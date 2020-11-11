Daily Markets: Stock Rotation Continues As Coronavirus Cases Worsen

Today’s Big Picture

Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose today amid the ongoing optimism for a Covid-19 vaccine except for Chinese stocks, which sold off for the second consecutive day led by the slump in the shares of Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (TCEHY) following China regulators issuing draft rules aimed at preventing monopolistic practices by internet companies. Japan’s Topix rose 1.4%, the South Korea Kospi gained 0.5%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX rose 1.2%. By mid-day trading, European equities were mostly higher in part due to favorable news given the agreement between Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech SE (BNTX), and the European Commission for 200 million+ doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. U.S. futures pointed to a move higher when those markets open later this morning.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The number of people hospitalized from Covid-19 in the U.S. hit nearly 62,000, surpassing its April peak yesterday as new cases rose above 130,000. Over the past week, according to data from John Hopkins, the U.S. has added nearly 120,000 cases every day. According to the Covid Tracking Project, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky, Montana, Oregon, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wyoming and eight of the 12 states comprising the Midwest region on Tuesday reported their highest levels of hospitalizations. The seven-day average for daily deaths has risen to just under 1,020, the highest pace since late August.

Texas reported a record-high number of new cases yesterday of nearly 10,900, surpassing the prior peak from mid-July. Illinois, Wisconsin, and Ohio reported record single-day increases in infections as well yesterday. Arizona saw its biggest 1-day increase since late July. California is now the third state with more than 18,000 deaths from Covid-19 and has seen hospitalization levels rise to the highest level since September with only New York and Texas having more.

Pharma giant Novavax (NVAX) has been granted “fast-track” designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Covid-19 vaccine.

International Economy

South Korea’s Unemployment Rate unexpectedly rose to 4.2% from 3.9% versus expectations for a decline to 3.6%, which is meaningful as the nation is a good proxy for global trade. This was the country’s biggest loss of jobs in six months as businesses were reluctant to hire amid rising coronavirus infections.

October Machine Tool Orders in Japan fell 5.9% YoY vs. the expected -20% drop and the 15% YoY fall in September.

Loan growth in China continues at a solid pace, rising 12.9% YoY in October from the prior 13% in September. Loan growth is outpacing the growth in M2 Money Supply, which expanded 10.5% YoY in October, down from the prior 10.9% where it was expected to remain.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, October vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 12.5% YoY to 2.6 million but were 17.4% MoM. Passenger vehicle sales rose 9%, while commercial vehicle sales increased 30%. Sales of new energy vehicles, including pure battery EVs, fuel-cell cars, and plug-in hybrids surged 105% to 160,000, and are expected to rise to about 1.1 million units in 2020.

Industrial Production in Mexico was down 6.2% YoY in September after the prior -9% YoY.

Traffic at London’s Heathrow airport, once of the busiest in the world, was less than 20% of normal in October and has been declining for eight consecutive months with the expectation that November will be even worse. Yesterday the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) warned that a catastrophic jobs crisis is on the horizon without government intervention.

Domestic Economy

While yesterday’s National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) headline index for small business sentiment remained unchanged MoM, the sub-index on Economic Policy Uncertainty rose 4 points in October to 98, reaching the second-highest reading on record, right behind November 2016’s level, which was right around the last presidential election. In fact, 31% of respondents reported government-related concerns as their biggest problem in October. Also of interest, 30% reported the cost of quality of labor as their single most important problem - which is rather fascinating considering the historic level of job losses we’ve seen during the pandemic.

Yesterday’s JOLTs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found record low layoff rates and strong hiring trends. The job opening rate is now about where it was pre-Covid but the quit rate is still well below where it has been in recent years. The hiring rate remains elevated over the pace we’ve seen over the past 10 years.

Looking at the more high-frequency data, OpenTable reported that seated and walk-in dinners in the US were down 27.1% YoY, up from the prior week’s -43.6% YoY. The most recent data is back down to -58.9% YoY as potential diners are choosing to stay home instead of eating out. TSA passenger travel data has activity now running at about 34% of what it was last year, down from the peak of 44% in early September.

Before the open of U.S. equity markets, we’ll get the latest weekly MBA Mortgage Applications data. Soon after the market open, investors will be treated to the latest weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories report.

Markets

The S&P 500 declined 0.1% yesterday as the rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks led to a lackluster day of trading. The new narrative guiding investors is the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine that should lead both the economy and corporate earnings to improve in 2021. This prompted investors to increase exposure to economically-sensitive sectors and companies with energy rising 2.5%, consumer staples 2.0%, and Industrials 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% yesterday while the Russell 2000 climbed 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.4% as the information technology sector fell 1.9%, consumer discretionary dropped 1.1%, and communication services dipped 0.3%. Over the last two days, the Russell 2000 has outperformed the Nasdaq by 8.5 percentage points, the largest outperformance on record.

Optimism over the vaccine has raised bond yields as well, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hitting 0.97% today, its highest level since March.

Stocks to Watch

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced they reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply 200 million doses of their investigational BNT162b2 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 to European Union Member States, with an option for the European Commission to request an additional 100 million doses. Deliveries are anticipated to start by the end of 2020, subject to clinical success and regulatory authorization.

Teladoc (TDOC) boosted its guidance for the current quarter to revenue of $369-$379 million from $294-$304 million. The company is maintaining its prior guidance total U.S. paid membership to be in the range of 50 million to 51 million members and visit-fee access to be available to 21 million to 22 million individuals, including 2 million to 3 million members on a temporary basis.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) issued draft rules aimed at preventing monopolistic behavior by internet platforms. The definitions it provided for internet platforms mean the new rules could apply to e-commerce sites such as Alibaba Group's (BABA) Taobao and Tmall marketplaces or JD.com (JD) and payment services like Ant Group's Alipay or Tencent Holding's (TCHEY) WeChat Pay.

Datadog (DDOG) reported better than expected September quarter top and bottom-line results. Year over year revenue rose 61.1% and the company ended the quarter with 1,107 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more up from 727 million in the year-ago quarter. Exiting the quarter, roughly 71% of customers are using two or more of Datadog’s products, up from 50% last year. For the current quarter, Datadog sees EPS of $0.01-$0.02 vs. the $0.01 consensus with revenue in the range of $162-$164 million vs. the $155.17 million consensus. Datadog also announced an extension for its partnership with Google Cloud that will expand past the European Google Cloud data center to include new geographic regions allowing customers access to Datadog's monitoring and security platform.

Grocery Outlet (GO) handily exceeded September quarter EPS expectations of $0.23 with its reported $0.50 in EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% YoY to $764.08 million vs. the $758.5 million consensus led by the 9.1% YoY increase in comparable-store sales. Management commented that quarter-to-date comps for the current quarter are in the positive mid-single digits driven by an increase in average basket size partially offset by declines in-store traffic.

Lyft (LYFT) reported a net loss per share of $0.89, $0.01 better than the -$0.90 consensus for its September quarter. Revenue fell 47.7% YoY to $499.7 million, coming in ahead of the $489.26 million consensus. Year over year in the quarter, active riders decreased 44% to 12,513 but increased by 44% QoQ. Revenue per Active Rider decreased 7% YoY to $39.94 but increased by 2% QoQ. Lyft remains focused on achieving Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2021. The company noted that its October rides down were down 47% YoY, but during the last week of October, ride-share rides were up 130% from April lows.

Rackspace Technology (RXT) reported September quarter EPS of $0.19 per $0.01 better than the consensus forecast but the revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% YoY to $601.7 million, missing the $672.43 million consensus. Bookings for the quarter rose 64% to $315 million. Rackspace boosted its outlook for 2020 to EPS of $0.79-0.81 from $0.75-$0.81.

Rocket Companies (RKT) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its September quarter. The company sees December quarter closed loan volume of Q4 closed loan volume of $88-$93 billion, up 73%-83% YoY with the lower end about even with the September 2020 quarter’s $89 billion. The company also announced a $1 billion share repurchase authorization that is effective for two years.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Blue Canyon Technologies, a provider of small satellites and spacecraft systems components. Closure of the acquisition is expected by early 2021. Blue Canyon Technologies will report into Raytheon Intelligence & Space upon closing.

Palo Alto Networks (PAWN) will acquire Expanse Inc., a leader in attack surface management.

IBM (IBM) and AMD (AMD) announced a multi-year joint development agreement to enhance and extend the security and Artificial Intelligence offerings of both companies.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GC:TSX) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO).

Norwegian Air (NAS:NO) warned its cash crisis could force the debt-laden budget airline to halt operations early next year. The company recently announced it would that it would furlough 1,600 more staff, leaving only 600 people still working out its 10,000 before the pandemic.

Reports suggest Tesla (TSLA) could produce its Model Y vehicle at its Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai in 2021.

Bloomberg reports Airbnb Inc’s IPO public filing with the U.S. The Securities and Exchange Commission could come as soon as Monday.

After today’s market close, Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN), SpartanNash (SPTN), Tetra Tech (TTEK), and more than a dozen other companies will report their quarterly results. Readers who wish to be prepared for those reports and others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 12: CPI, Weekly Jobless Report, Real Hourly Earnings, Bloomberg Comfort, Budget Statement

November 13: PPI and University of Michigan Sentiment

November 16: Empire State Manufacturing

November 17: October Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Capacity Utilization, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

November 18: US October Housing Starts, Building Permits, MBA Mortgage Apps

November 19: Weekly jobless report, Philly Fed Outlook, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Activity

November 20: Options Expiration

November 23: Chicago Fed National Activity, Preliminary Markit PMIs

November 24: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

November 25: Personal Income/Spending, PCE, Retail Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, University of Michigan Sentiment, New Home Sales

November 26: Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

