Daily Markets: Stocks Slip as Investors Brace for Trump's U.S.-China News Conference

Today’s Big Picture

All week long, we’ve been watching tension between the US and China escalate. As markets look to close out the month of May today, they are bracing for President Trump’s expected press conference on the US response to China's controversial national security bill for Hong Kong. Ahead of the presser, Trump has shared the US will issue a tough response, which may include revisiting some of Hong Kong’s economic and trade privileges with the US. The pre-press conference uncertainty, and what the presser could bring is weighing on equities today. Odds are the fallout from the president’s comments mean the month of May, which started on a strong note, helping equities clawback March quarter losses, finishes the month with a whimper.

On the housekeeping front, your authors will be taking a much-needed break next week, which means we will be (hopefully) tan, rested, and ready when Daily Markets returns on Monday, June 8th.

Data Download

Coronavirus

As of Friday morning, there were 5.91 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, and over 362,000 lives lost to COVID-19. The United States has over 1.77 million cases, and more than 103,000 lives lost. The UK has the second-highest loss of life at just under 39,000. Brazil has the second-highest case count at nearly 440,000.

Russia reported a record number of deaths from the coronavirus today.

International Economy

South Korea saw Industrial Production fall 4.5% YoY in April, down from the prior 7.4% increase and much worse than the 0.5% contraction expected. Retail sales fell 2.2% YoY, up from the prior 8% contraction. Manufacturing Production fell 4.7% YoY, down from the prior 8% increase, and Construction Output fell 2.7% YoY, down from the previous 2.2% expansion.

The data out of Japan overnight was overall worse than the already grim levels expected. The unemployment rate rose to 2.6% from 2.5%, below the 2.7% expected. Core CPI rose 0.2%, up from the prior 0.1% decline, and higher than the expected fall to -0.2%. Retail sales in April fell 13.7% YoY, down from the prior 4.7% contraction and worse than the 11.5% decline expected. Industrial production fell 9.1% MoM, down from the prior 3.7% contraction and far worse than the 5.1% decline expected. Consumer Confidence rose modestly to 24 in May from the record low 21.6 in April. Housing starts contracted 12.9% in April YoY, down from the prior 7.6% contraction and worse than the 12.1% contraction expected.

Sweden’s economy bucked the economic contraction trend in Europe for the first quarter with its no-lockdown strategy. The country’s GDP rose 0.1% in Q1 QoQ. Expectations are for a 7% contraction in GDP in 2020, worse than Denmark and Norway, but better than many of its European friends to the south.

Germany’s retail sales fell 6.5% YoY in April, down from the prior 1.2% contraction, but better than the 14.3% contraction expected. Import prices fell 7.4% YoY in April, down from the prior 5.5% contraction.

France’s Final GDP for Q1 saw it contract 5.3% QoQ, better than the 5.8% contraction initially estimated. This is the nation’s biggest contraction since Q2 1968. With contracting GDP in Q4 2019, France is already officially in a recession. Preliminary inflation for May is 0.2% YoY, down from the prior 0.3% where it was expected to remain. Household consumption fell 20.2% MoM in April, down from the prior 16.9% contraction and worse than the -15%expected. This is the biggest decline in household consumption since the start of the series in 1980. PPI in France fell 2.9% MoM, down from the prior 1.7% contraction.

Italy’s Final GDP for Q1 came in at 5.3% contraction, down from the prior -0.2% in Q4 2019 and worse than the earlier estimate of -4.7%. This is the country’s worst contraction since records began in 1996 and puts the economy back to the same size it was 20 years ago. Italy joins France in an official recession, its fourth recession in just over 10 years. Italy’s preliminary inflation rate for May dropped to -0.1% YoY, from the prior 0%.

Eurozone companies increased their bank borrowing by 73 billion in April, the fastest pace since the financial crisis. This follows a record-high €121 billion increase in March.

The UK’s car production in April wins the OMG data point of the month, down 99.7% YoY in April from the 37.6% contraction in March. Ouch.

Domestic Economy

Over the ten weeks ending May 23, there have been 40.8 million initial jobless claims, which is 24.8% of the civilian labor force as of February 2020. Over March and April, the civilian labor force shrank by 4.9%, which is nearly 3x larger than the previous biggest contraction on record from back in 1968, according to data from the Federal Reserve, with the series going back to 1948. It is astounding to see equities so strong when nearly 1 in 4 Americans has lost their job in the past ten weeks.

Durable goods orders were down 44% annualized in the three months ended April over the prior three months. Durable goods shipments were down 30.1% 3-month/3-month annualized. Non-defense capital goods fared better, with shipments down 11.6% and ex aircraft down 9.9%. Core durable goods orders fell 33.6% in the three months ending April over the prior three months annualized. Core durable shipments fell 31.4%. Manufacturers' inventories are a record 2.2x sales in April.

The Bureau for Economic Analysis updated Q1 data yesterday, revising consumption higher and inventories lower. The end result is GDP for the first quarter falling 5.1% SAAR. Consumption to 4.7% off GDP and inventories cut 1.4%.

Later today we will get April’s Personal Spending and Income report, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, and Chicago PMI as well as the usual Baker Hughs Weekly Rig Count. Federal Reserve Chair Powell will be speaking today at 11 am ET.

Markets

The equity markets lost all of their gains for the day after President Trump said, “Tomorrow we’re going to be having a press conference on China. We’ll be making decisions, and we’ll be discussing them tomorrow.” The Dow fell 0.6% on the day, the S&P 500 closed down 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.5%. The breadth of the rally off the market lows has been impressive with nearly half of the S&P 500 trading above their 200-day moving averages.

Stocks to Watch

Mobile game company Glu Mobile (GLUU) boosted its outlook for both the current quarter and 2020. For the current quarter, the company now sees bookings in the range of $162.5-$167.5 million vs, its prior guidance of $150-$155 million. In terms of 2020, Glu’s new bookings forecast calls for $502.5-$512.5 million, up from $490-$500 million.

Big Lots (BIG) shares are moving higher this morning as the company crushed quarterly consensus expectations. Comp-store sales for the quarter rose 10.3% while its e-commerce comps rocketed 45% higher YoY. The company previously withdrew its 2020 guidance but shared it sees comp-store sales growth for the current quarter in line with the prior quarter.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported quarterly results that topped consensus expectations led by total adjusted comparable sales that rose 7.8%. US adjusted comparable sales for the quarter were up 8.0%, while those in Canada rose 3.0%, and E-commerce channel growth topped 66% for the quarter.

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) traded off following the company’s quarterly earnings topped expectations but the company guided the current quarter below expectations and cut its outlook for revenue, EPS, and cash flow for the year. For the full year, the company now sees revenues around $20 billion vs. $20.75 billion consensus and EPS of $2.93-2.95 vs. the $3.07 consensus.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) topped quarterly expectations as its comp sales rose 2.6% YoY vs. the expected -13.9%. The company says the large e-commerce business had breakout comp growth in the second half of the quarter and continues to accelerate.

Cloud-based security company Zscaler (ZS) topped expectations for its April quarter as revenue rose 40% YoY and calculated billings grew 55% YoY. Exiting the quarter, the company’s deferred revenue was just under $301 million, up 42% YoY. The company issued upside guidance for both its current quarter as well as the full year 2020. Alongside, its earnings Zscaler also shared it has acquired Edgewise Networks.

Identity service company Okta (OKTA) bested consensus expectations for its April quarter with revenue up 46% YoY. The company announced a new native integration with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services Single Sign-on and shared expectations for a net loss of $0.01-$0.2 per share in the current quarter vs. the -$0.09 consensus.

Shares of cloud infrastructure company VMWare (VMW) climbed in after-hours trading last night as the company served up a crushing quarterly EPS blow relative to consensus expectations. Revenue for the quarter rose more than 11% YoY to $2.73 billion vs. $2.62 billion consensus. Subscription and SaaS revenue for the first quarter was $572 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year.

Dell (DELL) topped EPS expectations for its April quarter despite revenue that was little changed YoY. The quarter benefitted from customers needing “to put business continuity, remote working, and learning plans into practice.” During the quarter Dell saw orders with banking and financial services, government, healthcare, and life sciences customers up 15%-20%.”

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) missed quarterly revenue and EPS expectations as comp sales fell 35.3% compared to +1% in the year-ago quarter. Ulta withdrew its guidance in mid-March and did not provide an outlook alongside its earnings report. The company did share plans to reduce new store openings vs. prior plans.

Nordstrom (JWN) also missed consensus expectations for its April quarter top and bottom lines. Revenue fell 39.5% You to $2.03 billion, missing the $2.27 consensus. Full-price net sales dropped 36% YoY while off-price sales fell 45% YoY as store closures took their toll on the quarter. On a positive note, the company’s e-commerce business experienced significant growth in new customers of more than 50%. Nordstrom began reopening stores in early May with approximately 40 percent of its fleet now open.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) announced it would acquire privately-held ThousandEyes, which has an Internet and Cloud intelligence platform that delivers deep visibility and insights into the digital delivery of applications and services over the Internet. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

After today’s close investors there are no companies expected to report their quarterly earnings. Investors that want to get a jump on those and other corporate earnings reports coming at us next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: June 1: Markit and ISM Manufacturing PMI for May June 2: Markit and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for May and Factory Orders June 4: Challenger Job Cuts for May and Nonfarm Productivity for Q1 June 5: Nonfarm payrolls for May June 9: NFIB Business Optimism Index and JOLTS report June 10: Federal Reserve Interest rate decisions June 11: PPI June 12: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report



Thought for the Day

“Good communication is just as stimulating as black coffee, and just as hard to sleep after.” ~ Anne Morrow Lindbergh

Disclosures

