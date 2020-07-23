Daily Markets: Stocks Eye DC Progress But Trade Tensions Loom

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished trading today on a mixed note while Japan’s Nikkei was closed for the Marine Day holiday. China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% as U.S.-China tensions continued to heat up with China warning the U.S. to “think carefully" about where the relationship is heading and that it will be forced to respond after the U.S. ordered the shutdown of its Houston consulate. Per reports, Beijing is considering shutting the U.S. consulate in Wuhan in retaliation. Given the consulate was vacated in January due to coronavirus fears and is in the planning stages of reopening, a shutdown at this point while having a long-term impact seems a fairly muted immediate response.

As investors digest those geopolitical developments, European equities were generally higher by mid-day trading and as today’s pre-market earnings reports roll in, U.S. futures point to a positive open later this morning. The morning’s shrugging off mounting U.S.-China tension reflects the response to the White House and Republicans reaching a $1 trillion stimulus package deal that includes money for testing, schools, and additional stimulus checks. We see that a positive step but note it’s far from a done deal in Washington. Before the market open, we will receive the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims data, and with that data having plateaued at historically high levels we suspect investors will read today’s data as a barometer for the speed of the U.S. economic recovery.

There are nearly 15.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with over 630,000 lives lost. The U.S. has 4.1 million cases, Brazil 2.2 million, and India 1.2 million. For a second consecutive day, there were more than 1,000 reported deaths from COVID-19. Yesterday’s new cases were the third-biggest 1-day increase so far, led by nearly 13,000 new cases in California, which has now surpassed New York as the state with the highest number of cases. New York still has the highest number of deaths by a wide margin, four times more than California according to data from Johns Hopkins. Texas and Florida both reported nearly 10,000 new cases.

On a somewhat positive note, the 7-day rolling average for new daily cases has been relatively stable over the past four days between 68,000 and 69,000. Let’s hope we see it actually turn south. On a less positive note, the 7-day rolling average for daily deaths continues to increase, but as we’ve seen, this metric lags new daily cases by many weeks.

Australia’s flash CommBank Manufacturing PMI for July rose to 53.4 from 51.2, slightly below expectations for 53.6. Services PMI rose to 58.5 from 53.1, well above the expected increase to 53.2.

The advanced estimate for South Korea’s GDP in Q2 is a 3.3% QoQ contraction after a 1.3% contraction in Q1, worse than the expected 2.3% contraction. GDP is estimated to have contracted 2.9% YoY after a 1.4% increase in Q1, worse than the 2% expected decline.

The French manufacturing industry climate indicator increased to 82 points July of 2020 from an upwardly revised 78 in June, hitting its highest level in four months despite missing the expected reading of 85. France’s July Business Climate Indicator reading rose to 85 points from 78 in June of 2020, continuing the upward month over month trend that began in May.

The GfK consumer sentiment indicator for Germany rose to -0.3 heading into August from an upwardly revised -9.4 in July and the expected -5. While this was the third straight month of improvement in consumer sentiment, we’d note it remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

The CBI quarterly gauge of manufacturing optimism in the UK jumped to -1 in the current quarter, up from the all-time low of -87 in March quarter. Per the report, firms expect output and total orders to rebound from record lows in the next three months, with domestic demand rebounding offset by a modest decline in export orders.

Republicans on Capitol Hill continue to try and gain agreement on a formal response to the $3 trillion coronavirus relief package (Part II) passed by the Democrat-controlled House more than two months ago. Rumors are the Republicans may propose reducing the $600 a week additional unemployment benefits, that are set to expire at the end of July, to $400 a month, and extending support through the end of the year. There also appears to be education stimulus included in the bill with half of the amount is to be earmarked for schools that open solely for in-person classes with the other half made available for all other schools.

Yesterday we learned Existing Home Sales for June rose 20.7% MoM to a SAAR of 4.72 million versus expectations for just 4.7 million. This was the largest monthly increase on record, though the June rate remains 18% below the pace in February. Single-family sales were up 20%, but still down 17% from pre-pandemic levels. The median existing-home price rose 2% MoM and is now 2% below the April record-high for the cycle at $278,700. The FHFA Housing Price index for July fell 0.3% after a revised 0.1% increase in June. The weekly MBA Mortgage Application Index rose 4.1% after a 5.1% increase the prior week.

On today’s domestic data docket, we’ll get the Leading Economic Index for June from the Conference Board, which is expected to rise 2.8%. We will also get the latest iterations of the usual weekly initial and continuing jobless claims, this one is for the week ending on July 18. The EIA Natural Gas inventory report will be released as well as the July Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index.

The major U.S. equity indices closed at session highs yesterday, driven by the news that the U.S. ordered 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine, for $1.95 billion from Pfizer (PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (BNTX), with an option to buy another 500 million doses. The vaccine is being tested as a two-dose regime, so 600 million doses would nearly cover the 320 million Americans. Phase 3 trials are expected to start this month.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both rose 0.6% while the Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 gained 0.2%. The rising tension between the U.S. and China didn’t appear to have much of an effect on investor sentiment, despite the rather titillating images of workers at China’s consulate in Houston burning documents in the building’s courtyard; it is 2020 after all.

Data from the Investment Company Institute continues to show major outflows from equity mutual funds and ETFs for the week ended July 15. Over the past month, quarter and year, outflows have been at record levels for all periods since 2013.

U.S. Treasury yields declined slightly, with the 2-year and the 10-year down one basis points, as did the US Dollar Index which fell 0.2%. Gold futures were up 1.1%. Crude oil dropped slightly afterword that inventories excluding strategic reserves rose by 4.89 million barrels this week versus expectations for a 2.2 million barrel drawdown. Gasoline demand has declined in back to back weeks for the first time since the end of March to the first week of April.

AutoNation’s (AN) June quarter results bested expectations for the company’s top and bottom line. Same-store revenue for the quarter totaled $4.5 billion, a decrease of 14% YoY but same-store new vehicle gross profit per vehicle retailed rose 22% YoY to $2,194 and same-store used vehicle gross profit per vehicle retailed jumped 23% YoY to $1,801.

Shares of Citrix Systems (CTXS) are trading higher this morning following better than expected June quarter results. Second-quarter subscription annualized recurring revenue (AAR) was $949 million, up 54% year-over-year, and SaaS ARR was $590 million, up 41% year-over-year. Subscription bookings as a percentage of total product bookings hit 76%, up from 62% in the year-ago quarter.

Pulte Group (PLTE) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 while revenues rose 3.8% YoY to $2.59 B expectations of $2.53 B. the company reported Q2 net new orders decreased 4% from the prior year and average sales prices declined 3.76% to $410,000. Ryan Marshall, President and CEO of Pulte Group commented that “Following a period of demand weakness beginning in late March and into April as COVID-19 first impacted the country, new home sales experienced a material acceleration as the second quarter progressed." He attributed the recovery in housing demand to "low-interest rates, a restricted supply of existing-home inventory, pent-up demand following the economic shutdown, the appeal of single-family living in a new home and a desire among some buyers to exit more densely populated urban centers."

American Airlines (AAL) announced a Q2 (Jun) loss of $7.82 per share, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.90)with revenues falling 86.4% YoY to $1.62 B versus expectations of $1.52 B. The company ended Q2 with $10.2 in liquidity, buoyed by $3.6 B raised through stock and bond issuance. The company noted that while demand had stabilized it remains “significantly below 2019 levels” and stated that it expects “to match its forward capacity with observed bookings trends and presently expects its third-quarter system capacity to be down approximately 60% year over year."

Twitter (TWTR) reported a June quarter loss of $0.16 per share, well below the expected -$0.01 as revenue for the quarter fell short of the consensus forecast. While average monetizable daily active users rose to 186 million during the quarter, up from 139 in the year-ago quarter and 166 million in the March 2020 quarter, advertising revenue of $562 million for the quarter was down 23% YoY. Per the company, “We saw a gradual, moderate recovery relative to March levels throughout most of Q2, with the exception of late May to mid-June, when many brands slowed or paused spend in reaction to U.S. civil unrest. During the last three weeks of June, advertising revenue declined 15% year over year.”

Southwest Air (LUV) announced it lost $2.67 per share in the June quarter vs the expected -$2.74 led by better than expected revenue for the quarter of $1.01 billion. Despite that performance, the company shared that so far in July its business has softened and the rate of sequential monthly improvement for July revenue trends has slowed. Southwest currently sees its July operating revenue falling 70%-75% YoY and its capacity down 30% YoY. The company currently expects its August revenue to fall 70%-80% YoY.

Alliance Bernstein (AB) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $0.61 per share, in-line with consensus estimates of $0.61 while revenues rose 1.6% YoY to $871.4 M versus the $883.11 M expectation. The company reported total net outflows of $3.3 B in the second quarter, compared to net outflows of $5.6 B in the first quarter of 2020, and net inflows of $9.5 B in the prior year second quarter putting total assets under management as of June 30, 2020, were $600.0 B, up 11%, from Q1 2020 and up 3%, from Q2 2019.

Unilever (UN) announced H1 EPS of €1.40 versus estimates of €1.23 with revenues declining 1.6% YoY to €25.7 B versus the €25.3 B consensus. A 0.3% decline in sales volume was offset somewhat by a 0.2% overall price increase while a negative 3.2% impact from currency exposures countered a 3.8% increase in operating profit for a net 0.6% increase in 1H 2020.

Quest Diagnostics (QDX) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $1.42 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 with revenues falling 6.3% YoY to $1.83 B versus expectations of $1.81 B. The company issued in-line guidance for FY20, seeing EPS of $6.60-$8.60 versus consensus of $8.22 and seeing FY20 revenues of $8.0-$8.6 B as compared to expectations of $8.52 B.

Daimler AG (DDAIF) announced a Q2 net loss of €1,906 M, roughly 50% greater than the previous years posted loss while posting a 30% YoY decline in revenue to €30.2 B for the quarter. The company stated that it expects to be impacted throughout the balance of the year by the COVID-19 pandemic and that the pandemic-related decrease in unit sales will not be offset in the remainder of this year.

STMicroelectronics (STM) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04while revenues fell 4.0% YoY to $2.09 B versus the $1.99 B expectation. The company issued in-line guidance for Q3, seeing Q3 revenues of approximately $2.45 B as compared to expectations of $2.31 B.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported in-line June quarter EPS and modestly beat revenue expectations for the quarter despite falling 4.8% YoY. Digital sales increased 216.3% during the quarter to account for 60.7% of all sales. For the quarter in full, comparable revenue sales fell 9.8% vs. the -11.8% consensus. Investors will likely focus on the comp sales progression during the quarter: -24.4% in April, -7% in May, +2% in June. For the current quarter to date, Chipotle shared its July comp sales are up 6.4% despite underperformance in the Northeast and international market.

Tesla (TSLA) announced June quarter earnings of $2.18 per share, $2.46 better than consensus estimates of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter crushed expectations led by higher vehicle deliveries, higher regulatory credit revenue, and higher energy generation and storage revenue. Tesla maintained its vehicle delivery target of 500,000 vehicle deliveries for 2020 sharing it has installed capacity to deliver more than that target with expansions continuing at production facilities in both Berlin and Shanghai. The company also announced Tesla Semi deliveries will also begin in 2021.

Microsoft (MSFT) reported June quarter revenue and EPS that topped expectations led by gains in all of its business segments — Productivity and Business Processes, Office Commercial products, Consumer products, and cloud services, Server Products and cloud services, Dynamic products and cloud services, More Personal Computing, Windows OEM, and LinkedIn. Of note, the company’s commercial cloud business pierced the $50 billion in annual revenue for the first time this year.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reported a June quarter EPS loss of $1.7 per share vs. the -$0.73 consensus as revenues plummeted 97.1% YoY to $98 million due to the pandemic’s damage to travel and tourism spending. Currently, the company’s operations in Singapore are open and while it is seeing the “first signs” of recovery it commented that it view Las Vegas as the weakest geography across its portfolio.

Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) extended its cruise operation pause through October 31 for sailing in and out of Australia on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess, and Sun Princess. All sailings in Asia, Caribbean, California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal, South America & Antarctica, Japan, and Tahiti/South Pacific are paused through December 15, 2020.

After today’s market close, Boston Beer (SAM), Intel (INTC), Live Nation (LYV), LogMeIn (LOGM), Mattel (MAT), Skyworks (SWKS) and a few dozen other companies will report their quarterly results. To get the 411 on those reports and other soon to be had, investors should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

Dates to mark: July 24: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales July 27: Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Dallas Fed Manufacturing July 28: Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing July 29: MBA Mortgage Apps, Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Pending Home Sales, FOMC Rate Decision July 30: GDP, Personal Consumption, Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort July 31: Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Employment Cost Index, Univ of Michigan Sentiment



