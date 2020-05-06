Daily Markets: Stocks Rise Ahead of April Jobs Data

Today’s Big Picture

It feels a bit like Groundhog Day today for the equity markets, as they are yet again being propelled by further talk over re-opening economies around the world and the continued rebound in oil prices. Asian equities finished the day mostly higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng leading the charge, up 1.1%. European equities are mostly higher as well and US futures point to a positive start for the day’s trading.

Shortly after today’s Daily Markets note is published, investors will receive the April ADP Employment Change report, and yes it is expected to be bad with the consensus forecast calling for job losses near 21 million. Not only will investors use this report to gauge what’s to come with Friday’s April Employment Report, but the details are also likely to showcase the damage done by the current pandemic. Even as the equity markets continue to look forward, this piece of rear-view mirror data could very well hit investors like a glass of ice-cold water to the face.

And in sticking with the Groundhog Day theme and the still-present pandemic lockdown for many of us, your authors can only quote from the wise words of Phil Connors (played by the ever-awesome Bill Murray) - “Don't mess with me, pork chop. What day is this?"

Data Download

Coronavirus

The world is nearing 3.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and almost 260,000 deaths. The US has nearly 1.24 million cases and just under 73,000 deaths. A key model used by the US administration projects that deaths could be nearly double this number by the summer. Germany saw a slight uptick in infections and deaths as it attempts to restart its economy. Doctors in France have discovered a new case of the coronavirus back in late December in a man who was hospitalized near Paris, the earliest identified case outside of China.

Rick Bright, the former head of the US government biomedical research agency, filed a whistle-blower complaint, which alleges he was removed from his position in retaliation for pushing for a more aggressive response to the coronavirus pandemic. In an 89-page document filed with the US Office of Special Counsel, he accused the US government of ignoring his warnings and engaging in cronyism. This comes as the Trump administration is considering disbanding the White House’s coronavirus task force.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was dealt another blow yesterday as two East Coast businessmen were charged with fraudulently claiming they had dozens of employees to apply for over $500,000 in loans under the PPP.

An Amazon (AMZN) employee at a facility in Staten Island, New York has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of the company’s employees who have been killed by the virus to three. This facility had become a focus for worker activism after the virus spread among the company’s logistics operations.

International Economy

Yesterday Germany’s Constitutional Court, Karlsruhe, issued a judgment that rocked the European Union. The court ruled that the European Court of Justice acted outside its mandate when its ruling allowed the European Central Bank’s Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP), which is part of its Expanded Asset Purchase Programme (EAPP), the ECB’s version of quantitative easing. The court’s judgment is that the program violates the principle of proportionality, which means the ECG has three months to provide a proportionality assessment that justifies its €2.6 trillion bond purchases. The short version of what this means was best described by Clemens Fuest, head of Germany’s Ifo economic Institute when he said the court’s ruling, “reads like a declaration of war.” The former vice-president of the ECB Vítor Constâncio said on twitter, “New court cases will come immediately in Germany against PEPP.” PEPP is the ECB’s new €750 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme.

The ECB’s governing council met last night to discuss this bombshell of a ruling and assured markets that it will keep doing what its been doing. The European Commission’s spokesman, Eric Mamer reasserted the primacy of EU law and that its rulings are binding on all national courts. The bottom line is that Germany has long been at odds with its more-indebted, slower-growing neighbors to the south. The ECB’s QE program began during the Great Financial Crisis and yet Germany’s Constitutional court issues this ruling this week, in the midst of a global pandemic which has resulted in massive damage to the economies of those very same neighbors who are arguing for greater unity in addressing the economic damage. We are seeing a whole new level of infighting which will once again bring into question the durability of the European Union and with it, the euro fell against the dollar and the spread between Italian bonds and German bonds widened.

Retail Sales in Australia rose 8.5% MoM in March after a 0.6% increase in February. This was the biggest monthly increase in retail sales on record as lockdowns led to panic buying of food and other essentials.

German new manufacturing orders fell 15.6% MoM in March, much worse than the 10% fall expected after a 1.2% decline in February. This was the steepest decline in factor orders going back to at least 1991. The IHS Markit Services PMI for Germany hit a record low of 16.2 in April, with new orders and employment falling at a record pace.

Tourist arrivals in Spain fell 64.3% YoY in March, the biggest one-month decline on record. As if that wasn’t bad enough, IHS Markit Services fell to 7.1 in April from 23 in March. This was yet another record low.

Not to be outdone, Italy’s IHS Markit Services PMI dropped to 10.8 in April, also a record low, but better than the expected decline to 9. Both business activity and new business fell at the sharpest pace in over 22 years of data collection. The rate of job losses accelerated to the high pace in recorded history.

France’s IHS Markit Services PMI, guess what hit a new record low in April of 10.2. This was the steepest contraction on record with new orders falling to an all-time low and export sales also falling at the fastest pace on record. Sentiment also hit a new record low. Retail sales in France fell at a record 17.4% MoM in March.

Retails sales in the Eurozone contracted 11.2% MoM in March, the largest decline on record going back to 1995, and much sharper than the 10.5% contraction expected. On a YoY basis, sales fell 16%, also the sharpest decline on record. Excluding food, sales volumes contracted by 23% in March with a nearly 40% drop in spending on footwear and clothing.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s ISM Non-Manufacturing Index came in better-than-expected, dropping 10.7 points to 41.8 in April versus expectations for 38, the largest one-month decline ever recorded. This was the fifth-lowest level in the survey’s history, going back to 1998 and the weakest level since March 2009. This was also the first contraction (a level below 50) since December 2009. Various sub-indices also saw their largest-ever one-month decline including Business Activity, which experienced a 22-point decline that was nearly double the prior record, New Orders that also hit a record low, and Employment.

Yesterday we also learned that the US trade balance narrowed slightly in March after February’s biggest deficit in years. The bilateral trade deficit between the US and China is now the narrowest in almost twenty years thanks to collapsing imports into the US. In fact, the value of imports from China has fallen by 50% over the past two years.

The New York Fed yesterday release its quarterly snapshot of consumer credit for the first quarter, before the effects of the pandemic were felt, which saw a 5.0% annualized increase in household debt across all types of debt: credit card balances declined slightly, outstanding mortgage balances rose 5.1% YoY, auto loans increased by 5.2% YoY, and student loans were up by 3.3% YoY. Delinquency rates for student loans remain the highest of all at 10.8%, with credit cards second at 9.1%, followed by auto at 5.1%, HELOCs at 1.2%, and mortgages all the way down at 1.1%. Looking at who can access credit, it is all about the high-700s scores with a record low share going to sub-780 borrowers.

On a positive note, consumers had at the end of Q1, ample credit reserves on both HELOCs and credit cards to help weather the pandemic shutdowns. The percent of consumers under collection was also at a record low as was the number of bankruptcies.

US-facing economic data out today includes the weekly reports for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and EIA Crude Oil Inventories. Ahead of Friday’s April Employment Report that is expected to show a loss of 20-21 million jobs, investor attention, and microscopes will be out for the April ADP Employment Change report.

Markets

The major US equity indices started out strong yesterday, but then gave back much of their gains late in the session with the S&P 500 closing up 0.9% after having lost around 1% in the final hour of trading. The Nasdaq 100 gained 1.1%, the Dow 0.6% while the VIX lost 4.4% to close at 31.2.

The S&P 500 now trades at 20x forward earnings estimates, higher than its recent peak of 19 in February 2020 and its highest level since 2002. Who would have guessed that would happen as the US faces one of if not the biggest quarterly contraction in GDP in its history. All that fiscal and monetary stimulus is at least keeping Wall Street happy. Main Street may have a different view.

Those negative oil prices have quickly turned around, with front-month contracts up 150% in just ten days, the best percentage return for a two-week period on record.

Stocks to Watch

The New York Times (NYT) reported better than expected March quarter results with revenue and EPS topping consensus forecasts. The company sees total subscription revenues in the current quarter increasing in the mid- to high-single digits YoY, with digital-only subscription revenue expected to increase in the high-twenties. In terms of advertising revenue for the current quarter the company sees total advertising revenue falling 50%-55% YoY, including a 40%-45% drop in digital advertising “largely due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Papa John’s (PZZA) missed expectations for the March quarter despite delivering global restaurant sales growth of 4.3% YoY. Comp sales at domestic company-owned restaurants rose 6.1% YoY, 5.1% at North American franchised restaurants, and 2.3% system-wide at its international locations. Of the company’s approximately 2,100 international franchised stores, approximately 375 are temporarily closed, principally in Europe (140 stores), Latin America(130stores), and the Middle East (95 stores) in accordance with government policies. Despite seeing a pick up in carry-out and delivery at both its domestic and international locations, given uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic Papa John’s has withdrawn its 2020 guidance.

Shopify (SHOP) crushed March quarter revenue and EPS expectations as its gross merchandise volume for the quarter was $17.4 billion vs. the expected $16.83 billion consensus and $11.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. Given the accelerated shift to online shopping during the pandemic, Shopify noted the number of new stores created on the Shopify platform grew 62% between March 13, 2020, and April 24, 2020, compared to the prior six weeks. On April 1, Shopify suspended the financial expectations it had provided in February for the full year 2020.

CVS Health (CVS) delivered a top and bottom-line beat for its March quarter and issued inline EPS guidance for 2020 even though it withdrew its detailed guidance. For the March quarter, front store revenues increased 8.5% YoY while prescriptions filled grew 8.2% YoY.

As expected revenue and earnings tumbled as a result of the pandemic at Walt Disney (DIS), which missed EPS expectations for its March quarter, but topped the consensus revenue forecast. Revenue at the company’s Media Networks, Studio Entertainment, and Direct to Consumer & International were all up YoY, while revenue at its Parks, Experiences & Product business fell 10% YoY. After being closed since January 25, Disney will re-open its Shanghai Disney park on May 11 at no more than 30% capacity, masked guests, and temperature checks at the gate.

We expect investors to closely watch the coming weeks at Shanghai Disney as it could offer a path forward for the gradual reopening of the company’s other parks. As of May 4, the number of Disney+ subscribers was 54.5 million globally, up from 33.5 million at the end of the March quarter, and the service will soon be launching in Japan, and the Nordic region; Belgium, Luxembourg, and Portugal in September and Latin America toward the end of 2020. To preserve cash during the pandemic, Disney announced it will not pay its first-half dividend.

Quarterly results at plant-based protein company Beyond Meat (BYND) topped revenue and EPS expectations. On a YoY basis, revenue in the quarter jumped 141% led by US retail sales that were up 190% YoY while foodservice related revenue doubled YoY. Management confirmed the pandemic “is having and will continue to have a negative impact in the short term,” and withdrew its 2020 guidance.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) served up better than feared quarterly results with EPS $0.04 ahead of consensus expectations on in-line revenue for the quarter. Comp sales for the quarter fell 12.9%. Currently, 32 locations across the Company’s concepts, including three Cheesecake Factory restaurants, are temporarily closed with the remaining locations shifted to an off-premise only operating model. Off-premise sales accounted for approximately 22% of Cheesecake Factory sales during the quarter. Per the company, on average, open Cheesecake Factory restaurants are cash flow breakeven at the $4 million level under the off-premise model. The company did not issue formal guidance for the balance of 2020.

Nordstrom (JWN) announced plans to permanently close 16 full-line stores and other restructuring efforts that will save approximately $150 million, roughly 30% of the company's previously announced plans for net cash reductions of more than $500 million. A quick note to shoppers, because of the phased re-opening of its stores, the company is shifting its Anniversary Sale event from July into August.

B&G Foods (BGS) reported better than expected March quarter results and while it did not offer formal guidance, management shared its belief that net sales and adjusted EBITDA for full-year fiscal 2020 will materially exceed guidance provided in February 2020.

Chinese Electric Vehicle company NIO Limited (NIO) delivered 3,155 vehicles in April 2020, up 105.8% MoM, and almost 181% YoY. As of April 30, cumulative deliveries of the ES8 and the ES6 reached 38,906 vehicles, of which 6,993 were delivered in 2020.

Given its view that the spread of the coronavirus and the necessary containment measures to seriously dampen demand across all major markets over the entire year,” BMW AG (BMWYY) trimmed its 2020 automotive earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) forecast to 0%-3% vs. its prior forecast of +2-4%. This includes an operating loss in the current quarter as coronavirus lockdowns continue in large markets for the company such as the US and Britain.

Beverage and snack company PepsiCo (PEP) boosted its quarterly dividend by 7% to $1.0225 per share, up from the prior $0.955 per share. Office Depot (ODP) announced it will suspend both its share buyback plan as well as its dividend. Wendy’s (WEN) declared a new $0.05 per share quarterly dividend, down from its the prior $0.12 per share.

After today’s market close, American Water Works (AWK), AvalonBay (AVB) CenturyLink (CTL), Equinix (RQIX), Fortinet (FTNT), GrubHub (GRUB), Hyatt Hotels (H), Lyft (LYFT), Noodles & Co. (NDLS), Nu Skin (NUS), Sonos(SONO), Square (SQ) and Twilio (TWLO) among others, will be reporting their quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports and the sea of others to be had later today should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: May 7: Nonfarm Productivity, Unit Labor Costs, Consumer Credit May 8: Nonfarm Payrolls for April, Wholesale Inventories and Trade Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 12: NFIB Small Business Confidence Report, Hourly Earnings, Budget Statement May 14: Retail sales for April, Industrial Production, JOLTS, University of Michigan Consumer Confidence May 21: Existing homes sales and Philly Fed Outlook May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day May 26: Chicago Fed Activity, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing May 27: Fed Beige Book May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



Thought for the Day

“Some people never go crazy. What truly horrible lives they must lead.” ~ Charles Bukowski

