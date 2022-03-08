Daily Markets: Stocks Struggle to Find Footing as Russia-Ukraine Remains in Focus

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading down across the board with the exception of India’s Sensex which gained 1.10%. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.09%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.39%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.71%, Taiwan’s TAIEX closed off 2.06% and China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 2.35% on the day. By mid-day trading, Major European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

With equities facing a day for economic and earnings reports, the day’s move in the markets will likely be subject to the latest Russia-Ukraine headlines. Investors will also be calculating the impact of quarter-to-date moves in key inputs ranging from oil, natural gas, and other commodities. While energy stock are having their moment in the sun as natural gas and oil prices have soared due to sanctions in place on Russia, their benefit equates to pain points for a number of other industries. As we see in Stocks to Watch with Alaska Air (ALK), we are only now seeing companies starting to discuss those impacts on their cost structure. We expect more to follow in the coming days, which should translate into lower EPS expectations for the S&P 500 for the first half of 2022.

Data Download

International Economy

Germany and Spain released January Industrial Production numbers with both advancing as compared to the previously released figures. Germany posted YoY 2.7% growth compared to 1.1% and Spain grew 4.0% as compared to the previously reported 2.7%

Taiwan reported February CPI at 2.4%, lower than the previously reported 2.8% and under the estimates of 2.7%.

Reuters reports European Union leaders will agree at a summit this week to phase out the EU's dependency on imports of Russian gas, oil, and coal. Other reports indicate the EU is mulling over plans to jointly issue bonds to fund energy and defense spending to help deal with the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Domestic Economy

This morning at 8:30 AM ET will see the release of January Trade Balance figures with expectations of an increase in imports pushing the difference to $86 billion from the previously reported $80.7 billion figure.

Later this morning at 10:00 AM ET January MoM Wholesale Inventories will be released with expectations pointing to 0.80% growth, matching the previous figure.

Over the past week, the price of gasoline has spiked to levels not seen since 2008, with the national average price per gallon passing $4.00.

Markets

The continued Russia-Ukraine war and the accompanying increase in oil prices fueled concerns over a slowdown in consumer spending as gas prices take a bite of consumer wallets. Oil prices retreated on the news that the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine agreed to meet on Thursday. Even so, markets declined with the S&P 500 losing 3.0% and the Nasdaq Composite 3.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 2.4% and the Russell 2000 2.5%.

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) will be among the handful of companies reporting their quarterly results.

Apple (AAPL) will hold its “Peak Performance” event at 1 PM ET today, at which the company is expected to unveil several new or updated products including a 5G iPhone SE, an Apple Silicon powered iPad Air, and a new “Mac Studio” desktop computer.

Following the upward move in oil and fuel prices, Alaska Air shared it now expects its first quarter economic fuel cost to be $2.60 to $2.65 per gallon versus prior expectation of $2.45 to $2.50 per gallon. The airline also trimmed its capacity outlook for the year, and now expects capacity to be down 3%-5% in the first half of 2022.

Papa Johns (PZZA) announced its first collection of 19,840 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of nine on-trend bag designs inspired by the pizza delivery hot bag. The NFTs will drop on several dates throughout early March. Why 19,840? Papa Johns was founded in 1984.

Samsung Electronics (SSNGY) confirmed it suffered a cybersecurity breach that exposed almost 200 gigabytes of internal company data, including source code for the operation of its Galaxy smartphones. Reports indicate the attacker was LAPSUS$, the same hacking group that recently stole proprietary information from Nvidia (NVDA).

Google (GOOGL) announced it would buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant (MNDT) for $5.4 billion in cash and is expected to fold the company into its cloud business.

Shell plc (SHEL) apologized for buying a heavily discounted consignment of Russian oil and announced it was withdrawing from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons. Other companies announcing a halt to their Russian businesses include Estee Lauder (EL) and IBM (IBM) while Procter & Gamble (PG) announced it will discontinue all new capital investments in Russia.

TechCrunch reports online mortgage lender Better.com is poised to lay off roughly 50% of its staff of about 8,000 this week.

Dollar General (DG) announced a series of new financial services, including Dollar General's exclusive spendwell banking platform, a buy-now, pay-later test program with Sezzle and new FIS Worldpay card reward points payment options.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Bumble Inc. (BMBL), Casey’s General Store (CASY), DoubleVerify (DY), MongoDB (BDB), and Stitch Fix (SFIX) are expected to be among those companies reporting their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, March 8

China: New Loan Growth – February

Japan: Leading Indicators (Preliminary) – January

Germany: Industrial Production - January

US: Wholesale Inventories – January

Wednesday, March 9

Japan: 4Q 2021 GDP

China: CPI and PPI - February

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: JOLTS Job Opening Report – January

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, March 10

European Central Bank Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – February

US: Hourly Earnings – February

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 11

Japan: Real Household Consumption Expenditures - January

Germany: CPI – February

UK: Industrial and Manufacturing Production - January

US: Michigan Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – March

Thought for the Day

“To find yourself, think for yourself. ” ~ Socrates

Disclosures

