

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares are moving higher in pre-market trading following its quarterly earnings report that not only crushed consensus expectations but saw the company lift its outlook for the current quarter well above expectations. For calendar 2021, the company now sees 5G handsets totaling 500-550 million units and “mid to high single-digit growth in global 3G, 4G, 5G handsets, relative to calendar 2020.”

United Micro (UMC) reported its October revenue increased 25.4% YoY to NT$19.16 billion.

Verizon (VZ) announced it has partnered with UK health tech company Visionable to build connected healthcare infrastructure for the Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions.

Eco-friendly footwear manufacturer Allbirds (BIRD) launched its IPO yesterday and saw a 41% gain in the first day of trading, propelling the company to a $3.3 billion valuation. In addition to establishing a significant amount of buzz based on celebrity backers and clients the company has been found to be compliant with what they have called a “Sustainability Principles and Objectives Framework” which guides them through eco-friendly material sourcing and manufacturing.

Buckle (BKE) shared its comparable store net sales for the 13-week quarter ended October 30 increased 27.3% YoY.

Leveraging technology in what’s being billed as an automated warehouse, Kroger (KR) is looking to take on Publix without opening a single, physical grocery store. Investors will want to watch the progress on what’s being called Kroger Delivery as Kroger looks to expand its footprint into the Northeast.

Moderna (MRNA) announced third quarter revenues of $4.97 billion from the sales of 208 million doses of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine, coming in at the low end of estimates for the quarter. The company explained the sales shortfalls on supply chain and transportation concerns for the near term but forecast 2022 full year sales in the range of $17-$22 billion, bookending consensus expectations of $21 billion.

Earnings Announcements & Guidance

Before domestic equity markets ring that opening bell to kick off the day’s trading, Air Products (APD), Cars.com (CARS), Citrix Systems (CTXS), CNH Industrial (CNHI), CyberArk (CYBR), Hanesbrands (HBI), Kellogg (K), and Nikola Corp. (NKLA) will be among the dozens of companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

IPOs

Nerdwallet (NRDS) is expected to price its 7.3 million share IPO today, and the targeted price range is $17-$19.

Premium home furnishings omni-channel retailer Arhaus (ARHS) also targets pricing its 22.9 million share IPO today in the $14- $17 range.

For more, visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

M&A Activity

IBM (IBM) announced it completed the separation of its managed infrastructure services business into Kyndryl (KD).

Trinity Industries (TRN) entered into a definitive agreement to sell its highway products business for $375 million in cash.

After Today’s Market Close

Airbnb (ABNB), AMN Healthcare (AMN), Bill.com (BILL), Carvana (CNA), Cloudflare (NET), First Solar (FSLR), Fortinet (FTNT), Monster Beverage (MNST), Norton LifeLock (NLOK), Square (SQ), and Universal Display will be among the expected earnings reports. Those looking to get a jump on the earnings reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 5: Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate

November 9: PPI, API Crude Oil stock change

November 10: Inflation, Weekly jobless claims, Wholesale inventories, EIA Crude and Gasoline stocks, Monthly budget statement

November 12: JOLTs report, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

November 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index

November 16: Retail Sales, Export & Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market Index, Business Inventories, Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Long-Term Tic Flows, API Crude Oil stock changes

November 17: Housing Starts, Building Permits, EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks

November 18: Weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

Thought for the Day

“Make friends who force you to level up.” ~ Karen Salmansohn

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.