Daily Markets: Stocks Under Pressure As Banks Warn of Losses

Equity markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed today, with markets in India closed for a holiday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%, despite the hit to Nomura (NMR). South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%. By midday trading, equities were mixed in Europe but little changed either way. After rallying to their session highs in the final hour of trading Friday, U.S. equity futures point to a decline at the open as traders contend with the fallout of Friday’s forced block trades - see Stocks to Watch for more - amid a shortened trading week with markets closed on Friday for the Easter holiday.

According to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the U.S. isn’t ready to lift tariffs on Chinese imports in the near future but might be open to trade negotiations with Beijing. Per Chad Bown, an economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, while farm products have increased from the low point of the trade war, overall U.S. exports aren’t on track to reach the additional $200 billion in purchases over two years promised under the deal. Later this week, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to unveil his infrastructure-led stimulus program.

Coronavirus

Facebook (FB) has frozen the account of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for thirty days because he has used his account to promote a “miraculous” cure called Carvativir for the coronavirus made out of thyme and other herbs. He has often held up bottles of the concoction during his news conferences. In one briefing, he claimed that the substance “neutralized coronavirus 100%.”

According to data from John Hopkins, there are now over 127 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and 30.3 million in the US alone. Nearly 2.8 million people globally have lost their lives to Covid-19, and just under 550,000 of those were in the U.S.

Governments in Europe are warning that their hospitals risk being overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases as the region faces yet another wave, and the vaccination process is coming along much more slowly than in the U.S. Germany’s health authorities are warning that this third wave could be the nation’s worst, pushing its ICUs to the breaking point. Poland’s Prime Minister said his country is caring for more Covid-19 patients now than ever before. France’s ICUs are nearing the peak from back in November after nearly one-third of the country was locked down (again) a week ago.

Israel continues to lead the major nations of the world with respect to vaccinating its population, at 53%. The United States has administered more doses of vaccines than any other nation at 143.5 million, fully vaccinating 14.8% of its population, with over 27% having received at least one jab. The European Union, on the other hand, has administered 67.4 million doses, or just 4.0% of its population. Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi has accused drug companies of selling their vaccines two or three times over. The UK has administered 33.0 million doses to its 63.2 million people with 5.0% of its population fully vaccinated and is now easing up on its lockdowns, rescinding the national “stay at home” order, but urging that people remain “sensible.”

Despite the better-than-expected pace of vaccinations, the U.S. isn’t in the clear just yet. New York State is seeing a new surge in infections, with the number of new daily cases rising steadily since March 23.

Clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine made by the U.S.-based company Novavax (NVAX) began in India last weekend. So far, it has had an overall efficacy of 89% and has been successfully testing against the UK and South African variants.

International Economy

Ever Given, the cargo ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal, is partially floated, according to the Suez Canal Authority. In response, both copper and oil prices traded off in early trading today.

The United Nations secretary-general warned today that the world faces severe debt sustainability problems in the wake of the pandemic that have not yet been properly understood nor addressed and which threaten the stability of developing nations.

During its March meeting, the Bank of Japan left both its key short-term interest rate unchanged at -0.1% and its target for the 1-year at around 0.0%. The central bank also decided to let the band around 0% in which it allows long-term interest rates to widen in an effort to boost inflation. The long-term rate will be allowed to move up and down by 0.25% from the target instead of by 0.2%. The explicit guidance to purchase ETFs at an annual pace of roughly ¥6 trillion was removed; instead, the bank will purchase when necessary while maintaining a ¥12 trillion ceiling for annual purchases.

The Bank of England this morning reported that Consumer Credit in the UK in February fell by GBP 1.2 billion, following a GBP 2.6 billion decrease in the previous month and matching market expectations. During the month, consumers repaid net GBP 0.9 billion on credit cards and GBP 0.3 billion on other forms of consumer credit

Domestic Economy

According to Redfin Corp (RDFN), 60.9% of home offers written by its agents nationally are getting a competing bid, which is up from 59.3% in January and is the tenth consecutive month in which over 50% of offers see competition. The most competitive markets, according to a Redfin survey, were Salt Lake City (92.9% receiving competition), San Diego with 84.4%, and Phoenix with 78.1%.

The economic data docket is rather light today with just the March Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index to be had, and soon thereafter, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will give a speech on Federal Reserve Independence at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Markets

Friday was another lesson in how the markets can always surprise. An hour and a half before the markets closed on Friday, the Russell 2000 was down nearly 5% for the week, Nasdaq 100 over 1%, and the S&P was flat, but thanks to a strong finish during the last hour of trading, the S&P 500 finished last Friday up 1.7%, closing the week at a new all-time high on a closing basis. The day’s gains were relatively broad, with ten of the 11 S&P sectors closing higher and eight rising more than 1.5%. Despite falling in early afternoon trading, the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.2% on the day while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% and the Russell 2000 jumped 1.8% higher. With three trading days left in the quarter, the Russell 2000 is up 12.5% YTD, well ahead of the Dow’s 8.1% YTD move, and the YTD moves of 5.8% and 1.9%, respectively for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.

As of Friday’s close, the rolling 1-year percentage change for the S&P 500 is 75%, for the Nasdaq 100 86%, and for the Russell 2000, 125%. That was the strongest 1-year gain for the S&P 500 since the 1930s and for the Nasdaq 100 since the Dot Com bubble, and the strongest ever for the Russell 2000.

Pandemic high-flyer Peloton Interactive (PTON), after having dropped below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, closed the week just slightly above its 200-day but still well below its 50-day. Zoom Video (ZM) wasn’t so lucky, closing last week well below both.

Stocks to Watch

Archegos Capital, the family office run by Bill Hwang, was pushed to liquidate and reportedly forced to sell more than $20 billion in stocks on Friday after margin calls. Hwang formerly ran Tiger Asia Management. The ensuing billion-dollar trade blocks through Goldman Sachs (GS) and MorganStanley (MS) included ViacomCBS (VIAC), Discovery (DISCA), Baidu (BIDU), Tencent Music (TME), Vipshop (VIPS), and GSX Techedu (GSX).

In early trading this morning, Credit Suisse (CS) shares are down after the company said it was forced to exit positions after the Archegos Capital fire sale.

Nomura Holdings (NMR) announced that one of its U.S. subsidiaries could experience a significant loss arising from transactions with a U.S. client.

Visa (V) announced it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network. The USD Coin is a stablecoin cryptocurrency whose value is pegged directly to the U.S. dollar.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) unit, Janssen Pharmaceutical, inked an agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to make ~220 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the African Union's 55 member states.

Allianz (ALIZF) is reportedly looking at the potential for making an offer for Hartford Financial Services (HIG) as a rival bid to Chubb's (CB) bid.

Data from Aisle Rocket shows the cost of Facebook advertising is up 30% compared to mid-March 2020.

In the state of New York, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced an agreement on legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis. Stocks to watch on this news include Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), Village Farms International (VFF), Acreage Holdings (ACRGF), Cronos Group (CRON), Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF), Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF), and Juva Life (JUVAF).

Amazon (AMZN) subsidiary STS Lab Holdco has received the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for a PCR-based COVID-19 test. It is not clear if the company has plans to commercially rollout out the test beyond its workforce.

A February study from Hub Research indicates 77% of people saying they're watching more TV than before the pandemic, with 42% saying "a lot more." That 77% figure compares to 70% in November and 69% in July 2020. While the leader remains Netflix (NFLX), with 71% of respondents indicating they have a subscription, Amazon’s Prime Video clocked in at 51%, while Disney’s (DIS) Disney Plus registered 42% and AT&T’s (T) HBO Max tallied 31%.

Lands' End (LE) is Lands’ End Marketplace, a third-party marketplace to provide more options in retail categories that complement its current offering.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Boeing (BA) reached an agreement on 100 firm orders for 737 MAX 7 aircraft, with the first 30 scheduled to be delivered in 2022.

Reports suggest News Corp (NWS) is nearing an agreement to purchase the consumer arm of educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC).

On the Horizon

March 30: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price report, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 31: OPEC+ meeting

April 1: Weekly jobless claims, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Total Vehicle Sales

April 2: Nonfarm Payrolls

April 5: Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, Factory Orders

April 6: JOLTS Job Openings, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 7: Balance of Trade, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Minutes

April 8: Weekly jobless claims

April 9: PPI, Wholesale Inventories

April 12: Monthly Budget Statement for March

April 13: Inflation, API Crude Oil Stock report

April 14: Import/Export prices, EIA energy stock reports

April 15: Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Net Capital, and TIC flows, Foreign Bond Investment

April 16: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“A seed grows with no sound, but a tree falls with huge noise. Destruction has noise, but creation is quiet.” ~Confucius.

Disclosures

