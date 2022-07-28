Daily Markets: Second Quarter Economy, Earnings Driving Today's Trading

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.20% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.23% while China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.21%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.36%, South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.82% and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed up 1.11%. India’s Sensex led the way, rallying 1.87% today as fertilizer names drove markets higher. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a bit of an odd open later this morning as both equity index futures and VIX futures are lower. Usually, these indicators move in opposite directions.

With investors still chewing on the post Fed meeting comments made by Chair Powell yesterday, the initial GDP print for 2Q 2022 will likely have a strong influence alongside this morning’s avalanche of quarterly earnings reports. The combination of the Citibank (C) Economic Surprise Index in negative territory and the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow pointing to -1.6% for 2Q 2022 GDP has investors bracing for yet another negative print following the -1.6% one for 1Q 2022.

Should the initial 2Q 2022 GDP print be negative, it would not only be a wide miss vs. the +0.5% consensus forecast, but following a generally accepted rule of thumb, it could also indicate the U.S. economy has slipped into a recession, because it would be the second consecutive month of GDP declines. Fueling the concern over the state of the economy, the White House has argued that definition is not quite right, because the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), which designates whether we're in a recession or not, looks at a wide range of metrics when making that call. In other words, even if we see two consecutive quarters of a decline, that may still not be enough for it to be a recession, since there’s a lot more going on than just GDP tracking at the NBER.

And in case anyone is wondering, this is not a sudden about-face by the NBER; this was the definition they used when they looked at the 2020 recession.

Odds are the investment community will revisit Fed Chair Powell’s comments with today’s 2Q 2022 GDP print in hand, as well as the 2Q 2022 Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index. The triangulation of that data will likely yield another update to Fed rate hike expectations as we close out the week. Currently, the CME FedWatch Tool sees a 70% chance of a 50-basis point rate hike following the Fed’s September meeting, but we have a lot of data to go until September 21.

If that already wasn't enough, we have quarterly results from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), among others, after today’s market close. We are also likely to hear the outcome of President Biden’s expected conversation with China’s President Xi Jinping this morning. With tensions between the U.S. and China running high, expectations are low for any meaningful progress between the two countries.

Data Download

International Economy

France’s Producer Price Index rose 27% YoY, down a tick from 27.1% the prior month and below the expected 28.1%.

Economic Sentiment in the Eurozone fell for a fifth consecutive month, slipping to 99 in July from June’s 103.5 reading, missing the 102-consensus forecast. Industrial Sentiment for the region tumbled to 3.5 from 7 the prior month and the expected reading of 6. Consumer Sentiment in July also worsened, falling to a record low -27 from -23.8 in June, but matched the consensus forecast.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET we’ll receive not only the latest weekly initial and continuing jobless claims but also the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for 2Q 2022 as well as the initial GDP reading for 2Q 2022. While the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model sees a -1.6% GDP print for 2Q 2022, the consensus view is 0.5% vs. the -1.6% print for 1Q 2022. Jobless claims are expected to tick lower week over week, and the 2Q 2022 PCE Price Index is expected to rise 4.5%, a slower pace than 5.2% in 1Q 2022. And while it tends to receive less attention that the headline figure, we expect folks will be examining the GDP Price Index to see if its falls to 7.9% on a QoQ basis vs. 8.3% in 1Q 2022.

Markets

75 basis points seems to have been the sweet spot as we saw the Dow gain 1.37%, the S&P 500 add 2.62%, the Russell 2000 advance 2.39% and the Nasdaq Composite close 4.06% higher. Consumer Discretionary names gained 3.78% with Tesla (TSLA) contributing to almost 40% of sector returns only to be outdone by Technology up 4.31% with Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) combining to contribute to just over 50% of sector returns. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -11.39%

S&P 500: -15.58%

Nasdaq Composite: -23.09%

Russell 2000: -18.67%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -52.30%

Ether (ETH-USD): -57.17%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, American Tower Corp (AMT), Mastercard Incorporated (MA), Altria Group (MO), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Stellantis NV (STLA), Fortis Inc (FTS), and The Hershey Company (HSY) are expected to report their latest quarterly results but given we are in the quiet period for companies, readers should be on watch for earnings pre-announcements.

June quarter results at Meta Platforms (META) came up short relative to expectations with EPS of $2.46 vs. the $2.25 consensus with revenue for the quarter falling almost 1% YoY. The company sees revenue for the current quarter in the range of $26.0-$28.5 billion vs. the $30.4 billion consensus due to “the weak advertising demand environment.” Meta also shared it has lower its total expense outlook and capital spending plans for 2022.

While Qualcomm (QCOM) reported June quarter results that topped expectations, its shares dipped in aftermarket trading given its guidance for the current quarter that came up short relative to the Wall Street consensus. The company sees EPS of $3.00-3.30 for its September quarter with revenue of $11.0-11.8 billion compared to the $11.86 billion consensus. Qualcomm estimates a $0.20 reduction to EPS due to macroeconomic headwinds and a reduction in the global handset forecast. Per the company, it experienced a decline in handset volume in low and mid-tiers, but strength in high end tiers more than offset. As such for 2022, it now expects smartphones to see a "mid-single digit" decline year-over-year with 5G handsets now expected be between 650-700 million for the year, down from a prior outlook.

Airline Jet Blue (JBLU) announced this morning it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire discount competitor Spirit Airlines (SAVE). The deal is priced at $33.50 - $34.15 per share of Spirit, depending on the timing of the closing of the deal. The deal is expected to close by the first half of 2024.

Alongside its quarterly results, Samsung (SSNLF) commented macro risks are likely to keep casting uncertainties on overall TV demand, while it expects server demand to stay solid but demand for PC and mobile is likely to weaken due to weakened consumer sentiment caused by macro issues

Best Buy (BBY) updated its outlook for its soon to be completed July quarter, sharing that as “high inflation has continued and consumer sentiment has deteriorated, customer demand within the consumer electronics industry has softened even further, leading to Q2 financial results below the expectations we shared in May." The company now expects its comp sales for the quarter to fall ~13%.

Ford Motor (F) crushed June quarter expectations, reaffirmed its 2022 guidance, and boosted its quarterly dividend by 50% to $0.15 per share. The company reported June quarter EPS of $0.68, well ahead of the $0.44 consensus on revenue of $37.9 billion, up 57% and well ahead of the $35.2 billion consensus.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) missed both top and bottom-line June quarter expectations even though its revenue for the quarter rose more than 8% YoY. Comparable restaurant sales during the quarter rose 4.7% YoY. The company now expects to open as many as 15 new restaurants during its fiscal 2022, including as many as four Cheesecake Factory restaurants, four North Italia restaurants, and as many as seven FRC restaurants, including three Flower Child locations.

Shares of F45 Training (FXLV) fell considerably in after-market trading last night as company slashed its 2022 revenue guidance to $120-$130 million from $255-$275 million and announced both job cuts and the departure of its CEO.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Casella Waste (CWST), Cohu (COHU), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Digital Realty Trust (DLR), First Solar (FSLR), Intel (INTC), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Roku (ROKU), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), VF Corp. (VFC) and Yum China (YUMC) are among the companies expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, July 29

Japan: Tokyo Core CPI, Household Confidence – July

Japan: Unemployment Rate, Retail Sales – June

France, Germany, Italy, Spain: 2Q 2022 GDP

Eurozone: CPI – July

US: Personal Consumption & Spending, PCE Price Index – June

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – July

Thought for the Day

“Man is not worried by real problems so much as by his imagined anxieties about real problems.” ~ Epictetus

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.