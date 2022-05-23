Daily Markets: Stocks Look to Start Week on Stronger Footing

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed and somewhat muted as compared to recent volatility. India’s Sensex closed down 0.07% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.09% while China’s Shanghai Composite and Taiwan’s TAIEX eked out gains of 0.01% and 0.07%, respectively. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.11%, Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.31% and Japan’s Nikkei led the way closing ahead 0.98%. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive market open in what is poised to be a rather quiet morning for economic and corporate earnings-related news. That will change as we move through the week, receiving the Flash May PMI data and another round of retailer and chip company earnings.

Amid the relative quiet, investor focus will drift to the potential for renewed lockdowns in China and the fresh logs piled on geopolitical fires. Over the weekend, Beijing reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases for its current outbreak, and questions over what this could mean for the expected emergence from lockdown targeted for June 1 are likely to emerge. Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo earlier today, President Biden shared that the U.S. remains committed to the “One China Policy” as well as its commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and its “commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself.” In terms of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, U.S. military and diplomatic officials are weighing plans to send special forces troops to Kyiv to guard the newly reopened embassy. Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow on Saturday as Russia intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbas region and stopped providing gas to Finland.

Data Download

International Economy

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany unexpectedly rose to a 3-month high of 93 in May, besting the expected reading of 91.4 vs. April’s 91.9 figure. Both current conditions (99.5 in May vs 97.3 in April) and expectations (86.9 vs 86.8) improved. The Ifo Expectations Indicator for Germany rose to 86.9 in May from an upwardly revised 86.8 in April, marking the highest reading in the last three months.

Domestic Economy

We have another quiet day on the economic data front. While we would suggest readers enjoy the temporary silence, we would also point out the coming days will bring some key pieces of economic data that will help reveal the health of the global economy and whether inflationary forces have begun to trail off.

Markets

Friday’s late claw back that saw the S&P 500 close fractionally higher was widely attributed to a combination of option expirations and dip buying. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also eked out a tiny gain while the Nasdaq Composite and the Russell 2000 finished 0.30% and 0.17% lower, respectively. Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in positive territory, including health care and real estate with both registered gains for the day over 1%. Including Friday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -13.97%

S&P 500: -18.14%

Nasdaq Composite: -27.42%

Russell 2000: -21.02%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -35.70%

Ether (ETH-USD): -46.06%

Stocks to Watch

The Wall Street Journal reports Broadcom (AVGO) is in advanced talks to buy VMware (VMW) in what could be a cash and stock deal.

Airbus SE’s (EADSF) corporate-jet division is more optimistic about prospects for this year, even as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Chinese coronavirus lockdowns weigh on sales.

Daimler Truck AG (DDAIF) acquired an approximately 10% stake in the German high-tech machine manufacturer Manz AG based in Reutlingen. Manz supplies essential equipment for battery pilot line and becomes strategic partner of Daimler Truck.

Following company speculation that erupted on Friday, American Axle (AXL) shared that “While our long-standing policy is to not publicly comment on market rumors and media speculation, we feel it is important to clarify that we are not engaged in a process to sell the company. We are currently focused on executing our stand-alone strategy.”

IPOs

No initial public offerings (IPOs) are expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Advance Auto (AAP), Heico (HEI), Nordson (NDSN), and Zoom Video (ZM) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly earnings reports. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, May 24

Japan: Markit/JMMA PMI Manufacturing (Preliminary) – May

Eurozone: S&P Global Markit Composite PMI (Preliminary) – May

UK: CIPS Manufacturing & Services PMI (Preliminary) - May

US: S&P Global Composite PMI (Preliminary) – May

US: New Home Sales – April

Wednesday, May 25

Japan: Leading Index (Final) – March

Germany: GDP (Final) – 1Q 2022

Germany: Gfk Consumer Confidence – June

France: Consumer Confidence - May

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Durable Orders – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC May 2022 Meeting Minutes

Thursday, May 26

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: GDP (Second Preliminary Reading) – 1Q 2022

US: Pending Home Sales – April

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 27

US: Personal Consumption and Income – April

US: Michigan Sentiment Index (Final) – May

Thought for the Day

“The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient.” ~ Warren Buffett

