Daily Markets: Stocks Stumble as Lockdowns Expand

Today’s Big Picture

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed today after yesterday’s plunge in U.S. markets. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.6%, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.5% while China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%, and its Shenzhen Component gained 1.0%. European equities have whip-sawed for much of the morning, but by midday, the main indices were all in positive territory, and U.S. equity futures point to gains at the open.

Investors’ focus today will be on the plethora of Big Tech earnings reports coming out today, particularly after the close, as well as the impact of the ongoing resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic, which we discuss below. As we expected, despite a growing number of companies reporting better than expected September quarter results, once again, companies are hedging their guidance or not providing any at all given the rebound in both coronavirus cases and new lockdown measures.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Ay corona! It’s a pandemic-driven market this week with sentiment taking a body blow yesterday when France’s President Macron implemented lockdowns again, telling the nation, “The virus is circulating at a speed that not even the most pessimistic forecasts had anticipated.” Germany also announced additional restrictions, following other European nations as the region continues to restrict activity to try and slow the spread of the virus.

In France, a national lockdown will begin tomorrow (October 30) and will last at least one month or until there are less than 5,000 cases nationwide versus the over 38,000 daily this past week. The lockdown requires people to remain inside their homes while restaurants, bars, and shops deemed nonessential will close. German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared the country’s federal and state governments agreed to a one-month shutdown of restaurants, bars, fitness studios, concert halls, and theaters, starting November 2. Hotels in Germany are barred from hosting tourists until the end of the month.

Bloomberg is reporting a vaccine to help control the coronavirus outbreak isn’t likely to be available in the U.S. until January, if then, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Over the past week, more than half a million people in the U.S. have tested positive for Covid-19, and thirty-six states have seen an increase of at least 5% in hospitalizations over the past week as health experts warn the U.S. is nearing a critical point. The number of new daily cases has increased by more than 20% over the past week.

Moderna (MRNA) confirmed that the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare of Japan (MHLW) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (TAK) have agreed to purchase and distribute 50 million doses of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

International Economy

The Bank of Japan this morning kept its key interest rate at -0.1%, as expected. Japan’s Retail Sales declined 8.7% YoY in September after falling 1.9% previously, a worse decline than the 7.7% expected. Consumer Confidence in October improved slightly to 33.6 from 32.7, still well below the 39.1 in January.

Australia saw Export Prices fall -5.1% QoQ in Q3, accelerating from the -2.4% in Q2 and the third consecutive quarterly decline while Import Prices also fell, down 3.5% from the previous -1.9%, the third consecutive quarterly decline as well.

Germany’s Unemployment Rate dropped to 6.2% from 6.3%.

Italy’s Consumer Confidence declined slightly more than expected to 102.0 from 103.3 versus the expected dip to 102.2. Business Confidence improved to 95.6 from 92.6, besting the expected decline to 91.7.

Economic Sentiment in the Euro Area for October remained at 90.9 versus the expected decline to 89.5. Consumer Confidence dropped as expected to -15.5 from -13.9. Industrial Sentiment improved more than expected to -9.6 from -11.4 versus the expected increase to -11.0. Services Sentiment worsened to -11.8 from -11.2, but the fall was not as bad as the expected drop to -14.

The 27-nation European Union is holding a virtual summit today that has evolved into a crisis meeting for tackling the pandemic while in the UK, Prime Minister Johnson is under increasing pressure to enact another lockdown as medical experts in the nation warm that the country is at a “critical stage.”

Domestic Economy

Later this morning, we will hear from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on its advance estimate for third-quarter GDP. Expectations are for a record 30% annualized growth rate following the 31.4% record contraction in the second quarter. We will also get PCE Prices for the third quarter plus the usual weekly jobless claims report. Later in the morning, we will get September data for pending home sales and the weekly EIA Natural Gas Stocks report.

Markets

Yesterday was the worst day for markets since June, as even tech was hit hard with the Nasdaq 100 down -3.9%, the Nasdaq Composite -3.7%, the Dow -3.4%, the S&P 500 -3.5%, and the Russell 2000 -3.0%. This was the fifteenth day in 2020 that the Dow has fallen at least 3%, the greatest frequency since 1933. Only 15 of the S&P 500’s constituents rose on the day while all sectors closed in the red. The VIX rose over 40, nearing June’s high.

High yield CDS widened to the highest levels since July. The iTraxx Crossover index of fallen angel CDS (those that have slipped below investment grade) had its worst day since April has also expanded to the highest spreads since July. WTI crude also had a rough day, falling 5.2% to $37.52 a barrel. The U.S. dollar was one of the few assets to rise on the day. U.S. Treasury yields have been falling this week, with the 10-year yield back

The Investment Company Institute data for the week ending 10/21 showed the trend we’ve seen all year remains intact, with Total Equity Mutual Fund and ETFs inflows were in the bottom twelfth percentile of all periods while the inflows into Total Bond Mutual Fund and ETFs were in the ninety-third percentile of all time.

Stocks to Watch

Key earnings reports investors will want to watch before US equity markets open this morning include Comcast (CMCSA), Church & Dwight (CDH), International Paper (IP), Kellogg (K), Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), Shopify (SHOP), and Yum! Brands (YUM).

Shares of Pinterest (PINS) rose more than 28% in extended trading yesterday after beating estimates for third-quarter sales, which increased 58% to $443 million versus estimates for $383.5 million. Monthly active users (MAUs) rose 37% during the quarter to 442 million, and the company issued an “informal” forecast for 60% sales growth in the current quarter.

DuPont (DD) reported Non-GAAP September quarter EPS of $0.88, $0.13 ahead of the consensus forecast as revenue for the quarter came in modestly better than expected. Growth in Electronics & Imaging was more than offset by sales declines in the other segments, primarily due to the impact of the global pandemic. For the full year 2020, the company sees adjusted EPS in the range of $3.17-$3.21 vs. the $3.03 consensus on net sales of $20.1-$20.2 billion vs. the $20.2 billion consensus.

Spotify (SPOT) missed September quarter revenue and EPS expectations despite total monthly active users (MAUs) climbing 29% YoY to 320 million and Premium Subscribers rising 27% YoY to 144 million. For the current quarter, the company sees total MAUs of 340-345 million, total Premium Subscribers of 150-154 million, and total revenue in the range of €2.00-€2.20 billion.

Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) reported stronger than expected results for its September quarter as US comparable store sales increased 0.9% during the quarter. Dunkin’ International 3Q 20 systemwide sales decreased by 14.9% YoY, driven by sales declines in Latin America, Asia, and South Korea, offset by an increase in the Middle East. As of the week ending October 24, 2020, Dunkin’ U.S. quarter-to-date comparable store sales were positive in the low-single digits for open stores. The company reminded investors that it had held preliminary discussions to be acquired by Inspire Brands, but as yet, no agreement has been reached. Given the ongoing discussions, the Board of Directors has decided to defer action with respect to a cash dividend for the current quarter.

Airbus (EADSY) reported a €3.43 EPS loss for the first nine months of 2020 nine-month results as revenue for the period fell 35% YoY due to a ~40% drop in aircraft deliveries YoY. Given the continued impact of COVID-19 on the business and the associated risks, no new guidance is issued on commercial aircraft deliveries. Airbus targets at least breakeven free cash flow before M&A and customer financing in the current quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for the September quarter. Total volumes grew by 1.9% in 3Q20, with own beer volumes up by 2.6% and non-beer volumes down by 2.5%. Combined revenues of its global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois, and corona, increased by 6.8% globally and by 8.1% outside of their respective home markets in 3Q20. Given the pandemic, the company’s Board determined it would be prudent and in the best interest of the Company to forgo the interim 2020 dividend payment.

Samsung (SSNLF) reported September quarter reported revenue rose 8% YoY to reports Q3 results KRW 66.96 trillion. Sales of Samsung smartphones jumped nearly 50% during the September quarter as the rollout of its latest Galaxy Note series and a new foldable device reignited demand for premium handsets that had flagged during the coronavirus pandemic. Phone shipments totaled 88 million units, while tablet PCs reached 9 million during the period. Demand for memory exceeded expectations in the September quarter, benefitted by rush orders from Huawei Technologies ahead of US sanctions. The company warned its earnings in the current quarter will decline as the strong growth in its mobile and memory business that helped its September quarter results will ease amid intensifying competition and weakening demand.

Nokia (NOK) reported September quarter EPS €0.05, matching consensus expectations despite revenue falling 6.9% YoY to €5.29 billion vs. the expected €5.41 billion consensus. Exiting the quarter, Nokia had 101 commercial 5G deals and 36 live network deployments. For 2020, the company sees EPS of €0.20-€0.26 vs. €0.24 consensus.

September quarter results at Visa (V) came in better than expected, led by a 4% YoY increase in payments volume (constant dollars) with cross-border volume declining 29% and processed transactions up 3%. For its coming fiscal 2021, the company sees net revenue growth falling in the first half and rebounding significantly in the second half but noted the impact of spikes in COVID infections, the timing reopening of borders, the easing of friction in crossing borders, and its impact on cross-border travel recovery could impact that outlook.

Leaning into the pandemic led acceleration of digital shopping, BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) has extended its buy online, pick up in-club service to include fresh and frozen grocery items.

L’Oréal (LRLCF) signed a license agreement with Dutch Biotech Micreos that will give it access to its endolysin, a type of active protein that can target only unwanted bacteria in the skin flora while sparing the good ones.

American Public Education (APEI) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rasmussen University, a nursing and health sciences-focused institution serving over 18,000 students at its 24 campuses across six states and online.

LVMH (LVMUY) confirmed it will acquire Tiffany & Co. (TIF) for $131.50 per share in cash.

The semiconductor industry merger frenzy is set to continues as reports suggest Marvel (MRVL) is close to a deal to purchase Inphi Corp. (IPHI) for as much as $10 billion. Inphi primarily serves the communications and datacenter markets.

Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), and Twitter (TWTR) testify before the Senate Commerce Committee today.

After today’s market close, Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Facebook (FB), Shake Shack (SHAK), Starbucks (SBUX), Twitter (TWTR) and several dozen other companies will report their quarterly results. Investors looking for more data on those and other upcoming reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

October 29: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, GDP, Personal Consumption, Pending Home Sales October 30: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE Deflator, Employment Cost, MNI Chicago PMI, University of Michigan October 31: Boo! November 3: Election Day in the US November 17: Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.



Disclosures

