Daily Markets: Stocks Flat Despite Mortgage Demand Spike Due To Worsening Pandemic

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices finished today on a mixed led by the 0.9% drop in India’s Sensex and the 0.8% dive in Japan’s Nikkei index. Those declines were offset by the 1.7% gain in China’s Shanghai Composite, which marks its seventh-straight gain, and the 0.6% move higher in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. By mid-day trading, however, the major European equity indices were all in negative territory. After spending early morning in the red, U.S. futures clawed their way back and following the weekly mortgage applications report that showed a significant jump year over year - see today’s Data Download for more — those equity futures are up modestly.

Data Download

Coronavirus

By the end of today, there will be over 12 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and more than 550,000 lives lost. The U.S. has over 3 million confirmed cases, Brazil (the second most-affected) has 1.7 million and India(third most-affected) has 745,000.

Infections in the U.S. are now rising in at least 40 states and the 7-day moving average for daily new cases continues to make new highs, with yesterday just shy of 53,000 while 134,000 have died from Covid-19. While the number of daily deaths has been trending lower in recent weeks, yesterday saw a jump higher that while still below the May 7 high, is concerning. Dr. Anthony Fauci warned, “It’s a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death. There are so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus. Don’t get yourself into false complacency.”

Saturday Florida had a record-high of 11,445 new coronavirus cases. More than 40 hospitals in multiple counties across the state are at or are near max-capacity for their ICUs. Overall Florida’s hospitals are at 78% of capacity. Texas has become the fourth state to report more than 10,000 new cases in a single day, following in the footsteps of New York, Florida, and California. Dallas county had its biggest 1-day increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations Monday. Last week hospitals in Houston surpassed their normal operating capacity due to the volume of Covid-19 patients.

New York and New Jersey are requiring visitors from 19 states to quarantine for 14 days before visiting. Travelers who do not comply are subject to fines and a mandatory quarantine.

A paper published in the Brain medical journal on Wednesday revealed more bad news on the coronavirus concerning its effects on the brain. In addition to the well-publicized increased risk of stroke and brain inflammation, Covid-19 patients have experienced delirium, agitation, hallucinations, and a patient suffered a psychotic episode. So that’s fun.

International Economy

Bank lending in Japan rose a record 6.2% YoY in June after a 4.8% increase in May and below expectations for a 7.2% increase.

Non-food retail sales in Italy in May and June (the two months AFTER the lockdown was loosened) was down 60% from the same period last year.

Domestic Economy

Foot traffic in malls fell 3% in the last week of June and was particularly poor in Texas, which experienced a 12% decline. The CEO of Macy’s (M), Jeffrey Gennette, said that the recovery had “modulated” last week and that performance at outlets in states such as Texas, Arizona, and Florida was much weaker than elsewhere. The CEO of Levi Strauss (LEVI) said he is considering closing dozens of stores in the U.S. that had recently been reopened as the pandemic worsens in many parts of the country.

The latest weekly mortgage application report saw applications to purchase a home rose 5% and were up 33% YoY. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage rates declining to a record low has helped push the average purchase loan size to a new high of $365,700 with strong buyer demand and sales limited only by the record low number of homes for sale. Refinance applications rose just 04% but were 111% higher than last year thanks to the exceptionally low rates.

Following that report, we will receive the weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories after US equity markets open. Later today, we’ll get the May Consumer Credit report which is expected to show that outstanding consumer credit fell for a third consecutive month. In April the personal savings rate rose to an all-time high of 32.2% of disposable personal income.

Markets

Yesterday the U.S. equity markets fell towards the closing bell, ending the S&P 500’s 5-day winning streak with a 1.1% decline. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9%, the Dow dropped 1.5%, and the Russell 2000 lost 1.9%. Over the past month, the S&P 500 is now down 1.5%, the Dow is down 4.5% and the Russell 2000 is down 6.1%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Nasdaq 100 is up 7.1%, the Nasdaq Composite up 5.4%, and gold has gained 5.3% while the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has gained 5.8%. Yesterday we also saw a record-size $46 billion in 3-year Treasury bonds priced at a record low 0.19%.

Stocks to Watch

Branded nutritional foods and snacking product company Simply Good Foods (SMPL) reported May quarter revenue and EPS that topped expectations but issued mixed 2020 guidance with EPS of $0.86-$0.90 vs. the $0.77 consensus and revenue of $790-$800 million vs. the $810 million consensus.

MSC Industrial (MSCI) reported May quarter results with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of consensus expectations. The company did not offer quarterly EPS guidance but will continue to provide monthly updates as well as comments on the business trends for the month.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) missed top and bottom-line expectations for its May quarter and announced it will eliminate about 700 positions, roughly 15% of its workforce. Citing uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Levi opted to not issue formal guidance but shared its business “will continue to be significantly adversely impacted for at least the balance of 2020.”

Molecular diagnostics company GenMark (GNMK) issued upside guidance for its June 2020 quarter with revenue near $40.1 million vs. the $31.4 million consensus. Management noted that roughly 905 of gross placements included interest in COVID-19 testing.

Automotive, commercial, and industrial lubricants company Valvoline (VVV) shared its preliminary June 2020 sales rose 33% compared to May with lubricant volumes up 32% MoM. Quick Lube’s system-wide same-store sales rose 7.2% YoY.

Daimler AG (DMLRY) reported a 38% drop in truck sales during the first half of 2020 to ~150,000 vehicles with noted weakness in Europe and North America. The company expects to report negative adjusted Group EBIT and negative free cash flow for the June quarter. Daimler’s board looks to propose a €0.90 per share dividend for 2019 vs. €3.25 per share in 2018.

Reports suggest organizers of the Stop Hate for Profit boycott were less than impressed following their meeting yesterday with Facebook (FB) executives as they discussed 10 demands to help prevent vitriol and hate from spreading on its site. Facebook reiterated it was taking steps to “keep hate off of our platform.” Twitter (TWTR) and other social media platforms have moved to label or play down untruthful or incendiary posts.

Despite the rebound in coronavirus cases in Florida, Walt Disney (DIS) announced it is sticking to its plan to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, July 11.

During a Town Hall meeting, United Airlines (UAL) indicated that consolidated capacity for June 2020 was down ~88% YoY and that July 2020 consolidated capacity is expected to be down ~75% YoY. Management also indicated consolidated capacity for August 2020 is expected to be down ~65% YoY. The company plans to continue to proactively evaluate and cancel flights on a rolling 60-day basis until it sees signs of a recovery in demand and expects demand to remain suppressed until a widely accepted treatment and/or vaccine for COVID-19 is available.

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) announced its "Galaxy Unpacked" virtual event, which will be live-streamed starting at 10 AM ET on Aug. 5 and will the company’s latest Galaxy smartphones.

The Wall Street Journal reports AMC Entertainment (AMC) is close to reaching a restructuring deal that would help avoid near-term bankruptcy. The company’s U.S. theaters are scheduled to reopen on July 30.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) announced that 83% of the original cash rent due for the June quarter was received as of July 6, including 94% of the original cash rent due in the company's single-tenant portfolio. Global Net Lease (GNL) reports 98% of its June quarter rent has been received, including 99% of the original cash rent due from company's assets in the UK and 100% of the original cash rent due from the company's assets in the rest of Europe.

Synaptics (SYNA) has agreed to acquire Broadcom's (AVGO) wireless IoT connectivity business for approx. $250 million in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the agreements, Synaptics will acquire certain rights to Broadcom's existing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/GNSS products and business in the IoT market as well as future roadmap devices designed in advanced process nodes.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has agreed to acquire National General Holdings Corporation (NGHC) for approximately $4 billion in cash, or $34.50 per share. The transaction is expected to close in early 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

American Express (AXP), Discover (DFS), Mastercard (MA), and Visa (V) are each beginning technical preparations for global expansion of the Click to Pay online checkout -- based on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry-standard -- in additional geographies including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, with others to follow.

Leading online LGBTQ platform BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) priced its IPO of 5.3 million American Depository Shares at $16. The ADSs are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Rocket Mortgage parent Rocket Cos. Inc. (RKT) has filed for an initial public offering, seeking to sell an undisclosed number of shares.

After today’s market close, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is expected to report its latest quarterly results. Investors that wish to get a jump on that report, as well as other corporate earnings reports, to be had this week, should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: July 9: Jobless Claims, Wholesale Inventories, Bloomberg Comfort July 10: PPI, Baker Hughes Rig Count July 13: Budget statement July 14: NFIB Small Business, CPI, Real Average Hourly Earnings July 15: MBA Mortgage Apps, Import/Export Prices, Empire Manufacturing, Capacity Utilization, Industrial Production, Fed Beige Book July 16: Retail Sales, Philly Fed Outlook, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Business Inventories, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows July 17: Options Expiration, Building Permits, Housing starts, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment July 21: Chicago Fed Activity July 22: MBA Mortgage Apps, FHFA Home Prices, Existing Home Sales July 23: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing July 24: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales July 27: Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Dallas Fed Manufacturing July 28: Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing July 29: MBA Mortgage Apps, Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Pending Home Sales, FOMC Rate Decision July 30: GDP, Personal Consumption, Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort July 31: Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Employment Cost Index, Univ of Michigan Sentiment



Thought for the Day

“Your life is your story. Write well, write often. Edit freely.” ~Anonymous

Disclosures

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) is a constituent in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

is a constituent in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index. Visa (V) is a constituent in the Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index.

