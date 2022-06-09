Daily Markets: Stocks Try to Rebound Before Friday's CPI Print

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down, except for India’s Sensex which rose 0.77% and Japan’s Nikkei which eked out a 0.04% gain. Also flirting with neutral was South Korea’s KOSPI which fell 0.03% while Taiwan’s TAIEX dropped 0.29%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.66% and China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.76%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries led the way, closing 1.45% lower on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a modest open later this morning.

Like yesterday, we face another quiet day on the economic and earnings front, but investor conference season continues to heat up. Markets have essentially been biding their time until tomorrow when we will get May CPI and Core CPI (Ex Food & Energy) -- more on that below. Given where we are in the quarter and following sobering comments from Intel (INTC) yesterday about the macro environment, saying that it is weaker than expected, investors should be on guard for similar comments as well as reduced expectations for the current quarter.

Data Download

International Economy

China released YoY Import and Export figures for May with Exports showing growth at 16.9%, surprising massively against 5.8% estimates and up fourfold from the previously reported 3.9%. Imports also surprised at 4.1% YoY growth handily beating estimates of 1.8% and the previously reported flat (0%) activity. As the country continues to re-open post its Zero Covid policy these numbers and many others will continue to normalize.

7:45 AM ET will see the announcement of the European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate Decision. Expectations are for the bank to end its asset purchasing program and announce a plan to raise interest rates. The ECB lending rate has been held at zero since 2016 while deposit rates have been negative since 2014.

Domestic Economy

8:30 AM ET will see the release of initial unemployment claims which are expected to rise slightly to 205,000 from the previously reported 200,000.

As mentioned above, tomorrow we'll finally get the May CPI and Core CPI (Ex Food & Energy). Expectations are for a slight decrease to 8.2% from the previously reported 8.3%. The outcome of that report will could influence the speed of rate hikes, leading either to a tumultuous close if the data is hotter than expected, or a sigh of relief rally should it confirm inflation has already peaked. There is also the strong possibility we could get a “split-decision” between the headline CPI figure and the core one given the influence of record gas prices during the month, which have only escalated further so far in June.

Markets

Markets traded off yesterday with investors reevaluating the state of the economy as 10-year treasury yields rose above 3% again and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed above $120 per barrel. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.73%, the Dow dropped 0.81%, the S&P 500 Index declined 1.08% and the Russel 2000 led the way down, closing off 1.49%. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -9.43%

S&P 500: -13.65%

Nasdaq Composite: -22.75%

Russell 2000: -16.79%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -36.55%

Ether (ETH-USD): -52.40%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) and Signet Jewelers (SIG) are expected to report quarterly results.

Shares of Meta Platforms will start trading under the symbol “META” today, moving away from the FB ticker symbol.

Nio (NIO) reported March quarter deliveries rose 28.5% YoY to 25,768 vehicles, including 4,341 ES8s, 13,620 ES6s, 7,644 EC6s and 163 ET7s.

Shares of Intel (INTC) dropped more than 5% yesterday following the company’s comments that the macro environment has been weaker than expected and "the circumstances at this point are much worse than what we had anticipated coming into the quarter." Those comments will put an even greater focus on what AMD (AMD) has to say at its 2022 Financial Analyst Day that begins at 12:30 PM ET today.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) sank yesterday as the company slashed its 2022 EPS outlook well below the current consensus estimate. Scotts noted its fixed cost structure has seen significantly greater pressure due to replenishment orders from its retail partners not being what it expected since mid-May.

Shares of discount retailer Five Below (FIVE) are under pressure this morning following narrow top and bottom-line misses following its comp sales for the quarter falling 3.6% YoY. Alongside comments that the macro environment will “remain challenging” through the balance of the year, Five Below’s guidance for the current quarter was well below the consensus expectation for both revenue and EPS.

IPOs

No new IPOs are expected to start trading this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Comtech Telecom (CMTL), DocuSign (DOCU), Stitch Fix (SFIX), and Vail Resorts (MTN) are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, June 10

Japan: PPI - May

China: CPI, PPI – May

Italy: Industrial Production - April

US: Consumer Price Index - May

US: Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations - June

Thought for the Day

“Storms make trees take deeper roots.” ~ Dolly Parton

Disclosures

