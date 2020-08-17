Daily Markets: Swath of Retailer Earnings Will Give Us Insight Into Consumer Spending

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia started the week off on a mixed note with Japan’s Nikkei falling 0.8%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7% and China’s Shanghai Composite finished the day 2.3% higher. Shares in Japan were hit by the record fall in 2Q 2020 preliminary GDP - see Data Download below - while equities in China and Hong Kong were lifted this morning by the news China’s central bank used its medium-term lending facility to inject $101 billion of liquidity into the financial systems. By mid-day trading, European equities were mostly higher despite new quarantine measures that hit travel-related stocks last week and led to the reintroduction of quarantine measures and precautionary restrictions, including the closure of nightlife in Spain and Italy.

Fresh off an executive order aimed at forcing China's privately held ByteDance to divest its U.S. operations of unit TikTok within 90 days, late last week, Trump removed a waiver that allowed certain U.S. companies to continue selling products to telecom gear maker Huawei. Despite those actions, it appears the “phase one” trade deal between the U.S. and China remains intact as the two countries agreed to postpone their widely expected weekend meeting to review initial progress under that agreement.

And while Washington has yet to strike a deal for a next round of pandemic related economic stimulus, it appears Congress will be coming back to work to address changes to postal services that could impact the 2020 presidential election. This follows the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) having sent warnings to 46 states, saying it may not be able to deliver their ballots on time for the November election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to invite the Trump-appointed postmaster general Louis DeJoy and Robert Duncan, chairman of the USPS board of governors, to testify at an “urgent” hearing on August 24. Pelosi also called for the House to return from the August recess later this week to vote on a bill that would prohibit the postal service from implementing any changes to operations or the level of service it had in place at the beginning of the year.

As we begin the week, futures point to a positive open for U.S. equities later this morning. Investors will no doubt be closely watching the S&P 500 this week as it closed on Friday just 0.6% below 3,393.52, the intraday record set in February.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan’s preliminary GDP reading for 2Q 2020 came in at -7.8% QoQ a tad worse than the expected -7.6% decline. This marked the third straight quarter of contraction and the steepest on record led by an 8.2% drop in private consumption and the 18.5% fall in exports. To give a sense as to the magnitude of the quarter’s drop, on an annualized basis, the economy collapsed 27.8% in the June quarter vs. the 2.2% decline in the March quarter.

June Industrial Production in Japan fell 18.2% YoY but rose 1.9% compared to May. This was the first increase in industrial output since February.

Domestic Economy

Friday’s July Retail Sales report was weaker-than-expected at the headline level, coming in at 1.2% MoM increase, well below the expected 2.1% increase. Digging into the details, the report was much better than the headline revealed and on a seasonally adjusted basis, July hit a new record high for sales. Ex Autos and Ex Autos & Gas sales were better-than-expected, coming in at 1.9% and 1.5% respectively, versus expectations for 1.3% and 1.0%.

In addition, June’s numbers were revised upwards, from 7.5% MoM to 8.4%, Ex Autos from 7.3% to 8.3%, and Ex Autos & Gas from 6.7% to 7.7%. Nine out of the thirteen different sectors rose on a month-over-month basis in July with Electronics and Appliances gaining nearly 23%, the biggest gainer by a factor of 4x over the next biggest sector “Miscellaneous.” Retail sales of Sporting Goods took the biggest hit, falling 5.0% and Building Materials was the second-worst, dropping 2.9%.

Overall, a rather stunning report in light of the condition of the labor market and the outlook for employment if the pandemic worsens as we head into the colder months. We have a swath of retailers posting earnings, including Walmart (WMT), Kohl’s (KSS), Target (TGT), Ross Stores (ROST), Home Depot (HD), Lowe’s (LOW), and Foot Locker (FL) that should provide further insight into the consumer spending appetites and preferences.

Friday’s report on consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan saw little change in the headline, rising to 72.8 from 72.5, but this was better than the expected decline to 72. The index remains around the lowest levels since 2012. The index for current conditions fell from 82.8 to 82.5 - a slight drop. The expectations index remains quite depressed and while business expectations 1-year outlook to have stabilized at just over 60, the 5-year out view continues to fall but remained just under 80. The index for economic policy fell 14 points from July to August and is tied for the fourth largest decline on record, erasing all improvements since the 2016 election.

Later today we will get the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index the NAHB Housing Market Index reports for August, as well as the Foreign Bond Investment, Net Long-Term TIC flows and Overall Net Capital Flows for June.

Markets

Technology shares continued to be under pressure last week and were one of the few sectors to close out the week in the red leaving Industrials, Energy, Financials, and Materials to lead the market. At this point, the tech sector in the S&P 500 is the sixth-best performing and trailing the S&P 500.

Last Thursday was the 100th trading day since the S&P 500 hit its pandemic closing low on March 23. Since then, the S&P 500 has gained 51.3%, the first time the index has seen a gain of more than 50% within 100 trading days since 1933.

The Bloomberg World Index, which is made up of over 4,000 of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, made a new all-time high last week.

Transports have gained in 13 of the last 15 trading days, aided by the largest weighted stocks in the index, FedEx (FDX), with its 18% gain over the last five trading days. That said, every stock in the index gained last week except Kansas City Southern (KSU), and the only stocks are below their 50-day moving averages were Kirby (KEX) and American Airlines (AAL).

The June quarter earnings season will unofficially end this week after Walmart reports on Tuesday. So far this quarter the overall EPS beat rate has been about 76%, with technology at the highest beat rate of 87% and real estate the lowest at 55%. The average stock reporting earnings gained 0.69% on its earnings reaction day.

Last week Treasury bond prices took a beating as the long bond’s yield rose nearly 20 basis points over the week. The yield curve also steepened rapidly, but real rates remain negative and the yield curve is not steep from a historical perspective, so inflation is still not a problem.

Stocks to Watch

Sanofi (SNY) and Principia Biopharma (PRNBB) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Sanofi will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Principia for $100 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of ~$3.68 billion.

Facebook (FB) is beginning to merge the chat function of its Instagram and Facebook Messenger services. The strategy is to improve Instagram’s message functionality to provide more emojis features, swipe-to-reply, and the ability to chat with friends who use Facebook and many other features.

Reports suggest Google (GOOGL) is in talks to invest in India-based social-media firm ShareChat. ShareChat owns the short-video app Moj as well as a regional-language social media platform that competes with the ByteDance platform Helo.

Ford Motor Company (F) announced all-new versions of the Ford F-150 and the much-anticipated Ford Bronco rugged SUV debut in New York City today.

Shares of iQiyi Inc. (IQ) were hit hard on Friday following the China-based streaming video company’s disclosure of an investigation by the SEC related to certain acquisitions and investments.

After today’s market close, Best Inc. (BEST) and Fabrinet (FN) will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump those and other upcoming reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: August 18: Building Permits, Housing Starts August 20: Philly Fed Manufacturing August 21: Manufacturing PMI, Markit Composite PMI, Services PMI, Existing Home Sales and Options Expiration August 24: Chicago Fed Activity Index August 25: Case-Shiller Home Prices, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing August 26: MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods August 27: GDP, Personal Consumption, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Pending Home Sales



Thought for the Day

“Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go.” ~ Herman Hesse

Disclosures

Ross Stores (ROST), Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT) are constituents in the Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.