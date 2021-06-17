Daily Markets: Stocks Weaker After Fed Decision

Today’s Big Picture

Following yesterday’s news that the Federal Reserve sees two rate hikes possible in 2023, markets in Asia-Pacific closed the day mixed with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.9%, China’s Shanghai Composite up 0.2%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gaining the same. South Korea’s Kospi finished the day 0.4% lower as did Australia’s ASX 200. By midday trading, the major European equity indices were lower across the board, and futures point to U.S. equities opening lower ahead of today’s weekly jobless claims report and Treasury Secretary Yellen’s testimony before Congress. An extreme heatwave is brutalizing the western U.S. amid the worst drought in modern history with around 40 million people expected to experience triple-digit temperatures this week and 200 million will see temperatures hit 90 degrees.

The Inflation Rate in the Eurozone rose 3.0% YoY in May, after rising 1.6% in April, matching the consensus forecast. Construction Output in the region jumped 42.3% YoY in April after climbing an upwardly revised 20% in March. Passenger car registrations in the EU jumped by 53.4% YoY to891,665 units in May but were still well below the 1.2 million cars sold in May 2019.

Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate 75 basis points, the third increase in 2021 in an attempt to tame inflation.

The Federal Reserve’s announcement yesterday on its latest rate decision, while giving no reason to believe a taper is imminent, did put the market under some stress, though it delivered a decidedly more optimistic view of the economic recovery from the pandemic. The FOMC did talk about tapering but stated that the timeline for doing so will be based on “the pace of progress, not a calendar.” The big news was the indication that policymakers believe they may have to raise rates twice by late 2023, which is earlier than had been anticipated during the March meeting. The market viewed it overall as more hawkish.

Both Housing Starts and Building Permits for May came in weaker than expected for the second consecutive month. Starts haven’t fallen far from their March peak, but Building Permits are down more than 10% from their January peak and saw declines in every region of the country.

Twenty-one Senators now support a bipartisan infrastructure package as White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain believes there is "room" for an agreement.

Later today we will get the usual Weekly Jobless Claims report as well as the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index report.

Yesterday the markets interpreted a slightly hawkish tone out of the latest Federal Reserve Open Market’s Committee decision, with a pair of rate hikes now expected in 2023. Equity markets did fall more than 1% at the session lows, but later retraced some of those losses. The Dow closed down -0.8%, the S&P 500 -0.5%, the Russell 2000 -0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite fared the best at just down -0.2%.

Treasury bonds came under pressure, particularly in the belly of the curve, with the 2-, 10-, and 30-year yields up 4,8, and 2 basis points respectively, putting yields at 0.2%, 1.6%, and 2.2% respectively. Gold fell 2.5% to a 6-week low and the VIX rose about 18, rising 16% so far this week. Despite hitting its fourteenth consecutive intraday high, crude closed lower on the day.

Facebook (FB) has been testing ads within the Oculus mobile app and they will start to appear in shooter game Blaston from Resolution Games and expand into other Oculus apps in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued yesterday to block Aon’s (AON) takeover of Willis Towers Watson (WLTW), a $30 billion deal that would create the world’s largest insurance broker, arguing that the combination would “eliminate substantial head-to-head competition and likely lead to higher prices and less innovation, harming American businesses and their customers, employees, and retirees.”

The European Union excluded ten of the major bank in the debt market from running bond sales for its €800 billion recovery fund due to historical breaches of antitrust rules. Those excluded include JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), Barclays (BCS), Bank of America (BAC), NatWest (NWG), Nomura (NMR), and Deutsche Bank (DB).

The robust housing market led Lennar (LEN) to crush May quarter earnings expectations with EPS of $2.95 vs. the $2.38 consensus. New orders of 17,157 homes were up 32% vs prior guidance of 16,500-16,700 while new orders dollar value came in at $7.6 billion, up 56%. Exiting the quarter, Lennar’s backlog stood at 24,741 homes, up 38%. In the August quarter, the company expects to deliver 15,800-16,100 homes while it expects homebuilding gross margins to continue to exceed prior guidance and be between 27.0-27.5%.

Quarterly results from The Honest Company (HNST) beat consensus expectations as revenue increased 12% YoY to $81.0 million vs. the $79.3 consensus. Digital channel revenue increased 2% YoY to $42.5 million.

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) acquired Nicola Imports, accelerating expansion in Arizona and Colorado.

Nikola Corp (NKLA) has expanded its partnership with CNH Industrial (CNHI) to produce zero-emission heavy-duty trucks powered by both battery and hydrogen fuel cells in North America and Europe.

After today’s market close, Adobe (ADBE) and Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on those reports and others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

June 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

June 22: Existing Home Sales, Weekly API Crude Oil Stock

June 23: Current Account, Markit Manufacturing & Service PMI, New Home Sales, EIA Energy Stock

June 24: Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Weekly Jobless Claims, GDP Price Index Q1, Goods Trade Balance, Corporate Profits Q1

June 25: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

“A child educated only at school is an uneducated child.” ~George Santayana

Nikola Corp (NKLA) is a constituent in the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Index.

