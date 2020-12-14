Daily Markets: Stimulus and Brexit Optimism Buoys Markets

Today’s Big Picture

The equity markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly positive today, with China’s Shanghai Composite adding 0.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%, both Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX added 0.3%, while South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.3%. By midday trading in Europe, the major indices were all in the green on hopes that some sort of Brexit deal can be reached and despite Germany heading into a full lockdown over Christmas. U.S. equity futures indicate gains at the open.

Yesterday U.S. lawmakers indicated a growing willingness to compromise on the most contentious issues that have delayed passage of another round of pandemic-relief legislation. Expectations are that this will be a smaller package that Democrats had originally hoped to pass, larger than Republicans had in mind, and will not include the most contentious items such as liabilities protections for businesses and state and local aid. Today also marks the start of the COVID-19 vaccination process in the U.S., with Pfizer (PFE) beginning to ship its vaccine, which could curb rising infection levels in the coming months and increase the likelihood for a return to normalcy before long.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Over the weekend, the CDC Director Robert Redfield signed off on Pfizer & BioNTech’s (BNTX) Covid-19 vaccine, allowing inoculations to officially start on Monday for those 16 years of age and older. Yesterday morning, trucks filled with the vaccine left Kalamazoo, Michigan, as the largest mobilization since WWII gets underway to vaccinate a nation as quickly as possible. This effort presents an incredible level of logistical challenges. Those trucks are equipped with specially-designed containers that monitor temperature, light exposure, and unusual jolting. Within them sit thousands of doses of BNT162b2 sandwiched between dry ice. A lot here can go wrong, from refrigeration failures that ruin batches to defrosting doses that don’t get injected within sufficient time. The vaccination process also requires mass distribution of face masks, needles, syringes, saline solution to create doses, and alcohol wipes. An awful lot of things have to go right with little margin for error, given the extremely low temperature at which the vaccine must be stored. After the year the world has had, let’s all hope for some logistical miracles in the coming months.

The head of U.S. Operation Warp Speed, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, told Fox News yesterday that the U.S. will have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021. He said his team hopes to have about 40 million doses of vaccines distributed by the end of December, which would consist of the just authorized Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna (MRNA) one that is expected to be approved later this week. The plan is for another 50 to 80 million doses distributed in January and again in February and stated that the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) vaccine would likely be ready for authorization in late January or early February with AstraZeneca’s (AZN) available in late February.

Johnson & Johnson is cutting the target size of its Phase 3 clinical trial for its Covid-19 vaccine to 40,000 from 60,000 participants because the severity of infections in the U.S. allows the developers to reach conclusions with fewer participants because of the higher probability that any one participant has been exposed to the virus. This vaccine is the only major one experimenting with a single dose.

There are now nearly 72.7 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and more than 1.6 million lives lost. In the U.S., there are nearly 16.8 million confirmed cases in the US and over 300,000 lives lost. According to the Covid Tracking Project, there are just 110,000 people hospitalized due to Covid-19, the eighth consecutive day of new record highs. The number in ICUs also hit a new all-time of 21,231 on Sunday. To put the recent pace of deaths in context, it took roughly four months to hit 200,000 deaths in late September from 100,000. The next 100,000 deaths took less than three months.

International Economy

In what can only be described as the most rewritten line in the sand in history, the European Commission and the UK have agreed to (no way!) extend talks beyond Sunday’s roughly 4,280,103rd deadline for reaching some sort of agreement on Brexit. No new deadline has been set. The UK left the EU last January but has been living under the same standards and regulations until the end of this year. If no agreement is reached, the movement of goods and services for both sides will become much more costly and complicated as of January 1.

Japan’s Tankan Manufacturing Indices, which measure confidence at large manufacturers, were unexpectedly strong for Q4 on hopes for a stronger 2021. The headline index rose to -10 from -27 in Q3, beating expectations for an increase to just -15. The measure is well above the usual -30 to -40 seen during a recession, an optimistic indicator that the nation’s economy is heading into recovery. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) considers the report one of the most reliable metrics for the business cycle, receiving a response rate of over 99% from the nearly 10,000 companies it surveys. Japan’s Industrial Production fell 3.0% YoY in October after falling 9.8% in September and compared to the expected improvement to -3.2%.

Signs of deflationary pressures continue in the Eurozone, with Wholesale Prices in Germany falling 1.7% YoY in November after a 1.9% decline in October.

Industrial Production in the Eurozone fell 3.8% YoY in October after falling 6.3% in September, beating expectations for a 4.4% decline.

Last Friday, Sweden launched a review exploring the feasibility of a national digital currency that is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The nation’s central bank is already running a pilot program with Accenture (ACN) to introduce electronic krona based on the same blockchain technology that supports digital currencies such as Bitcoin.

Domestic Economy

The 538 members of the Electoral College vote today and send the results to Congress. Historically this process has been just a formality, but it is 2020, so we assume very little. The process today consists of most members convening inside the chambers of their state capitols to cast their ballots. Once the votes are counted, the electors sign six certificates with the results, which are then sent to the archivist of the United States, the President of the Senate (the VP), the secretary of state, and to the judge of the U.S. district court of the district where the electors met. Next up is a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives to meet on January 6 to count the votes. A candidate will be declared the winner upon reaching 270 electoral votes.

Friday’s Michigan Consumer Expectations report found that consumer sentiment in the U.S. rose to 81.4 in December from November’s 76.9, beating expectations for 76.5. Current conditions improved to 91.8 versus 87, as did expectations at 74.7 versus 70.5. The University of Michigan summed it up as, "Consumer sentiment posted a surprising increase in early December due to a partisan shift in economic prospects. Following Biden's election, Democrats became much more optimistic, and Republicans much more pessimistic. Just as four years ago, the post-election partisan shifts in economic expectations are too extreme to be justified by economic fundamentals.”

It is a light day for domestic economy day with the only major release today data on Consumer Inflation Expectations.

Markets

Last week all three major indices lost ground, and the S&P 500 ended a 2-week winning streak while small caps outperformed. The Nasdaq 100 was down 1.2%, the S&P 500 -1.0%, the Dow -0.6%, while the Russell 2000 gained 1.1%. The 10-year Treasury continued its recent rally with its yield falling below 0.90% after sitting at 0.97% the week before. The VIX closed the week at its highest level since November 20.

Stocks to Watch

Cybersecurity stocks including Check Point Software (CHKP), Fortinet (FTNT), and Zscaler (ZS) should see some lift today following the weekend report that a hacking group stole information from the U.S. Treasury Department and a U.S. agency responsible for deciding policy around the internet and telecommunications.

3M (MMM) reported its November total sales rose 8% YoY to $2.9 billion, and its quarter to date sales through the end of November were $5.7 billion. With one month left in the quarter, the company estimates its sales to be in the range of $8.2-$8.4 billion for the current quarter in full.

Electronic Arts (EA) reached an agreement to buy U.K. racing game developer Codemasters (CDM:LN), known for its F1 and Dirt racing games, in a deal worth $1.2 billion. The agreement supersedes the previous one agreed to by Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) and Codemasters in which Take-Two would acquire Codemasters for £726 million ($971 million).

Regional bank and financial holding companies Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and TCF Financial (TCF) entered into an all-stock deal to create a company worth about $22 billion in market value. On a pro forma basis, the combined company, which will operate under the Huntington name, would have ~$168 billion assets, putting it on par with Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and Key Corp. (KEY).

Online-education platform Pluralsight (PS) agreed to a $3.5 billion sale to Vista Equity Partners.

The Wall Street Journal reports Elliott Management has built a significant stake in Public Storage (PSA) and privately nominated six directors to the self-storage REIT's 13-person board. In response, Public Storage announced three new members to its board of trustees and confirmed it had held discussions with Elliott in recent weeks.

Subject to shareholder approvals, AstraZeneca is set to acquire Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) in a transaction valued at $39 billion that should close in 3Q 2021.

Materials company Trinseo (TSE) entered into a binding agreement with Arkema (ARKAY) to acquire its combined polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) and activated methyl methacrylates (MMA) businesses for a purchase price of €1.137 billion. Trinseo also issued upside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $1.69-$1.95 vs. the $0.73 consensus.

China warned it would not tolerate monopolistic internet practices, and companies should brace for increased scrutiny. The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said it would fine Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (TCEHY) backed China Literature, and Shenzhen Hive Box 500,000 yuan ($76,464) each, the maximum under a 2008 anti-monopoly law, for not reporting past deals properly for anti-trust reviews.

Vivendi (VIVEF) entered into exclusive negotiations with Gruner + Jahr/Bertelsmann to acquire Prisma Media, France’s number one press publishing group, in print and digital, with 20 key leading magazine brands, from Femme Actuelle to GEO, as well as Capital, Gala, and Télé-Loisirs.

Tesla (TSLA) informed employees at its Fremont factory that high-end Model S and X production lines will close from December 24 to January 11.

Reuters reports U.S. gaming platform Roblox Corp has put off its planned IPO until 2021 as it works with advisers to improve the process to benefit employees and investors.

Reddit announced it would buy short-video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest company to expand in a space dominated by Chinese-owned TikTok.

Nasdaq announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index, which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21. Joining the index will be American Electric Power Company (AEP), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), Match Group, Inc. (MTCH), Okta, Inc. (OKTA), Peloton Interactive (PTON), and Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM). Companies being removed from the index include BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS), Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE), Liberty Global plc (LBTYA/LBTYK), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), and Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA).

After today’s market close, EZCorp (EZPW) is expected to report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those and other such reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

December 15: Import and Export Prices, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Overall Net Capital Flows, Net Long-Term TIC Flows

December 16: Retail Sales, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Economic Projections & Press Conference

December 17: Weekly jobless claims, Building Permits, Housing Starts

December 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

December 22: Corporate Profits Q3, GDP Q3 Final, Existing Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 23: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment EIA Energy Stocks

December 24: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, and markets close early

December 25: Ho ho ho

December 28: CB Consumer Confidence, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

December 29: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 30: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, EIA Energy Stocks

December 31: Weekly Jobless Claims and good riddance to 2020!

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

Thought for the Day

"Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas." – Calvin Coolidge

Disclosures

