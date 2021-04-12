Daily Markets: Taking a Breather Before The Earnings Marathon

Today’s Big Picture

This week's earnings season kicks off again amid a fairly heavy week for economic data and some big tech IPOs, such as self-driving truck company TuSimple (TSP) and the mobile App tech company Applovin (APP), offering $1.5 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.

The major equity indices in Asia-Pacific closed mostly lower today, with India’s Nifty 50 falling over 3% amid rising coronavirus cases, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 1.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell just under 1%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.8%, and Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.3%. South Korea’s Kospi was the lone gainer on the day, but not by much, adding 0.1%. By midday, trading shares in Europe were mixed while U.S. futures point to a drop at the open.

Data Download

Coronavirus

There are now more than 136 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and more than 2.9 million people have lost their lives to Covid-19. On a global basis, 3% of all closed cases have ended in death. The U.S. has over 31 million confirmed cases, has lost more than 562,000 lives to Covid-19, and is seeing the 7-day moving average in daily new cases back on the rise.

The U.S. has fully vaccinated over 20% of its population and hit a new daily record of 4.6 million vaccines administered on a single day on Saturday. The UK has fully vaccinated 10.5% of its population, but Israel remains the leader at 55.4%. Going on down the list, the Cayman Islands are at 38.3%, Chile at 24.8%, and UAE at 22.7%. Europe continues to lag miserably behind, with Spain at 6.6%, Italy at 6.4%, Germany at 5.9%, and France at 5.4%.

Within the U.S., Alaska has vaccinated the highest percent of its population at 27.6%, followed by New Mexico at 27.4%, and South Dakota at 26.5%. The most populous state, California, has vaccinated the most people at 7.5 million, accounting for 19% of its population. New York is at 22.3%.

Concerns are rising over a worst-case scenario in which the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) coronavirus vaccine may be ineffective against the variant found in South Africa, according to a study in Israel. The research has yet to be peer-reviewed, and the prevalence of the variant in the country is quite low, so this is not conclusive, but something we really did not need to hear.

A recent Regeneron study of 1,505 people that looked at reducing infections among household contacts found that those who were symptomatic and took the drug recovered in one week compared to three weeks for those given a placebo.

International Economy

Retail sales in the Eurozone rose double the expected 1.5% to a fully 3.0% MoM in February after falling an upwardly revised 5.2% (was 5.9%) in January. On a YoY basis, retail sales fell 2.9% after contracting an upwardly revised 5.2% (was 6.4%) in January, from which they were expected to improve to a -5.4% YoY contraction.

Sweden’s GDP is now expected to grow 3.2% this year, up from the prior forecast of 3.0%, according to Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson. In 2021, GDP is now seen at 3.8%, up from the previous forecast of 3.7%. Sweden now expects that everyone older than 18 will be able to get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by August 15. It had previously planned to reach the entire adult population by mid-year.

Domestic Economy

Friday’s Producer Prices for final demand in the U.S. rose more than expected to 1.0% MoM after rising 0.5% in February, where it was expected to remain. The Cost for Goods rose the most since the index was launched in December 2009, at 1.7% MoM, aided by a 5.9% increase in energy prices. More than a quarter of the increase in goods was driven by an 8.8% increase in gasoline prices. The cost for services rose 0.7%, the third consecutive increase. Year-over-year PPI rose 4.2%, the largest 1-month increase since September 2011. As you may recall, inflation wasn’t exactly rampant after that.

Over the weekend, in a “60 Minutes” interview, Fed Chair Powell credited the vaccination rate, combined with strong monetary and fiscal policies, for supporting a brighter outlook. "We feel like we're at a place where the economy is about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly." When asked about the possibility that rates could be increased this year, Powell answered that it's "highly unlikely" such an action would be taken this year.

In the U.S. today, we will have a 10-year Treasury Note Auction and will get March’s Monthly Federal Budget Statement. A stiff drink may be needed while reading these.

Markets

Last week the Nasdaq 100 rose 3.9%, the SUP 500 2.7%, and the Dow 2.0%, while Bitcoin rose another 3.8% and the U.S. dollar index fell 0.8%, and Treasury yields were lower across the board. While the Nasdaq-100 was the worst-performing U.S. index in Q1, it has been the strongest so far in Q2 and vice versa for Energy, which was the best performing sector in Q1 and is the only sector in the red thus far in Q2. Similarly, bond yields have been declining in Q2 so far after rising through Q1.

Stocks to Watch

Alphabet (GOOGL), AT&T (T), Ford Motor (F), Samsung (005935:KS), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), and other companies are set to participate in a White House virtual summit about the global semiconductor shortage today.

Over the weekend, General Motors (GM) cut overtime production at two U.S. assembly plants that produce its highly profitable full-size pickups due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.

Shares of iRhythm (IRTC) are under pressure this morning after Novitas published Medicare reimbursements rates that are substantially lower than previous rates for ECG monitoring devices over the weekend. The reimbursement rates for codes 93243 and 93247 at $103 and $115 respectively are well below the around $300 that Novitas was historically paying.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is encouraged by the strength of its digital sales even as its dining rooms open up from coronavirus-related closures. Digital sales accounted for 46.2% of the California-based company’s sales last year, compared with 18% of sales in 2019.

Chinese regulators have slapped a $2.75 billion fine on Alibaba (BABA), accusing it of violating anti-monopoly rules and abusing its dominant market position, marking the highest ever antitrust penalty to be imposed in China. Shares rose 6.5% in Hong Kong and were up 6% in U.S. premarket trading.

Bloomberg reports Microsoft (MSFT) is in advanced talks to buy Nuance Communications (NUAN) in a deal that would value the company at about $56 per share.

Walmart (WMT) China and Dada Group (DADA) announced that they had expanded their collaboration with a focus on omnichannel consumer digitalization.

Ingersoll Rand (IR) is reportedly near a deal to sell its golf cart business to private equity firm Platinum Equity for ~$1.7 billion.

DiaSorin (DSRLF) agreed to buy Luminex (LMNX) for $1.8 billion, roughly $37 per share, in an all-cash transaction.

After months of wrangling, French waste and water management companies Veolia (VEOEY) and Suez (SZEVY)announced a merger deal worth nearly 13 billion euros ($15.44 billion).

According to Dealogic, global M&A activity jumped 114% YoY in the March quarter to reach a record of $1.43 trillion. Goldman Sachs (GS) lead with global M&A revenue of $934M, according to Dealogic, followed by JPMorgan (JPM) - both companies report their March quarter results later this week.

After today’s market close, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly results. But the quiet won't last long. Investors wanting to see who's reporting when should check out the Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

April 13: Inflation, API Crude Oil Stock report

April 14: Import/Export prices, EIA energy stock reports

April 15: Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Net Capital, and TIC flows, Foreign Bond Investment

April 16: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

April 20: API Crude Oil stocks

April 21: EIA Energy Stocks

April 22: Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

April 23: Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs, New Home Sales

April 26: Durable Goods Orders, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

April 27: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 28: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, EIA Energy Stocks, Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision and Press Conference

April 29: US GDP Q1 (advance estimate), Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

April 30: Personal Income and Spending, PCE Price Index, Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI, Univ. Michigan Consumer Sentiment

May 3: Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

May 4: Balance of Trade, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Factory Orders, API Crude Stocks

May 5: ADP Employment Report, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

May 6: Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity

May 7: Nonfarm Payrolls, Wholesale Inventories

Thought for the Day

“To be trusted is a greater compliment than to be loved.” ~George McDonald

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.