Daily Markets: Softer Fed Stance Lifts Markets, Ukraine War Enters Second Week

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading up with the exception of China’s Shanghai Composite down 0.09% and India’s Sensex off 0.66%. Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.37%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.55%, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.70% and South Korea’s KOSPI finished trading up 1.61%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a soft market open later this morning.

As Russia’s invasion enters its second week, oil prices continued to move higher this morning, and MSCI announced it will reclassify its Russian Indexes from Emerging Markets to Standalone Markets status effective March 9. With a 50-basis point move by the Federal Reserve later this month seemingly off the table, Russia-Ukraine developments and a swath of retail earnings will take center stage today. Following yesterday’s pronounced rebound in major market equity indices, which are still down on a year-to-date basis, we suspect today could be a day of digestion for investors. Whether or not it will end in indigestion will hinge on what we learn about the services economy in the February PMI reports out today, and whether Russia intensifies its assault on Ukraine.

Data Download

International Economy

Following Purchasing Managers Index figures for Manufacturing earlier this week, today sees the release of Services PMI figures for February. As a reminder, a reading above 50 indicates expansion/growth while one below 50 indicates contraction/slowing.

Last night saw Japan (44.2) and China (50.2) report Services PMI. While showing Japan Services moving into a deeper state of contraction, the number came in 1.5 better than estimates despite being lower than the previously reported 47.5. China came in lower than both estimates as well as January’s reported number of 51.4 but still shows services as growth if only nominally.

Following Manufacturing released earlier this week, the general trend for Service PMI saw the UK (60.5), Germany (58.4), France (57.2) and the broader Eurozone (58.2) come in slightly lower than expectations and previously reported numbers while Italy (52.8) and Spain (56.6) saw their levels cross from a below 50 indicated contraction to expansion in Services. The European Central Bank (ECB) reported January Producer Price Index (PPI) at 30.6%, higher than both estimates (26.8%) and the previously reported figure of 26.3% confirming inflation expectations. Eurozone unemployment in January was also reported at 6.8% and came in slightly lower than expectations of 6.9% and the previous reported figure of 7.0%.

Domestic Economy

We have a pretty full plate of U.S. economic data today, which kicks off with the weekly initial and continuing jobless claims report at 8:30 AM ET. At the same time, the 4Q 2021 Unit Labor Costs data will be published as will Nonfarm Productivity data.

Shortly after equities begin trading, both the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index and Markit Service PMI will be published. Similar to their Manufacturing counterpart reports released earlier this week, investors will be examining not only the headline figures but inflation and supply chain comments inside both of those reports. And after that, Fed Chair Powell continues his testimony on Capitol Hill today

Markets

Following less hawkish comments from Fed Chairman Powell yesterday as he shared the Ukraine-Russia war has introduced a new round of uncertainty for the global economy, the S&P 500 rose 1.9% yesterday despite the continued march higher in oil prices. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.6% and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.8%, while the small cap heavy Russell 2000 outperformed with a 2.5% gain. All 11 S&P 500 sectors closed the day higher as did 29 of the 30 Dow components. Including yesterday’s vibrant market action, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -6.7%

S&P 500: -8.0%

Nasdaq Composite: -12.1%

Russell 2000: -8.3%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -4.9%

Ether (ETH-USD): -19.8%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, Best Buy (BBY), Big Lots (BIG), BJ’s Wholesale (BJ), Burlington Stores (BURL), Gogo (GOGO), Kroger (KR), and Utz Brands (UTZ) will release earnings.

Despite reporting January quarter results that topped expectations, Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) buttoned up guidance for the current quarter that fell short of consensus expectations. For the January quarter, revenue rose 3.6% YoY to $2.18 billion with EPS of $270 vs. the $2.63 consensus. Total comparable sales for the increased 1% compared to the year ago one. For the current quarter, Victoria’s Secret sees EPS of $0.70-0.95 vs. the $1.32 consensus. Impacting its bottom line, the company cited incremental supply chain cost pressures.

Fashion forward retailer Buckle (BKE) reported its February comparable store net sales rose 33.3% YoY.

Ahead of its 2022 Investor Day, Logitech International (LOGI) confirmed its 2022 outlook that calls for 2%-5% top line growth in constant currency and $850-$900 million in non-GAAP operating income. The company also introduced its 2023 outlook that calls for sales growth in the mid-single digits again in constant currency with non-GAAP operating income between $900-$950 million.

January quarter results from data platform company Splunk (SPLK) topped top and bottom-line expectations with revenue up ~21% YoY to $901 million, well ahead of the $776.4 million consensus. Cloud average recurring revenue (ARR) was up 65% YoY to $1.34 billion, while the company’s total ARR was $3.12 billion, up 32% YoY. For the current quarter, Splunk sees revenue of $615-$635 million vs. the $608.9 million consensus.

Identity provider Okta (OKTA) reported a smaller than expected bottom line loss for its January quarter as revenue soared 63.2% YoY to $383 million, topping the $360 million consensus. Subscription backlog exiting the quarter was $2.69 billion, up 50% YoY, with contracted subscription revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, up 60% YoY to $1.35 billion.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

AeroVironment (AVAV), Broadcom (AVGO), Costco (COST), Funko (FNKO), Gap (GPS), Marvell (MRVL), and Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) will be among those reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, March 4

UK: CIPS Construction PMI – February

Eurozone: Retail Sales - February.

US: Employment Report – February

Thought for the Day

“The whole point of love is to put someone else’s needs above your own.” ~ Danny DeVito

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.