Daily Markets: Strangest Earnings Season Ever Kicks Off This Week

Equity indices in the Asia-Pacific region ended Tuesday on a higher note while India's Sensex was closed for a holiday. Leading those indices higher was better than expected economic data out of China earlier today as well as the growing thought the coronavirus has approached its peak in the US as states begin to focus on how they will reopen their economies. Offsetting those positives, France cut its GDP forecast again as it extended its current lockdown until May 11, while the British government is expected to extend its lockdown until May 7, more on this below. European equity indices are mixed in mid-day trading, and US futures point to a positive start to trading when US equity markets open later this morning.

March quarter earnings season, which is likely to be the strangest one ever, kicked off this morning, and while only a handful of companies reported results from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Johnson & Johson (JNJ) fared better than feared as they wrestle with the pandemic. Candidly, we were surprised that both companies provided 2020 guidance, which puts them in the minority as others, as expected, withheld guidance or rescinded previously issued 2020 guidance.

Within the next 24-36 hours, there will be 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide. As of this morning, nearly 120,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Recent analysis by two German researches suggests that the official confirmed cases reported by around 40 governments at the end of March represents around 6% of the actual number of infections on average. The US continues to lead the world in confirmed cases with nearly as many cases as the next four nations combined - Spain, Italy, France, and Germany - with deaths at just under 24,000. On a more positive note, the daily number of new cases in the US appears to be past the peak and is starting to decline.

In the US, New York continues to be the state most affected, at over 195,000 cases, more cases than even Spain, the nation with the second-highest case count in the world. Yesterday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily briefing, "The worst is over." There are now 13 states with over 10,000 cases and 9 with over 20,000 cases. Wyoming, the state with the fewest cases, reported its first death yesterday. California, the most populous state in the country, has the fifth-highest case count and yet the fourth-lowest testing rate.

Yesterday, a Navy sailor that had been assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt died from COVID-19 related complications. This is the ship that had been captained by Brett Crozier, who was fired for making public a letter he sent to Navy officials requested that the sailors on this ship be quarantined on land to better isolate them. More than 580 sailors on board that ship have now tested positive.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island (accounting for 15.5% of the US population and 16.8% of GDP) have teamed up to develop the best strategies for stay-at-home and for opening up their economies again. Massachusetts joined them later in the day. The states of California, Oregon, and Washington, which collectively account for 15.5% of the US population and 18.6% of GDP, announced a similar pact.

Germany reported the lowest number of new cases today in over three weeks. The nation also had more recoveries than new infections today. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to announce an extension of her nation's lockdown to May 11 on Wednesday.

Russia is seeing rising cases with Tuesday marking the third consecutive increase in daily cases. Cases are doubling there roughly every four days.

For the first time in a month, Taiwan reported no new confirmed cases today, giving authorities increasing confidence that they have successfully quelled a second wave of infections.

India's Prime Minister Modi extended his country's national lockdown until May 3, as the countries case counts continue to rise. Some essential services may see a lifting of restrictions after April 20.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is struggling to control an outbreak of the virus in the holy city of Mecca, which is complicated by crowded slums and migrant labor camps. This is a tense situation because the royal family derives its power to rule from its guardianship of the birthplace of Islam - an uncontrolled outbreak here could lead to questioning that role.

Last night, in a televised address to the nation, French President Macron admitted that the government had been ill-prepared for the pandemic, and while there are signs of slowing in France, he extended the nation's lockdown for another month to May 11.

Park this one in the "Things I would have never expected" camp. A Sudanese militia that has faced international condemnation for its bloody anti-insurgency campaign in Darfur is now urging people to wash their hands. The militia now runs quarantine center, is disinfecting streets, distributing equipment, and promoting medical advice on social media.

China has approved clinical trials on humans for two more experimental vaccines to combat coronavirus. One is being developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, which is a unit of the state-backed SinoParm group. The other is being developed by Sinovac, a Beijing-based unit of Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech (SVA). In March, China's state media reported that China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences, working in conjunction with CanSino Biologics (CASBF) received approval for clinical trials on human volunteers.

As more states and nations work towards reopening their economies, the pressure is rising to find effective treatments. If a treatment were developed that could materially reduce hospitalization rates, the world could start picking up the pieces and get back to work. Without one, life cannot get back to normal as we will face the risk of another wave, as has been the case with prior pandemics.

Even the wheels of justice are being affected by the pandemic. Next month, for the first time ever, the Supreme Court will dial into a phone line to hear oral arguments. Live audio of the cases with be shared with the news media, also something that has never been done before.

If this pandemic is bringing you down, and to be honest, your authors here have had some rough days going through the data we share with you daily, a bit of Idris Elba might help .

The major equity markets lost ground yesterday but closed above their lowest for the day. The S&P 500 was unable to get above a key technical level of 2,792.69, which represents a 50% retracement of the selloff from its peak. The Russell 2000 similarly rejected the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level at 1,252.28. For technical analysts, this would imply that the markets are more likely to move lower in the coming days. There is also a lot of overhead volume from the past year in the next 100 points up in the S&P 500.

Since the Fed's announcement that it would be purchasing ETS for both investment grade and high yield bonds, the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Fund (JNK) have enjoyed gains of over 6%. These surges have led both to trade at a rather high premium to NAV, which ironically means that according to the Fed's own rules, they are not eligible for purchase until that premium dissipates. We live in interesting times.

Oil prices have continued to fall today despite the OPEC+ deal to cut production.

According to Cass Corp, freight shipments have declined over 9% YoY, contracting by levels not seen since the financial crisis. Cass's Truckload Linehaul index has contracted 6.6% YoY, again, a degree of contraction not seen since the Financial Crisis.

After the Federal Reserve expanded its bond-buying to include high-yield (AKA junk bonds) through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), US companies were able to raise more than $2 billion in debt yesterday, including companies such as cinema operator Cinemark (CNK) and Burlington Stores (BURL).

With the unprecedented levels of stimulus, the US budget deficit is expected to exceed even WWII levels this quarter, according to analysis from Nomura Securities. According to a report from Goldman Sachs (GS), US Fiscal spending in response to the pandemic is a higher percentage of GDP, by a material margin than any other nation. Roughly 2% of GDP higher than for developed markets on average and nearly 4% of GDP higher than for the Big Four Euro Area nations.

Later this morning, we'll get the March read on Import and Export Prices and the weekly Redbook retail sales report. Today there is also a G7 Video Conference meeting.

Chinese exports fell 3.5% YoY in March, a decent rebound after steep declines in January and February. For the first quarter, exports were 6.4% lower than in 2019 in yuan versus the 15.9% decline over January and February. The country recorded a surplus $18.5 billion trade surplus for March versus the $7.1 billion deficit in January and February. While according to official data, 97% of Wuhan's large factories have reopened, less than 33% of small businesses are operating. Today police had to break up a protest in one of the region's business shopping districts after retailers demanded rent relief and greater government support for private businesses.

Australia's Business Confidence just saw its largest recorded decline on record in March, falling to -66 from -4, and is at its weakest level since the survey started in 1989. The Chief Economist for the National Australia Bank reported, "We expect a recession of unprecedented speed and magnitude for the Australian economy over the next three quarters. This will see a sharp increase in employment." We expect to hear similar statements from more nations in the coming weeks.

France has once again downgraded its official economic forecast for 2020, now expected the economy to shrink by 9% with a budget deficit of 9% of GDP. This will be the nation's worst contraction since WWII and will see public debt increase to 115% of GDP from the current 100%.

Passenger count at Heathrow airport, the 7th business airport in 2019, was less than 48% of March 2019 levels. Passenger volumes in April are expected to be less than 10% of April 2019.

As if we all didn't have enough to worry about, North Korea is at it again. Today its military fired multiple anti-ship short-range cruise missiles into the Sea of Japan.

Belgium beverage company Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) cut its proposed dividend in half and rescheduled its annual shareholders meeting from the end of April to early June.

Specialty retailer Conn's (CONN) reported January quarter EPS of $0.20, missing the $0.35 consensus. Retail revenue for the quarter was $315.3 million vs. $338.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline in retail revenue reflects the 13.3% drop in same-store sales of 13.3%, which was partially offset by new store growth. Conn's offering no forward guidance as it grapples with the impact of the current pandemic.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported better than expected quarterly EPS of $2.30 vs. the $2.00 consensus. The company's Pharmaceutical business rose 8.7% YoY to $11.1 billion while its Consumer Health Business climbed 9.2% YoY, the combination of which more than offset Yoy declines at its Medical Device business. Factoring in what it currently sees as the impact of the coronavirus on its business, Johnson and Johnson now forecasts its 2020 revenue will fall 3% to be up 0.5% YoY vs. the up 5%-6% guidance issued in January. It also now sees 2020 EPS in the range of $7.65-$8.05 vs. its prior forecast of $9.00-$9.15. To help take the bite out of this downward revision, the company also announced a 6.3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.01 per share.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported March quarter EPS of $0.78, well below the expected $2.20 consensus. Revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% YoY to $28.25 billion, missing the $29.45 billion consensus. Digging into the company's earnings report, its Consumer & Community Banking net revenue fell 2% YoY; Corporate & Investment Bank net revenue fell 1% YoY with Investment Banking revenue dropping 49% YoY but offset by the 28% increase in Equity Markets revenue and 34% YoY increase in Fixed Income markets revenue; Commercial Banking net revenue fell 10% YoY; Asset & Wealth Management revenue rose 3% YoY. Of note, the company's provision for credit losses was $8.3 billion, up $6.8 billion from the prior year due to reserve builds associated with the "deterioration in the macro-economic environment as a result of the impact of COVID-19 and continued pressure on oil prices." For 2020, JPM sees net interest income of ~$55.5 billion, down from the $57 billion+ expected at its 2020 Investor Day.

Wholesale distributor of industrial supplies, Fastenal (FAST) reported largely inline March quarter results, and shared daily sales to national account customers grew 5.5% YoY during the quarter. Citing the work stoppage across its customer base and uncertainty of it coming back online, Fastenal did not provide guidance.

Shares of Roku (ROKU) moved higher in aftermarket trading last night following the sharing its preliminary figures for the March quarter that included 39.8 million active accounts, 3.1 million higher than at the end of 2019. Roku also expects first-quarter Streaming Hours will be 13.2 billion, a 49% year-over-year increase.

According to published by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), Apple (AAPL) shipped 2.5 million in iPhones in China during March, up from 500,000 in February. Mobile phone shipment in China totaled 21 million units in March, according to CAICT, a three-fold increase vs. February, but still down 20% YoY.

Lithia Motors (LAD) cut its March quarter EPS outlook and now sees EPS of $1.95-$2.00 vs. the $2.26 consensus. The revision reflects a roughly 50% drop in new and used vehicle unit sales during March. We suspect those trends have continued into April, which more than likely means further EPS cuts at the company could be possible.

Airline passenger and cargo service company Copa Holdings (CPA) reported its March traffic fell 43.4% YoY.

Reuters reports some US passenger airlines are close to accepting the terms of a $25 billion offer for government payroll aid. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs Brent McIntosh said the agency was not planning to change the terms laid out last week that would require 30% of the funds allotted to each airline to be repaid and give the US government warrants equal to 10% of the loan amount. The coming days will reveal whether United Airlines (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), and others take up the government proposal.

The restaurant focused REIT Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) shared it received 87% of rent owed in April and expects the balance to be paid before the month is over. However, the company received a "substantial number" of tenant requests for rent concessions, including from tenants that paid their April rent on time. We will continue to see how this develops.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Tesla (TSLA) is approaching landlords for rent reductions as it contends with the coronavirus shutdown.

Navistar International (NAV) has extended its production halt at an Ohio assembly plant through early May due to "component supplier disruptions." We expect we will be hearing more of this other economic and business headwind in the days to come as companies chew through existing inventory levels and are unable to refresh those inputs given the idling of the global economy.

Softbank (SFTBF) warned that it will experience its biggest ever annual operating loss.

Companies expected to report after today's market close include JB Hunt Transportation (JBHT) and United Airlines (UAL).

Dates to mark: April 15: Retail Sales report April 17: Options Expiration April 24: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



