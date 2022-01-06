Daily Markets: Stocks Recalibrate After Fed Takes More Aggressive Turn

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed down today, with the exception of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which closed up 0.72%. Korea’s KOSPI and India’s Sensex indexes slid 1.13% and 1.03%, respectively while Taiwan’s TAIEX dropped 0.71% and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.25%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures currently point to a mixed open.

Today, investors will continue to digest the Fed’s December FOMC meeting minutes that suggested a more aggressive return to normalized monetary policy than previously expected. Economic data since that meeting supports the notion of a strong economy that is dealing with persistently higher than targeted inflation offers the Fed ample cover fire to step up its timetable. We’d note the possibility of the quicker-than-expected timetable is weaving through the market at a time when fresh highs have been reached in recent days, stoking investors' questions over what’s likely to come next. Clues to that answer could be found in the upcoming December Employment Report and the December quarter earnings season, as well as the next iteration of the Fed’s Beige Book that will be published later this month.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended Pfizer’s (PFE) booster for 12-15 year olds 5 months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series.

Italy has announced that after February 15 any citizen over the age of 50 that has not been vaccinated will be barred from returning to work. The country already had testing mandates in place for private sector workers and vaccination mandates for healthcare workers and teachers. This new rule is currently slated to expire in June of this year so is clearly targeted at the current omicron wave sweeping the globe.

Dealing a blow to the struggling cruise industry, in response to the surge in omicron cases, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) canceled sailings on eight ships. The CDC recently launched investigations into onboard cases on more than 90 ships, and last week advised people to avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status.

Reports suggest the NFL is considering moving Super Bowl 56 site from California to Texas because of coronavirus restrictions in California.

International Economy

Germany’s Manufacturing Orders for November showed a turnaround posting 3.70% growth surprising 1.7% over expectations and flipping from a 5.80% decrease in the previous reading.

Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for November surprised slightly at 23.70% coming in higher than both the previous reading of 21.9% and expectations.

Later today Japan will be releasing Real Household Income and Consumption figures for November. The previous readings showed a 0.40% increase in household income but a 0.60% drop in consumption.

Domestic Economy

Following yesterday’s barn burner of a private sector jobs report issued by ADP, today brings the latest weekly initial & continuing jobless claims data, November Factory Orders, the December ISM Non-Manufacturing Index report, and the Chicago PMI data for December.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who has been nominated for the vice chair role, will appear before Congress next week for their nomination hearings before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

Markets

Following the revelation contained in the December FOMC meeting minutes released yesterday that the Fed is leaning toward reducing the size of the Fed's balance sheet at a faster pace than during the previous normalization period, with the commencement of a balance sheet runoff likely closer after the first rate hike, versus waiting nearly two years after the first hike in the last normalization episode. Adding to that train of thought, the ADP Employment Report showed 807K private sector jobs were created during December, substantially stronger than the expected 400K.

In response to that more aggressive than expected stance, all the major U.S. stock market indices closed in the red despite positive moves earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 both fell 3.3%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.9%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.1% lower. Even though all 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in the red, growth stocks, in particular, were hard hit.

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets open for trading, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), ConAgra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), Helen of Troy (HELE), Lamb Weston (LW), Sanderson Farms (SAFM), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will report their quarterly results.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported total December comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 11.5% vs. the 11.7% consensus. Adjusted comp sales in the U.S. rose 11.5% YoY, and e-commerce sales for the month grew 17.8%. Total sales for the month rose 16.4% YoY to $22.24 billion.

Semiconductor foundry company United Microelectronics (UMC) reported its net sales for December 2021 grew 32.65% YoY to NT$20.28 billion.

LGI Homes (LGIH) announced it closed 1,004 homes in December, a total of 2,526 home closings in the fourth quarter and a record 10,442 home closings for the full year 2021.

Amazon (AMZN) has announced that in addition to its development partnership with EV manufacturer Rivian (RIVN) that it is pursuing a similar arrangement with traditional auto manufacturer and owner of Chrysler, Dodge, and other brands, Stellantis (STLA).

Seeing Machines Limited (SEEMF) announced a collaboration with Ambarella (AMBA) to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System and occupant and driver monitoring system solutions to the market.

Eaton (ETN) announced it has acquired Royal Power Solutions, a manufacturer of electrical connectivity components used in electric vehicle, energy management, industrial, and mobility markets.

Turtle Beach (HEAR) issued downside guidance for 2021 with revenue of ~$365 million, at the low end of its prior guidance range of $365-$380 million, and below the $371.5 million consensus.

Mattel’s (MAT) Barbie brand and French luxury fashion label, Balmain, will partner to launch a new global ready-to-wear fashion and accessories collection.

AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS (VIAC) jointly own the CW Network and are reportedly exploring a sale for either a large stake in or the entire broadcast network. This comes as AT&T is in the midst of spinning off and merging its WarnerMedia business with Discovery (DISCA).

TC Energy (TRP) has temporarily shut its base Keystone pipeline system due to unplanned maintenance that began last night as a result of extremely cold temperatures. According to the company, attempts to restart the 590K bbl/day pipeline have been challenged by far-below normal temperatures at its Hardisty terminal in Alberta.

IPOs

Near-term the IPO calendar is pretty thin and readers looking to dig more into it should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Duck Creek Technology (DCT), PriceSmart (PSMT), and WD-40 (WDFC) are on the docket to report their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

January 7: Germany – Industrial Production – November

January 7: Eurozone – Business Climate, Consumer Confidence, Economic Confidence, CPI – December

January 7: Eurozone - Retail Sales - November

January 7: US - Employment Report – December

January 7: US - Consumer Credit – November

Thought for the Day

“It is important that you not believe your own publicity. Be grateful for whatever praise you receive but take it with a grain of salt.” ~Betty White

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.