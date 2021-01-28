Daily Markets: Short Squeezes, Earnings, and Data, Oh My! Another Busy Day For Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished lower across the board today, led by the 2.6% drop in the Hong Kong Hang Seng and the 1.9% move lower in China’s Shanghai Composite. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were also in the red, and U.S. futures point to a mixed market open later this morning. In addition to tracking the progress on the Biden stimulus plan in Washington, investors are contending not only with short squeezes that are imploding some hedge funds, but also the Department of Homeland Security sharing the U.S. faces a growing threat from “violent domestic extremists” emboldened by the recent Capitol attack. Investors will have a flurry of earnings reports to digest this morning as well as a full plate of economic data, including the first look at U.S. GDP in the December quarter. The digestion of that data vs. price to perfection expectations will likely determine the course of today’s trading.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccines have become so scarce in Madrid, Spain, that the city is going to stop giving inoculations for at least 10 days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that schools in England will not reopen until March 8 at the earliest.

Japan's Prime Minister will decide whether to extend the country's state of emergency shortly before the current declaration expires on February 7.

International Economy

The German government cut its growth forecast to 3% from 4.4% as the pandemic continues to hit the Eurozone hard.

Retail Sales in Japan fell less than expected to -0.3% YoY in December from the prior 0.6% increase, (downwardly revised from 0.7%) from which they were expected to fall to a 0.4% contraction.

The unemployment rate in Spain rose to 16.13% in Q4 from 16.26% in Q3, from which it was expected to increase to 16.6%.

Consumer Confidence in Italy in January slipped to 100.7 from December downwardly revised 101.1 but came in modestly better than expected drop to 100.5. Business Confidence in January fell to 95.1 from 96.0 the prior month, missing the 95.6.

In the European Union overall Consumer Confidence in January fell to -15.5 from -13.8 the prior month, matching the consensus forecast. Economic Sentiment in January fell to 91.5 from December’s 92.4 but topped the 89.5 forecasted for the month.

Domestic Economy

The major economic news for the U.S. yesterday came from the Federal Reserve which gave what was likely the single most dovish press conference in decades. There were no material changes to the official statement, but Chairman Powell’s major focus for the entire press conference was assuring markets that the primary goal for monetary policy is full employment. Powell does not see any risk of inflation “for some time” and is much more concerned with employment than with the possibility of higher inflation.

Yesterday’s Durable Goods Orders report was mostly a miss for month-over-month growth forecasts as orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose at a slower pace last month but “core” durables are showing strong upward momentum despite sitting at a record level as are non-defense capital goods ex aircraft.

Later today we will get Retail Inventories, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, GDP, Leading Index, New Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed Manufacturing.

Markets

Yesterday saw the S&P 500 fall 2.6%, its worst day since the end of October, dropping into the red for 2021 and the Dow dropped 2.0%, its longest losing streak since 2020. Even the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.6% while the small-cap Russell 2000 closed 1.9% lower. All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closed lower and full 85.6% of the S&P components closed down on the day as trading shifted to low quality up and high quality down. The recent market dramatics are expanding. There were nearly 20 stocks in the Russell 3000 that rose more than 20% and three that rose more than 100%! The VIX saw its biggest point gain since last March, rising 12.4 points to 35.4.

Stocks to Watch

This morning investors and traders will be parsing quarterly results from Altria (MO), American Airlines (AAL), Comcast (CMCSA), Mastercard (MA), McDonald’s (MCD), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Sherwin Williams (SHW), and a score of others.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) reported December quarter revenue and EPS that topped consensus expectations but the company issued downside guidance for the year ahead. The company sees EPS of $23.15-23.65 vs. the $24.10 consensus with revenue in the range of $35.1-35.5 billion vs. $37.3 billion consensus.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported mixed December quarter results with EPS that topped the consensus forecast while revenue fell short of consensus expectations. Fourth-quarter 2020 operating revenue per ASM was 8.48 cents, a decrease of 40.8% primarily driven by a load factor decline of 29.3 points and a passenger revenue yield decrease of 18.7 percent, all year-over-year.

PulteGroup (PHM) reported December results that topped expectations for both its top and bottom lines. Net new orders during the quarter increased 24% to 7,056 homes and backlog exiting the quarter rose 44% YoY to 15,158 homes with a value of $6.8 billion. Per the company, "The ongoing strength in demand for new homes is broad-based and continues to benefit from low mortgage rates, years of underbuilding new homes, a limited supply of homes for sale, and an increasing desire for homeownership and single-family living. Beyond these supports, we believe the pandemic has caused a permanent increase in the number of people who will be working from home which has meaningful implications on the sustained need for new homes going forward."

December quarter results at STMicroelectronics (STM) topped consensus revenue and EPS expectations and guided current-quarter revenue above the consensus forecast. The company sees March quarter revenue of ~$2.93 billion (+/-350bps) vs. the $2.64 billion consensus.

Samsung (SSNLF) reported December quarter results that matched expectations and the company shared it sees the DRAM market recovering in the first half of 2021 due to solid demand from mobile and other markets. The company also sees robust demand for 5G smartphones and it plans on addressing that demand by introducing mass-market 5G models.

There’s a new GameStop (GME) in town. After falling more than 94% from its December 2016 high, shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) more than quadrupled at the opening bell yesterday, which led to trading on the stock being halted about 10 minutes into the session. By the close, shares were up 289%. GameStop continued its wild ride, gaining another 134.8%. The struggling retailer Express, Inc (EXPR) joined the party, after having fallen more than 97% since March 2012, yesterday it spiked more than 200%. The skyrocketing share prices in these three names have resulted in an estimated $20 billion in losses for shorts, based on the most recent biweekly short interest data as of mid-month and the latest price action.

After yesterday’s close Apple (AAPL) reported results that were an utter homer with revenues of more than $110 billion, beating expectations by 8%, beating in every segment expect Mac computer sales. iPhone revenue beat by 8.7% but iPads came in 11.5% above forecasts as service revenue rose about $15 billion for the first time and grew 23% YoY. Revenues in Greater China saw a 57% YoY increase.

Tesla (TSLA) also reported a revenue beat of 3.5% after Wednesday’s close with its free cash flow 80% higher than forecasts despite capex that was 18.6% higher than expected. Non-GAAP EPS missed by $0.25 at $0.80 and GAAP EPS missed by $0.54 at $0.24. The company reported that it has sufficient liquidity to fund its product roadmap, implying that secondary equity offering is not in the plans in the near future.

Facebook (FB) reported revenue after yesterday’s close that was 6.3% above expectations, rising 33% YoY. EPS was another beat by 20.5%. The company announced a buyback of $25 billion and cited “more significant ad targeting headwinds.”

After today’s market close, Dolby Labs (DLB), Ethan Allen (ETH), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Mondelez International (MDLZ), Skyworks (SWKS), Visa (V), and others are slated to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on that report and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

January 29: Personal Income and Spending, Employment Cost Index, PCE Deflator, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

February 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI Final, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

February 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

February 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Service PMI, ISM Non- Manufacturing PMI, EIA energy stocks

February 4: Jobless claims, Nonfarm Productivity Q4, Factory Orders

February 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

February 8: Consumer Inflation Expectations

February 9: JOLTs report, weekly Redbook report, WASDE Report, weekly API energy stocks

February 10: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation rate, Wholesale Inventories, weekly EIA Energy stocks, monthly budget statement

February 11: Weekly jobless claims

February 12: Lunar New Year in China: Year of the Ox, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig count

February 16: NY Empire State Manufacturing, weekly Redbook, Net Capital Flows

February 17: Retail Sales, PPI, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, FOMC Minutes, weekly API Crude Stock

February 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Import and Export Prices, EIA energy stocks

February 19: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI (flash), Existing Home Sales, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report

Thought for the Day

“When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” ~ Henry Ford

