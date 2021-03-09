Daily Markets: Stocks Rise as Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of Auction

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished today’s trading mixed with Japan’s Nikkei finishing up 1.0% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Rose 0.8% but China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.8% and South Korea’s Kospi slumped 0.7%. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were up across the board and following a move lower in the 10-year Treasury yield early this morning US futures point to a strong market open later this morning, especially so for technology stocks.

Treasury yield watchers will want to monitor the Treasury Department over the next few days as it will be auctioning off a total of $120 billion in 3-year, 10-year and 30-year maturities from today through Thursday with the largest offering of $58 billion in 3-year notes starting today. Some fixed income investor may recall that on February 25 the auction of $62 billion of 7-year notes saw a yield well above the when-issued price accompanied by the weakest bid-to-cover ratio on record. That ignited a sharp selloff in Treasuries. As we head into what will be a widely watched auction series, the 10-year and the 30-year yields are at the highest levels since the start of the pandemic.

At 10 AM ET today, the Senate Banking Committee will hold another hearing, entitled, "Who Wins on Wall Street? GameStop, Robinhood, and the State of Retail Investing." Given a Deutsche Bank survey that found retail investors intend to put more than a third of their stimulus checks into the stock market - a potential inflow of ~ $170 billion - today’s Senate hearing could be the sleeper hit of the day. In terms of the Biden $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, following passage in the Senate over the weekend, the House looks to be on track to pass the latest version of the bill later this week.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan saw Household Spending fall 6.1% YoY in January after a 0.6% prior decline and blowing away (to the downside) expectations for a 2.1% decline. Average cash earnings fell 0.8% YoY, improving from the prior 3% YoY decline. The final estimate for Q4 GDP came in at a 11.7% annualized pace. Machine tool orders for February jumped 36.7% YoY after rising 9.7% in January, crushing the expected 10% increase.

Australian Business Confidence Index for February rose to 16 from 12.

Germany’s Exports rose 1.4% MoM (seasonally adjusted) in January after rising 0.4% the prior month and compared to expectations for a 1.2% decline. Imports fell 4.7% MoM (seasonally adjusted) in January after being unchanged the prior month and compared to expectations for a 0.5% decline.

Italy’s Industrial Production fell 2.4%YoY in January after falling 1.6% in the prior month and versus expectations for a continued acceleration to the downside, with a 4.2% decline.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday the US Census updated wholesale sales data form January, which saw sales surging with inventories up 1.3%, the fastest pace since December 2018. That said, inventories continue to rise slower than sales, with the inventory/sales ratio of both wholesalers and durable goods at multi-year lows through January.

Later today we will get the NFIB Business Optimism Index for February, which was at 95 in January. We will also get the usual weekly Redbook report and the weekly API Crude Oil Stock report.

Markets

Following a trading session that closely resembled a teeter-totter, the S&P 500 closed down 0.5% yesterday, its sixth losing day out of the past eight, and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.4%, putting it in correction territory, as the rotation out of growth stocks and into value/cyclical stocks continued. As of last night’s market close, the Nasdaq 100 was now more than 2 standard deviations below its 5-day moving average, putting it well into oversold territory. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.0% on the day and is now more than 1.5 standard deviations above its 50-day moving average, while the Russell 2000 gained 0.5%. In terms of S&P 500 sectors, 7 of the 11 closed in positive territory, but the aforementioned rotation weighed on the information technology and communication services sectors.

With the announcement that the Senate passed the $1.9 trillion Covid rescue package over the weekend, (it is expected to pass the House and will clearly get the President’s signature) the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to a new 52-week high, closing at 1.59%. However, the 10-year breakeven inflation rate (which is nominal yield less real yield) closed lower on the day, which indicates that the rising rates were not driven by inflation fears. The spread between the 30-year and 10-year, which tends to rise with inflation fears, has also been declining. On the other hand, the spread between the 2-year and 5-year has continued to rise, which indicates that concerns are more about rate hikes than inflation.

The US dollar rose to its highest level in over three months, with the Bloomberg USD index closing at its highest level since November 13.

Stocks to Watch

TrendForce found Apple (AAPL) and the 77.6 million iPhones it produced during 4Q 2020 allowed it to reclaim the title of top global smartphone manufacturer during the quarter. The runner-up was Samsung (005930:KS) and the 67 million units it produced during the quarter. With regard to Apple, mark your calendars as industry chatter suggests the company will hold its next event on March 23.

Thor Industries (THO) reported January quarter EPS that smashed the consensus forecast as revenue for the quarter rose 36.1% YoY to $2.73 billion vs the $2.55 billion consensus. While the company did not issue formal guidance it shared that its outlook “ is for continued strength in the RV industry, but we still must manage through temporary supply chain issues which may limit the level to which we can increase output in the near term.” We’d note the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) recently updated its 2021 forecast which projects total North American wholesale RV shipments will grow by ~24% in 2021 to ~533,400 units vs. 430,412 units in 2020.

Acer (ACEYY) reported its February revenue rose 80.9% YoY to NT$20.32 billion, bringing its YTD revenue to $43.81 billion, up 76.8% YoY. Breaking down its February revenue, Acer’s Gaming line rose 91.3% YoY; Chromebooks +631.3%; Monitors +56.7%%; Desktops +34.3% and Creator PCs +288.4%.

At the Deutsche Bank Investor Conference, AT&T (T) reiterated it continues to expect wireless service revenue growth in the 2% range in 2021 as the company continues to add customers and connected devices on its network, subscribers continue to migrate to higher ARPU unlimited plans, and churn improves. He also expects modest wireless EBITDA growth in 2021.

Del Taco (TACO) reported December quarter results that bested consensus expectations led by the 3.8% increase in system-wide comp sales for the quarter. During the final quarter of 2020, two franchised restaurants opened and two franchised restaurants closed leaving the company with a system-wide total of 596 restaurants consisting of 295 company-operated and 301 franchised restaurants.

Benefits technology platform company Benefitfocus (BNFT) reported December quarter EPS that topped consensus expectations on revenue that fell 12.5% YoY to $76.2 million, beating the $74.83 million consensus. For the current quarter the company sees EPS of ($0.16) - ($0.10) vs. the ($0.12) S&P Capital IQ Consensus with revenue in the range of $59-61 million vs. the $64 million consensus. For 2021 Benefitfocus forecasts revenue of $254-260 million vs. the $276.7 million consensus.

Reports suggest Gap (GPS) is in talks to revamp its Chinese business, including possible sale of certain assets.

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) reported consolidated occupancy for February with 70.1% for month-end compared to 70.4% in prior month while weighted average occupancy stood at 69.4% (vs. 70% in prior month). The company has now seen consecutive monthly move-in growth since November. COVID-19 cases in its communities have declined over 95% since the peak. 98% of its communities have hosted their second vaccine clinic, and over 350 communities have hosted their third vaccine clinic, with more clinics being held daily.

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) has teamed up with Desay SV Automotive to launch a dual-screen virtual smart cabin domain controller to enable safer driving.

Smith Micro Software (SMSI) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Avast’s Family Safety Mobile Business. The acquisition encompasses Avast's portfolio of mobile parental controls services including location features, content filtering and screen time management.

After processing billions of dollars through RippleNet and On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), Ripple and MoneyGram International (MGI) have opted to end their partnership agreement. Ripple owns 6.22 million MGI shares (8.6% of outstanding MGI shares), plus a warrant to purchase 5.95M more MGI shares. and Ripple announced it is selling up to 4 million of its MGI shares.

Telecommunications company Vodafone Group (VOD) could raise up to 2.8 billion euros by floating infrastructure unit Vantage Towers in what may be Europe's largest IPO of 2021.

Walmart’s (WMT) Sam’s Club is now selling the Echelon Fitness Sport-s Connected Bike, an alternative to the bike created by Peloton Interactive (PTON) and priced at $799 plus the cost of membership. The bike was created exclusively for Sam's Club,

Fiber-based engineered materials company Glatfelter Co. (GLT) announced effective March 15 it will increase prices for all Composite Fibers products by up to 8%, or as customer contracts permit.

The Transportation Security Administration reported US airlines carried an average of more than 1 million passengers a day in the past week, the highest non-holiday total since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Following the cancellation of 2020's event, the GSM Association has announced that it intends to resume its annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in June. The organization expects the in-person event to attract around 50,000 visitors to Barcelona in June.

After today’s market close, AeroVironment (AVAV), H&R Block (HRB), and several other companies are slated to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get the skinny on those reports and those to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

March 10: Consumer Price Index, EIA Energy Stocks, Monthly Budget Statement

March 11: JOLTs report for January, weekly jobless claims

March 12: Producer Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing, Net Capital Flows

March 16: Retail Sales, Export/Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, EIA Energy Stocks

March 18: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

March 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

March 23: Apple (AAPL) event?

Thought for the Day

“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” ~ JK Rowling

