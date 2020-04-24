Daily Markets: Stimulus and Hope Overriding Fundamentals

Today’s Big Picture

Thank God It's Friday. After a week that feels more like it was a month, global equities are poised to finish the week lower as investors contend with decidedly ugly data releases of the last few days that showcased the record-breaking economic damage from the coronavirus. The US equity markets are on track for their worst week since bottoming.

Almost across the board, equity indices in Asia finished the day lower. For the week in full, Japan’s Nikkei fell 3.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng -2.3%, and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 1.1% lower. Bucking that trend, India’s Sensex finished the week 0.5% higher.

Similarly, European equity indices were predominantly lower mid-day today following reports Germany expects its GDP to contract by more than 6% in 2020 before rebounding by some 5% in 2021. That revelation more than likely means the expected proposal by the European Commission for an EU-wide recovery package will receive even more scrutiny.

By comparison, equity futures in the US point to a positive stock market open later this morning. Helping prop up those futures, oil is trading higher this morning and President Trump is poised to sign the $484 billion package that passed the House and Senate this week. As that happens there is already chatter it will not be the last one to be passed by the US Congress as the country contends with the fallout of the coronavirus.

We suggest readers use the weekend to rest and recharge ahead of the deluge of corporate earnings to be had next week, which alongside further developments in the oil market and the latest on COVID-19 will be the key drivers of market activity next week. When we close out next week, roughly half of the S&P 500 will have reported their quarterly results and that should clue us into not only how March quarter earnings are faring but provide a clearer assessment for both the June quarter as well as the full year 2020.

Coronavirus

There are now over 2.7 million cases worldwide with a death toll nearing 200,000. Cases in the US are nearing 870,000 and New York state has over 263,000. Just under 50,000 people in the US have lost their lives to COVID-19. The death toll in Italy is over 25,000 and in Spain more than 22,500. Spain’s daily death toll has fallen to its lowest level in over a month as the nation heads into its seventh week of one of the world’s tightest lockdowns.

The daily death toll in California high a new high yesterday. A study in New York state found that 13.9% of the 3,000 people randomly tested had antibodies to the coronavirus. In New York City, which has been hardest hit, the percent of those tested with antibodies is 21.2%. Sixteen states in the US have released formal plans to reopen their economies.

Last week markets rallied on the news that Gilead’s (GILD) remdesivir was proving to be effective against the coronavirus in a study that was leaked. Yesterday markets took a hit when the World Health Organization (WHO) inadvertently posted (and then removed) a draft report that found the drug to have not been effective in a study in China. A Gilead spokesperson responded by saying the company believes “the post included an inappropriate characterization of the study” and that the study was stopped early because it had too few patients.

A study published in the Lancet medical journal recently suggests that coronavirus cases in China may have been four times higher than the official numbers, which would mean 232,000 cases as of Feb 20 versus the official count at 55,508.

A study in France by the School of Higher Studies in Public Health found that the lockdown likely saved around 62,000 lives by preventing over 587,000 hospitalization and 140,320 ICU admissions.

Singapore recorded more than 1,000 new cases for the fourth consecutive day yesterday, with its total now over 11,000, making it the hardest-hit nation in the region.

South Africa is expected to start easing its nationwide lockdown next week.

Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY), whose products include the cleaning brands Lysol and Dettol, announced that “under no circumstance” should disinfectants be used to treat coronavirus patients after President Trump suggested in a press conference yesterday that perhaps disinfectants could play a role in combating the virus “by an injection inside.”

The suspension of the cricket season in England and Wales has been extended from May 28 to no sooner than July 1.

International Economy

UK retail sales fell in March at the steepest pace on record, down 5.1%. There were some winners though as supermarket sales rose by over 10% and alcohol sales were up 30% over February. GfK consumer confidence in the nation remained at -34 in April after it fell 27 points in March, the biggest fall in over 45 years. The all-time low is -39from July 2008.

Germany’s Institute for Employment Research expected the nation’s economy will contract by 8.4% and unemployment will increase by over 40% with around 1 million people losing their jobs due to the global pandemic. The nation’s Ifo Institute in Munich reported than its monthly survey of 9,000 Germany companies saw sentiment fall from 85.9 in March to a record low of 74.3 in April.

Producer Prices in Spain fell 5% in March YoY, the 10th consecutive monthly decline.

European leaders are getting closer to a shared plan for rebuilding their economies with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsing a massive spending program. TBD where the money will actually come from as that remains a sticking point with the EU Commission given until May 6 to come up with a solution. There is little time to waste here. Italy's deficit is expected to reach 10.4% of GDP this year and may see government debt reach 150% of GDP by the end of the year. Italy's debt faces a possible rating reduction by S&P Global Ratings. The pressure is on and rising.

Russia's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points today to its lowest level in six-year in an attempt to address the economic strains caused by the pandemic.

While we've seen a total of $8 trillion in stimulus bills from various nations around the world, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez is insisting that bailouts worsen the problem and is refusing to provide stimulus.

Domestic Economy

Sales of new single-family homes in the US fell by the most in over 6 years. New-home sales fell 15.4% SAAR, the steepest MoM decline since July 2013 that came in worse than expected.

The US PMIs joined Europe’s dismal reports yesterday with the Service Sector and Composite falling to the lowest levels since the series began. The Kansas City Fed data for manufacturing also came in weak for April, but slightly better than expected.

The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has grown by 50% in the past six weeks alone to reach $6.2 trillion. Pretty soon we’ll be talking real money here.

The Treasury Department has asked publicly traded companies to repay the loans that they received from a federal program intended to aid small businesses. Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH), which owns the Ruth’s Chris Steak House chain, yesterday announced it will return the $20 million it received. Shake Shack (SHAK), which was a market cap of $1.7 billion and over 7,000 employees said that it too will return the $10 million loan it received. Privately owned It Works! with annual revenue of more than $300 also canceled its $2.7 million loan.

Around 150 publicly traded companies received almost $600 million in forgivable loans in March form the Paycheck Protection Program which was created to help struggling small businesses cover payroll, keeping more people employed. This is the program that ran out of funds just two weeks after it started accepting applications. So that worked out well. The House voted to approve the next infusion for this program yesterday.

Later today in the US we will get the Durable Goods Orders report for March which is expected to see an 11% decline in orders for manufactured durable goods, the Michigan Consumer Confidence report for March, and the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count report.

Markets

The economic data yesterday was ugly across the board and mostly worse than expected yet the markets were well in the green until the World Health Organization leaked an unflattering report on the Gilead drug trial in China. Equity markets were up over 1.5% but ended the day unchanged after the WHO's accidental posting. How can the market be so sanguine? So far we have had $8 trillion in stimulus provided by governments and central banks around the world with more being announced every week. So far stimulus and hope are overriding fundamentals.

That side, momentum appears to be waning with the S&P 500 having tested and failed to break above its 50-day moving average three different times over the past week and is now on pace for its worst week since it bottomed.

Stocks to Watch

Mesoblast (MESO) announced an 83% survival rate in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) treated during the period March-April 2020 with two intravenous infusions of Mesoblast's allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L within the first five days. Eli Lilly (ELY) expects to begin human testing next month on experimental coronavirus treatment. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced it will work with Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) to produce more than a billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

American Express (AXP) reported March quarter EPS that blew the doors off the consensus forecast despite revenue for the quarter that modestly missed expectations. In the company’s earnings press release it shared “The deterioration in the economy due to COVID-19 impacts that began in the first quarter and accelerated in April has dramatically impacted our volumes.” American Express will hold a conference call at 8:30 AM ET to walk through its results for the quarter, and we expect a far more granular discussion on the scale and scope of the COVID led deterioration the company being seen in the current quarter as well as its response.

Last night Intel (INTC) reported better than expected March quarter revenue and EPS led by the 43% YoY revenue increase at its Data Center Group and the 14% gain in its PC-centric business. While the company pulled its 2020 outlook it sees the June quarter coming in at $18.5 billion in revenue with EPS of $1.10 vs. the $18.1 billion and $1.17 consensus forecasts.

Following the cut in China for electric vehicle subsidies, Tesla (TSLA) is boosting prices for two China-made Model 3 variants. The new starting price for the Standard Range Model 3 sedans is now 303,550 yuan, up from 299,050, and the forthcoming Long Range Model 3 will now be priced at 344,050 yuan vs. the 339,050.

Cited insufficient scientific data and coronavirus testing to ensure safe workplaces, UAW President Rory Gamble said it’s "too soon and too risky" to reopen auto plants and Michigan's economy in early May. This calls in to question the potential May 4 restart for auto production by Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU).

Gary Kelly, CEO of Southwest Airlines (LUV), shared with employees yesterday that with the airline industry's passenger loads down more than 95%, business "is bad and the future is uncertain." Kelly also said, "If things don't improve dramatically over the May-June-July time period, we'll have to prepare ourselves for a dramatically smaller airline." This strongly suggests to your authors the COVID-inspired drama for airlines as well as others in the travel and hospitality sector has yet to fully play out. Ryanair (RYAAY) signaled it may have to lay off 10-20% of staff in the winter season as it will operate fewer flights due to the coronavirus crisis

Reuters reports Boeing (BA) is expected to announce a significant production cut to the 787 Dreamliner to a single-digit level vs. the 14 per month that were being built at the start of 2020. Boeing reports its quarterly earnings next week.

Skechers (SKX) reported its March quarter results last night that included a modest revenue beat relative to expectations, but a larger miss on its bottom line. During the quarter, sales in the company’s domestic wholesale business increased 9.0%, however, sales in the company-owned direct-to-consumer business fell 4.2% while sales in the international wholesale business fell 8.4%. Comparable same-store sales in company-owned direct-to-consumer business decreased 8.1%, including a decrease of 4.7% in the U.S. and 16.6% internationally. Like most retailers, Skechers withdrew its 2020 outlook.

The Wall Street Journal reported JC Penney (JCP) is in advanced talks to secure a loan package between $0.8-$1 billion that would fund the company’s operations during a court-supervised bankruptcy.

Offering a glimmer of hope as the global economy looks to emerge from the pandemic, watch and jewelry company Swatch Group (SWGAY) shared sales at its company stores in China so far in April have risen 24% YoY.

Nestle SA (NSRGY) reported its March quarter sales rose 4.3% on an organic basis, besting the expected 3% increase, led primarily by its frozen food business as consumers stocked up ahead of and during pandemic related lockdowns. The company’s results bode well for frozen food company Nomad Foods (NOMD).

After today’s market close, no companies are expected to report their quarterly results. Readers looking to get a jump on the more than 600 companies issuing their quarterly results next week, including 155 S&P 500 constituents should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) replaces Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) in the Nasdaq-100. April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thought for the Day

“Bad companies are destroyed by crises; good companies survive them; great companies are improved by them.” ~ Andy Grove

