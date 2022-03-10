Daily Markets: Stocks Fall as Russia-Ukraine Talks Flounder

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading up across the board as China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 1.22%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.27%, India’s Sensex rose 1.50%, South Korea’s KOSPI and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed up 2.21% and 2.46%, respectively and Japan’s Nikkei finished the day with a strong 3.94% gain. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a rough market open later this morning.

The combination of oil prices rebounding from yesterday’s sell-off and reports that Ukraine and Russia failed to make progress on peace talks today is weighing on equities this morning. Reportedly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’s willing to consider some compromises on Russia’s demand that his country abandons ambitions to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Russia continues to attack Ukraine despite these statements.

As investors re-examine the calculus of the Russia-Ukraine war with fresh eyes as it enters its third week, equity futures could move again depending on this morning’s February Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will be published at 8:30 AM ET. Given the February climb in oil and gas prices, odds are the report will be another hot one. The consensus forecast calls for headline inflation to rise 0.8% MoM or 7.9% YoY with the core CPI rising 6.4% YoY vs. the 6.0% increase recorded for January. Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated he will suggest a 25 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s next monetary policy meeting next week given global economic uncertainty stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. In our view, a hotter than expected February CPI print could prompt renewed speculation over the pace of Fed rate hikes at its upcoming May and June monetary policy meetings. In other words, we could very well be having a Groundhog Day moment for the markets, sans Bill Murray.

Data Download

International Economy

Today sees a number of Nordic and European February CPI figures released. February CPI trends with the exception of the Netherlands and Portugal are showing increases in consumer good prices this month as Denmark (4.8%), Norway (3.7%), Greece (7.2%), and Ireland (5.6%) all came in above expectations against previously reported January figures. Portugal (4.2%) remained flat and the Netherlands (6.2%) saw a 0.20% dip from January’s number.

Last night, Japan released February YoY CPI at 9.3%, 0.40% higher than the 8.9% reported in January.

Domestic Economy

Today at 8:30 AM ET we will see Inflation and Employment figures released. February YoY CPI is expected to rise slightly to 7.9% from an already generational high of 7.5% and Core CPI (CPI ex Food & Energy) is expected to come in around 6.4% a pace which hasn’t been seen since 1982. Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims will be released with claims expected to decline about 1,500 to 213,500. We will also see February YoY Hourly Earnings and Average Workweek, which was last reported as 34.7 hours.

The U.S. House passed a $1.5 trillion measure to fund the federal government for the current fiscal year (FY2022). If approved by the Senate as expected, the bill will go to President Biden for his expected signature into law.

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Baozum (BZUN), Clarivate (CLBT), JD.com (JD), Life Time (LTH), and Wheel’s Up Experience (UP) are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) moved nicely higher in aftermarket trading last night after the company announced a 20-for-1 stock split and a new $10 billion share buyback authorization that replaces its previous $5 billion program. The stock split will be for shareholders of record at the close on May 27 and AMZN shares are expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 6. Now to see if this move helps AMZN shares break into the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its revenue for February increased 37.9% YoY to NT$146.93 billion. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) also reported its reports February revenue, which rose 7.1% YoY to NT$2.1 billion.

iMedia Brands' (IMBI) iMedia Digital Services, a digital advertising platform that engages with 200M+ monthly digital shoppers in the U.S., renewed its Google (GOOGL) search agreement.

Sony (SONY) announced it will suspend PlayStation hardware and software shipments in Russia. Credit Suisse (CS) shared its exposure as of March 9, 2022, was “not significant.” Caterpillar (CAT) and Deere (DE) have also announced they will be suspending business in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Deere said Russia accounts for approximately 3% of annual sales.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT), Blink Charging (BLNK), DocuSign (COCU), El Pollo Loco (LOCO), Mission Produce (AVO), National Beverage (FIZZ), Oracle (ORCL), Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) are all expected to report their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, March 11

Japan: Real Household Consumption Expenditures - January

Germany: CPI – February

UK: Industrial and Manufacturing Production - January

US: Michigan Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – March

Monday, March 14

China: Import/Exports – February

Tuesday, March 15

Eurozone: Industrial Production – January

Germany: ZEW Current Situation & Economic Sentiment - March

US: Empire State Index – March

US: Producer Price Index – February

Wednesday, March 16

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Import/Export Prices – February

US: Retail Sales – February

US: Business Inventories – January

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – March

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Fed FOMC Meeting

Thursday, March 17

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index – February

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Announcement

Japan: Consumer Price Index - February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Housing Starts – February

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – March

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – February

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 18

US: Existing Home Sales – February

US: Leading Indicators – February

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

