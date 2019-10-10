Daily Markets: Sitting on Trade Pins and Needles as Talks Get Underway

Today's Big Picture

Investors will be sitting on proverbial pins and needles today, waiting for an indication of progress or setbacks as the US and China begin their next round of trade talks. Following hopes yesterday that some step forward could be had, investors were served a piping hot plate of uncertainty last night in a report that intimated deputy level trade talks between US and China made little progress ahead of the higher level planned talks today and tomorrow. Rumors are also flying that those higher-level talks with China's Vice Premier Liu may be cut short to only one day. Consistent with China's recent comments that favored a narrower trade deal, the word is China refused to discuss forced technology transfers and state subsidies, two key US grievances.

While the White House said it wasn't aware of any changes last night, as of this morning, it's being reported that Friday is now an open question. In response, US equity futures nose-dived lower overnight then recovered some of that decline, but are still showing a drop at the open. As we see what develops today and if there is a tomorrow, one other elephant in the room is whether the planned increases on $250 billion in tariffs to 30% from 25% on October 15 will proceed or can a face-saving agreement be reached?

Asian markets closed higher Thursday despite rumors that those high-level negotiations would be cut to one day from two. The positive sentiment may have been driven by a Bloomberg News report claiming that the US may suspend next week's scheduled tariff increase in exchange for a currency pact as well as speculation that Trump may announce Huawei concessions as part of the trade talks.

European markets were mixed today as investors look for any consistent narrative out of trade talks and some direction on Brexit. The next meeting between the UK and the European Union has been delayed until Friday after the EU told Prime Minister Johnson that "substantial concessions" would be required to reach a last-minute deal before the October 31st deadline.

Data Download

Early this morning, August industrial production figures for Italy and the UK were published with both showing continued contraction in both regions.

On the US economic data front, today brings the September Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is expected to come in line with its August reading of 0.1%. Core CPI is slated to be a smidge warmer at 0.2%, down a tick from 0.3% in August.

Stocks to Watch

Delta Air Lines (DAL) this morning touched down with better-than-expected EPS of $2.32 versus consensus for $2.26 and weaker-than-expected revenue of $12.56 versus consensus for $12.6 billion. The airline will host a call to discuss the results at 10am ET. Last week Delta pre-announced its quarterly results, warning on costs and cutting its September quarter EPS guidance to $2.20+$2.30 from the prior $2.10-$2.40. In addition to understanding the drivers behind that cost warning and what it means for Delta's December quarter, investors will also be parsing comments for color on industry demand, geographic strength, and comments on pending Airbus (EADSY) tariffs.

Ahead of its Investor Day today, Hormel Foods (HRL) narrowed its 2019 EPS guidance to $1.76-1.80 from $1.71-1.85 and the vs $1.74 consensus estimate.

More pain for cannabis stocks this morning. Citing a weaker than forecasted product sell through, medicinal marijuana company Hexo Corp. (HEXO) cut its quarterly guidance and rescinded its 2020 outlook.

Shareholders of DryShips (DRYS) voted in favor of the company's merger with SPII Holdings that would take the company private. The closing of the transaction is anticipated to take place on or about October 11.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported US comparable sales rose 5.7% (ex-fuel and F/X) in September, topping the consensus estimate for a 5.2% gain. Total comparable sales were up 5.6% (ex-fuel and F/X) and it's e-commerce sales were up 18.5% for the month. Another area of focus for investors is the growth in the number of open warehouse locations, which is a barometer of the company's high margin membership fee revenue. Exiting September Costco had 783 open warehouse locations, up from 763 a year ago.

This morning retailers Cato Corp. (CATO) and Buckle (BKE) reported September same-store sales comps that rose 5% and 3%, respectively.

Sprint (S) shares edged higher in after market trading last night after the Mississippi Attorney General confirmed a resolution was reached and litigation averted for T-Mobile US (TMUS) merger. Merger hurdles still remain, including the December 9 trial date associated with New York state's effort to block the coupling.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) popped in after market trading last night on the news that former Target (TGT) Chief Marketing Officer Mark Tritton would be the company's new CEO. As Tritton takes the reins, investors will be looking to see if he can replicate Target's omni-channel strategy that has helped fuel its transformation and year to date stock price performance at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Cocoa prices have continued to surge as traders grapple with a new methodology for pricing West African cocoa exports. In the coming weeks, as companies such as The Hershey Company (HSY), Mondelez International (MDLZ) and Nestle (NSRGF) report their quarterly results, we expect cocoa prices and other key input costs will be a key issue for investors as they revisit EPS expectations.

American Water Works (AWK) continues to execute on its M&A strategy and consolidate the fragmented water utility industry. Yesterday, its Pennsylvania American Water subsidiary agreed to acquire the Steelton Borough Authority water system for $21.75 million.

Yesterday, Fitbit (FIT) announced it plans to shift its manufacturing operations outside of China to avoid tariffs. Beginning in 2020, all of the company's fitness trackers and smartwatches will not be of Chinese origin, thus no longer subject to Section 301 tariffs. FIT shares closed yesterday unchanged on the news.

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs this week:

BioNTech (BNTX) , a German biotech company developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer with a pipeline of more than 20 candidates targeting tumors and infectious disease, revised its targeted IPO pricing range lower to $15-$16 vs. the prior $18-$20 and cut the offering size to 10 million shares from 13.2 million.

, a German biotech company developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer with a pipeline of more than 20 candidates targeting tumors and infectious disease, revised its targeted IPO pricing range lower to $15-$16 vs. the prior $18-$20 and cut the offering size to 10 million shares from 13.2 million. HBT Financial (HBT) , the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that has 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois, is expected to begin on Nasdaq on Friday. The company is expected to issue more than 8.3 million shares between $17 and $19 representing 31.5% of outstanding shares.

, the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that has 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois, is expected to begin on Nasdaq on Friday. The company is expected to issue more than 8.3 million shares between $17 and $19 representing 31.5% of outstanding shares. Vir Biotechnology (VIR), a Phase 2 biotech developing immunologic therapies for infectious diseases such as hepatitis B, HIV, influenza, and tuberculosis is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Friday. The company is expected to issue more than 17.4 million shares between $20 and $22 representing 6.5% of outstanding shares.

Dates to mark:

October 10-11: US-China trade talks

October 15: Next US Democratic Presidential debate

October 15: Tariffs set to increase on Chinese goods barring progress in the trade talks.

October 16: US Retail Sales - given slowing growth in consumer credit and rising auto loan delinquencies, this will be particularly important

October 23 - Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee October 27 - Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco (ARMCO) is expected to publish its IPO prospectus, in what could be one of the largest offerings of the year.

is expected to publish its IPO prospectus, in what could be one of the largest offerings of the year. October 29-30: Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting

October 31: Brexit?

Thought for the Day

"You're only given a little spark of madness. You mustn't lose it." – Robin Williams

