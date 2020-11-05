Daily Markets: Stocks Spiking Higher Amid Political Uncertainty and Expected Gridlock

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished trading today on a strong note, led by the 3.3% move higher in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 2.4% improvement in South Korea’s Kospi. Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.7% as its October Services PMI came in better than expected, and China’s Shanghai Composite closed the day 1.3% higher. Equities in Europe were trading higher with roughly half the trading day left, and U.S. futures point to a strong open later this morning, continuing the market rally of the last few days and keeping stocks on track for their best week since April. The positive market sentiment likely reflects the growing view that a 2020 U.S. election Blue Wave will not occur, reducing the prospects for higher taxes and greater regulation plus renewed commitments for a U.S. fiscal stimulus plan before the end of 2020.

While investors and pundits continue to wait for clarity in the 2020 presidential election, later today, the Federal Reserve will conclude its latest monetary policy meeting, and we strongly suspect Fed Chairman Powell will stick to the Fed’s script of easy monetary policy given the lack of progress as yet on a potential fiscal stimulus deal out of Washington. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his top priority remains passing a new economic stimulus bill before the end of the year. However, as we’ve seen in recent weeks, it takes two sides to do the fiscal stimulus tango, and it appears McConnell is softening his position on the Democratic demand for state and local aid. Now to see if Washington can get its act together and bring at least some holiday cheer.

Coronavirus

As the U.S. equity markets enjoy the strongest performance in months despite the political uncertainty, the U.S. saw more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time, according to data from John Hopkins University; other sources have seen the milestone breached earlier. Sticking with just the John Hopkins data, the country saw 102,800 new cases yesterday as the total number of confirmed cases approaches 9.5 million. The 7-day rolling average for new cases is just under 90,000, making new highs on a nearly daily basis.

More than 52,000 people in the U.S. are hospitalized with Covid-19, the highest number since August 6. There were over 1,000 deaths from the virus on both Tuesday and Wednesday as the overall death toll nears 234,000.

International Economy

Australia’s Exports rose 4% MoM in September, up from August’s -4.1% decline, while imports fell -6%, after August’s +1.3% increase.

Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI continued the growth we saw yesterday in Asia in contrast to the slowing or contraction in Europe and the US, rising to 47.7 (still contraction), but up from 46.9 in September.

Germany Factory Orders rose just 0.5% MoM in September, slowing from the +4.9% increase in August, and well below the +2.0% expected.

The Bank of England this morning decided to keep its key interest rate at 0.1%, as expected, and increased its bond-buying program by a larger-than-expected £150 billion to £875 billion. The central bank now expects to see the economy contract by 11% in Q4 2020, much worse than the 5.4% contraction forecast back in August.

Construction PMIs in Europe for October saw a worsening contraction in the sector, with the Euro Area dropping to 44.9 from 47.5. France fell to 42.7 from 47.3. Germany dropped to 45.2 from 45.5. Italy slid into contraction at 48.1 from expansion territory at 51.2 in September. The UK dropped to 53.11 from 56.8, remaining in expansion territory.

Retail sales in the Euro Area fell 2% MoM in September after rising 4.2% in August. On a YoY basis, sales rose 2.2%, slowing from the prior 4.4% growth. France’s Retail Sales declined 4.5% MoM after rising 7.1% in August, putting them at 2.7% growth YoY, down considerably from the 6.4% YoY prior pace.

Domestic Economy

So far, the election results have pointed to the worst polling error in modern history. As Yogi Berra was known to say, “It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future.”

Yesterday’s ADP National Employment Report for October came in well below expectations as the private sector added just 365,000 new positions versus the 600,000 expected, delivering the weakest gain since July. Services accounted for almost all of the job creation at 348,000. The hospitality industry added 125,000 (34.2% of total), education and health services added (21.6%), and professional business services added (16.4%). Gains so far have reversed slightly more than half of the 22 million positions lost in just the first two months of the pandemic.

Yesterday’s October ISM Service sector report was the inverse of the better-than-expected manufacturing report. Services came in even weaker than the expected decline to 57.5, dropping to 56.6 from 57.8, the lowest level of the index since May, and the slowest of the recovery. Breadth was also weak, with just six out of the ten sub-indices rising on the month. Overall, conditions have continued to improve, but at a significantly slower pace in October.

Yesterday’s Total Vehicle Sales in the US declined to 16.2 million in October from 16.34 Million the prior month.

This morning’s Challenger Job Cuts report for October found employers announced just 80.6k job cuts in October, well below the 118.8k in September. While a definite month-over-month improvement, October’s cuts are still 60% higher than the same month in 2019. In 2020 through October, there have been a record 2.16 million job cuts announced, 320% more than the 515k for the same period in 2019.

Later today in the U.S., we will get the FOMC Interest Rate Decision, the usual weekly Jobless Claims reports, Nonfarm Productivity for Q3, and Unit Labor Costs in Q3, as well as the usual weekly EIA Natural Gas Stock report.

Markets

The saying goes that equities climb a wall of worry, and apparently, that also goes for political uncertainty. Equities were seemingly pleased to have no clear winner in the presidential election as the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.9%, its best day since April, and the S&P 500 gained 2.2%, both delivering their highest-ever post-election gains. The Dow rose 1.3%, but the small-cap Russell 2000 was mostly unchanged at +0.1%, and the S&P 600 fell 1.0%. With safe haven assets like gold falling, big tech and work-from-home was loving life with Amazon (AMZN) gaining 6.3%, Alphabet (GOOG) rising 6.1%, Peloton Interactive (PTON) up 6.6%, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) up 8.1%, and Facebook (FB) up 8.3%. Healthcare and Communication Services were the two strongest S&P 500 sectors, closing up 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively.

Since it is 2020 after all, while the S&P rose more than 2% yesterday, the was more volume in declining securities on the NYSE yesterday than advancing. That’s never happened before.

It wasn’t just equities that celebrated the utter lack of clarity and likelihood of an even more divided federal government. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury bond ETF (TLT) gained 2.2% yesterday, its best day since April 15. The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) had its best day since June, rising 1.5% and breaking its recent downtrend.

Stocks to Watch

Frozen food company Nomad Foods (NOMD) reported mixed September quarters with EPS above the consensus forecast while its top-line missed expectations despite rising 6.7% YoY. Organic revenue for the September quarter was 5.4%, and the company sees organic revenue in the current quarter coming in at a high-single-digit percentage range.

Alibaba (BABA) reported the September quarter EPS of RMB 17.97 vs. the consensus of RMB 13.75. Revenue for the quarter rose 30.3% YoY to RMB 155.06 billion, roughly in line with the consensus forecast. Annual active consumers on the company’s China retail marketplaces reached 757 million; mobile MAUs on our China retail marketplaces reached 881 million in September 2020, an increase of 7 million vs. the June 2020 quarter and 757 million exiting the year-ago quarter. On November 11, the company will hold its 12th annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival that will feature over 250,000 brands and debut two million new products.

Hanesbrands (HBI) reported stronger than expected September quarter results; however, the company guided the current quarter EPS in the range of $0.25-$0.30 vs. the $0.45 consensus. Revenue for the December quarter is expected to be in the range of $1.60-$1.66 billion, below the $1.71 billion consensus. Included in that sales outlook is approximately $50 million of protective garment sales and approximately $10 million of foreign exchange benefit.

Papa John's (PZZA) reported September quarter EPS that matched the $0.35 consensus forecast as revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% YoY to $472.9 million vs. the $466.15 million consensus. Global restaurant sales growth for the quarter was 21.6% YoY with comparable sales up 23.8% in North America and up 20.7% Internationally during the quarter. As of September 27, 2020, there were 5,360 Papa John’s restaurants operating in 48 countries and territories.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) shrugged off the 22.9% YoY drop in September quarter revenue to deliver far better than expected EPS for the quarter. Spurring the quarter’s revenue, its e-commerce sales rose ~ 60% QoQ, sales were positive in Mainland China across all luxury houses, and global retail sales were positive at Versace (yeah yeah, we know) during the September quarter. Given the lack of visibility surrounding the progression of the pandemic, macroeconomic fundamentals, and tourism flows, Capri did not offer forward guidance.

Qualcomm (QCOM) handily beat the September quarter consensus expectation led by its 35.1% YoY revenue increase to $6.5 billion. Chipset shipments for the quarter were a robust 162 million vs. the 155.3 million consensus and Qualcomm’s guidance of 145-165 million. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $7.8-$8.6 billion with EPS in the range of $1.95-$2.15. The company now has over 700 5G designs announced or in development and is maintaining its bias toward the high end of its previous forecast of 175-225 million units for calendar 2020 5G handsets. In calendar 2021, Qualcomm forecasts 450-550 million 5G handsets.

RF semiconductor company Qorvo (QRVO) topped consensus expectations for its September quarter on the top and bottom line. The company projects a robust end-market demand to continue into the December quarter.

YETI Holdings (YETI) bested consensus expectations for the September quarter and lifted its revenue and EPS outlook for the current one above the consensus. The company’s DTC channel net sales increased 53% to $363.1 million vs. $237.2 in the year-ago quarter, driven by both Drinkware and Coolers & Equipment. Wholesale channel net sales decreased by 7% YoY $352.9 million, primarily driven by Coolers & Equipment. For the current quarter, Yeti guided EPS in the range of $0.57-$0.60 vs. the $0.56.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported its October total comps rose +14.4% YoY (+16.5% excluding gas/FX) vs September’s YoY gain of +15.5% (+16.9% excluding gas/FX). On a geographic basis, excluding gasoline and FX, the company’s U.S. comp sales rose 16.4% in October, Canada +15.2%, and Other International +19% while its e-commerce sales rose 91.0% YoY. Costco exited the month with 800 warehouse locations.

Fitbit (FIT) reported Q3 non-GAAP loss of $(0.03) vs the $(0.12) consensus led by the 4.8% YoY increase in revenue $363.9 million vs the $299.1 million consensus. Devices sold fell to 3.3 million vs. 3.5 million a year ago. The average selling price was $104 per device, up 8% YoY largely due to higher-priced smartwatches and consumer demand for the highest-priced new smartwatch, Fitbit Sense). Given the pending acquisition by Google, the company did not issue guidance.

Hyatt Hotels (H) reported a wider than expected bottom-line loss for the September quarter as comparable system-wide RevPAR decreased 72.0% YoY. Preliminary October 2020, comparable system-wide RevPAR estimates reflect a modest sequential improvement compared to a decline of 70% YoY. As of October 31, 2020, 94% of total system-wide hotels (92% of rooms) were open, but the company expects demand to remain uneven over the coming months. Based on third-quarter 2020 demand levels, Hyatt believes it has adequate existing liquidity to fund operations for over 36 months.

September quarter results at ePlus (PLUS) crushed top and bottom-line expectations and shared its Technology and Financing businesses is seeing an increase in demand for financing from several customers and expects this trend to continue across its customer set.

Hologic (HOLX) reported stronger than expected September quarter results with organic revenue growth of 72.5% YoY (70.9% in constant currency) led by strong sales of COVID tests, which more than offset declines in other businesses. The company expects its COVID testing led strength to continue in the current quarter while its other businesses continue to recover.

Shares of Ping Identity (PING) fell in aftermarket trading last night despite a September quarter beat given the softer than expected outlook for the current quarter. For the September quarter, Ping’s revenue fell 3% YoY to $59.9 million, 92% of which was subscription based. The company sees revenue for the current quarter in the range of $67-70 million vs. the $68.4 million consensus with a total ARR of $255-257 million. Early this morning, Ping announced it had acquired Symphonic, that company that uses dynamic authorization for protecting APIs, data, apps, and resources through identity.

After today’s market close, ADT (ADT), Alarm.com (ALRM), AMN Healthcare (AMN), Axon (AAXN), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Cloudflare (NET), Electronic Arts (EA), Monster Beverage (MNST), NortonLifeLock (NLOK), Peloton (PTON), Planet Fitness (PLNT), Roku (ROKU), SailPoint (SAIL), Square (SQ), Uber (UBER) and several dozen other companies will report their quarterly results. Investors looking for more details should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 6: US October Employment Report, Wholesale Inventories, Consumer Credit

November 9: Mortgage delinquencies and foreclosures

November 10: Apple (AAPL) event, NFIB Small Business report, JOLTS Report

November 11: MBA Mortgage Apps

November 12: CPI, Weekly Jobless Report, Real Hourly Earnings, Bloomberg Comfort, Budget Statement

November 13: PPI and University of Michigan Sentiment

November 16: Empire State Manufacturing

November 17: October Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Capacity Utilization, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

November 18: US October Housing Starts, Building Permits, MBA Mortgage Apps

November 19: Weekly jobless report, Philly Fed Outlook, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Activity

November 20: Options Expiration

November 23: Chicago Fed National Activity, Preliminary Markit PMIs

November 24: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

November 25: Personal Income/Spending, PCE, Retail Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, University of Michigan Sentiment, New Home Sales

November 26: Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

Thought for the Day

“Every time we have an election, we get in worse men, and the country keeps right on going. Times have proven only one thing, and that is you can't ruin this country even with politics.” ~ Will Rogers

