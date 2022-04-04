Daily Markets: Stocks Hope to Start Week on Positive Note

Today’s Big Picture

The Asian-Pacific equity indexes that were open ended today’s session up across the board, as Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.25%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries 0.42%, Korea’s KOSPI 0.66% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and India’s Sensex ended the day ahead 2.10% and 2.25%, respectively. Taiwan’s markets were closed to mark the Children’s Day holiday, and Shanghai markets were closed for the Quinming (“Pure Brightness”) Festival, otherwise known as Tomb Sweeping Day, a day of remembrance. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

With a light day for economic data and earnings, equities look to continue the positive momentum from Friday’s start to the new quarter even as the Russia-Ukraine war looks to continue. Over the weekend, Russia’s chief negotiator rejected the idea of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that the two sides remain at odds when it comes to territorial disputes. Other reports indicate Russia is redeploying troops to eastern Ukraine. Following reports of the discovery of mass graves and other atrocities, the White House, UK, and European Union are mulling additional sanctions against Russia.

As investors recalibrate the expected duration of the war and factor in the impact of greater sanctions, they will also be adjusting expectations for more lockdowns in China as coronavirus cases reportedly continue to surge. As that unfolds, researchers in the UK have been studying a new omicron variant dubbed “Omicron XE” which, while showing a similar case growth rate to previous variants, has yet to yield enough cases to draw concrete conclusions regarding “transmissibility, severity or vaccine effectiveness.”

Data Download

International Economy

This morning saw the April update of Eurozone economic sentiment from independent research institute Sentix which continued its downward assessment to -18 which almost doubled the estimate of -9.2. This level hasn’t been seen since October 2019 (-16.75) but is still far away from the 2020 lows of almost -43.

China confirmed plans to revise confidentiality rules in regard to overseas listings in a move that could help Chinese companies avoid being delisted in the U.S.

Domestic Economy

10:00 AM ET will see the release of MoM February Factor Orders and Durable Goods Orders. Factory orders are expected to have contracted 0.20% compared to the previously reported 1.40% growth and forecasts call for Durable Goods Orders to remain unchanged from the preliminary -2.20% decline.

The House might vote next week on a small-business pandemic aid package that would provide $42 billion for additional restaurant relief and $13 billion for other “hard-hit” industries. Democratic leaders are reportedly whipping the bill to see if there are enough votes to pass it.

Markets

U.S. equity markets started the new quarter on a positive note with the S&P 500 closing 0.3% higher on Friday despite a more inverted Treasury yield curve. The Nasdaq Composite also added 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Russell 2000 outperformed with a 1.0% gain. Including Friday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -4.2%

S&P 500: -4.6%

Nasdaq Composite: -8.8%

Russell 2000: -6.9%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -3.7%

Ether (ETH-USD): -8.2%

Stocks to Watch

Twitter (TWTR) shares are rocketing higher this morning on the news Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% passive stake in the company. The question is whether Musk will indeed be a passive investor or accumulate enough shares to become an active one? And staying on the Musk theme: Over the weekend, Tesla (TSLA) reported it delivered 310,048 cars during the March quarter. While up 67.8% from 184,800 vehicles shipped in the same period last year, shipments in the March 2022 quarter missed the consensus forecast of 317,000 vehicles. Shipments also rose about 0.5% from Q4, when the company delivered its previous record of 308,600 vehicles.

Volvo (VLVLY) reported its sales declined 22.1% to 58,677 units in March, impacted by shortages of a specific semiconductor. The company shared that recharge models made up 35.5% of the total cars sold globally during the month.

China's largest electric vehicle maker BYD (BYDDF) shared that as of last month it stopped making combustion engine vehicles and now produces full electric and heavily electrified plug-in hybrid cars only.

Canada is expected to announce its support for General Motors (GM) multi-billion-dollar investment in two plants, including one that will produce electric commercial vehicles.

Ryanair Holdings (RUAAY) reported its March traffic tallied 11.2 million passengers vs. 0.5 million a year ago. For March 2022, the load factor was 87% compared to 77% in March 2021.

Along with inviting company stakeholders to re-imagine Starbucks (SBUX), returning CEO Howard Schultz announced Starbucks will suspend its stock repurchasing program, effectively immediately.

Shares of Jumia (JMIA) are up in pre-market trading following the news of a partnership with United Parcel Service (UPS) that gives UPS access to the former's last mile logistics capabilities and infrastructure to grow its delivery services in Africa.

KKR & Co. (KKR) announced it plans to drop a 10.8 billion euro ($11.9 billion) takeover proposal of Telecom Italia if the company doesn’t grant it the due diligence it’s requested since last November.

IPOs

Cloud software company Allvue Systems (ALVU) and cloud-based communications company Intermedia Cloud Communications (INTM) are expected to price their IPO offerings this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Much like before today’s market open, there are no market moving earnings reported but we will be watching for those that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, April 5

Japan: Real Household Consumption & Income – February

Japan: PMI Services – March

France: Industrial Production – February

Eurozone: Markit PMI Services – March

Eurozone: Markit PMI Composite (Final) - March

US: Markit Services PMI (Final) – March

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – March

Wednesday, April 6

China: Markit/Caixin Services PMI – March

Germany: Manufacturing Orders & Turnover – February

UK: CIPS Construction PMI – March

Eurozone: Retail Sales - February

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Federal Reserve FOMC Minutes

Thursday, April 7

Japan: Leading Index (Preliminary) – February

Germany: Industrial Production - February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Consumer Credit – February

Friday, April 8

China: New Yuan Loans & Loan Growth - March

US: Wholesale Inventories – February

Thought for the Day

“Laugh my friend, for laugher ignites a fire within the pit of your belly and awakens your being.” ~ Stella McCartney

Disclosures

Tesla (TSLA) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Index

